How do sanctions negatively impact the environment? - A discussion with Armando Cavanha and Stu Turley
Second order effects from sanctions are the US dollar collapse and failure of the Biden Adminstration to achieve their Net Zero Goals.
Armando Cavanha is a global thought energy thought leader with years of experience with Big Oil and is now a professor with international reach. Please follow Armando on his LinkedIn here: https://www.linkedin.com/in/cavanha/
Some of the unintended consequences of the weaponization of the U.S. Dollar are critically hindering the move to net zero and null…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.