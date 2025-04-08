This interview with Drew Greenblatt, CEO of Marlin Steel, was great, and I honestly did not have CNN down for a quality interview, but here we are. Scott Jennings is the only one I watch from CNN, and only clips as I can not watch Main Stream Media very often.

Some of the key points are spot on:

People are anxious about the stock market, and Drew’s goal is to sell millions more dollars, which will require hiring many more people.

The new hires will have good jobs, pay, and benefits, including 401k matching.

Some companies have been buying T-shirts from Vietnam and China, and American consumers must pay more.

However, the speaker believes there will be a surge of hiring in America as factories ramp up, and people will be able to move from poverty into the middle class.

Drew is enthusiastic and optimistic about the future of American manufacturing and the opportunities it will provide for workers.

We need shipyards and steel mills running at 100%

The tariffs will only work if we pass tax reform legislation

How corrupt is the GOP? Can they get the Tax reform done?

I truly believe that we are looking for great times in the world, and it will be fantastic to look past this stage of renegotiation of trade between countries. Imagine if President Trump had not won, where we would be. The United States would be completely ruined, the U.S. Dollar would be worthless, and the global elite would be in charge, looking to stop human growth.

It may be tough for a few months, and if we just grin, watch the show, and trust that things will be better on the other side of the tariff wars. Now that we are getting real news on our health, get some popcorn with real butter. Real butter is not the problem, it is the margarine and the chemicals in our water and air.

Great things are in store for the United States and the world.