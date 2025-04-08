How does the steel market feel about Trump's Tariffs?
I did not have a CNN interview being interesting even remotely on my Bingo Card today.
This interview with Drew Greenblatt, CEO of Marlin Steel, was great, and I honestly did not have CNN down for a quality interview, but here we are. Scott Jennings is the only one I watch from CNN, and only clips as I can not watch Main Stream Media very often.
Some of the key points are spot on:
People are anxious about the stock market, and Drew’s goal is to sell millions more dollars, which will require hiring many more people.
The new hires will have good jobs, pay, and benefits, including 401k matching.
Some companies have been buying T-shirts from Vietnam and China, and American consumers must pay more.
However, the speaker believes there will be a surge of hiring in America as factories ramp up, and people will be able to move from poverty into the middle class.
Drew is enthusiastic and optimistic about the future of American manufacturing and the opportunities it will provide for workers.
We need shipyards and steel mills running at 100%
The tariffs will only work if we pass tax reform legislation
How corrupt is the GOP? Can they get the Tax reform done?
I truly believe that we are looking for great times in the world, and it will be fantastic to look past this stage of renegotiation of trade between countries. Imagine if President Trump had not won, where we would be. The United States would be completely ruined, the U.S. Dollar would be worthless, and the global elite would be in charge, looking to stop human growth.
It may be tough for a few months, and if we just grin, watch the show, and trust that things will be better on the other side of the tariff wars. Now that we are getting real news on our health, get some popcorn with real butter. Real butter is not the problem, it is the margarine and the chemicals in our water and air.
Great things are in store for the United States and the world.
Drew Greenblatt, CEO Marlin Steel: [00:00:00] People anxious about their stock market, about the stock market. But again, you know, our goal is that we're going to sell millions more dollars so we have to hire many more people. If we do that, we're gonna hire them at very good jobs, with very good pay, wonderful benefits with the 401k match. True, there's some companies that have been buying t-shirts from Vietnam and China, and they're going to have to pay a couple more bucks for a t-shirt, and then the American consumer is going to pay more for a T-shirt. That's obviously not pleasant for those American consumers. But I think there's going to be an overwhelming surge of hiring in America as things level out, as American factories ramp up, and people have to hire talent, buy machines. We've invested money in buying new machines because we're so enthusiastic, so optimistic about the future. That's going to start happening throughout the nation and people are going to be leaning into the future This is a very exciting time for the American manufacturing worker. We're going to able to pull people from poverty into the middle class that used to not have an avenue. They had no shot at getting into the Middle Class. We're gonna be able to offer them a shot. [00:00:00][0.0]
