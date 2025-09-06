Energy News Beat

User's avatar
Stu Turley's avatar
Stu Turley
10h

On a side note, my Interview with General Flynn looks like it is being rescheduled to the 15th, and I will be getting his opinion on this.

Urs Broderick Furrer's avatar
Urs Broderick Furrer
8h

Very Interesting piece, Stu, but I still fundamentally, and very respectfully, disagree. Putin has wanted to restore Russia to its USSR borders for decades. Remember, Putin has described the collapse of the Soviet Union as a "catastrophe" and a "tragedy," expressing regret over the lost superpower status and the negative impact it had on the Russian people.

He is a megalomaniac who envisions his name written and talked about in the same breath as Peter and Catherine the Greats.

Grok says the following:

**Putin has frequently invoked the image and legacy of Peter the Great, and many analysts believe he does see himself as a kind of successor to the famed Russian tsar.**

### Evidence from Putin’s Statements

- In June 2022, during events marking the 350th anniversary of Peter’s birth, Putin directly compared his own actions and mission to those of Peter the Great, particularly concerning territorial expansion. He said:

> "Peter the Great waged the Great Northern War for 21 years. It would seem that he was at war with Sweden, seizing their lands. He was not taking away anything; he was returning."

He then implied that modern Russia is doing something similar:

> "Apparently, it also fell to us to return [lands] and strengthen [our country]."

- Putin has said Peter “returned and strengthened” Russian lands—language Putin himself appropriates in reference to Crimea and Ukraine.

### Symbolic Connection

- Russian government and media often celebrate historical figures who signify Russia’s strength and sovereignty, and Peter is chief among them.

- Under Putin, the state has restored monuments to Peter the Great and emphasized his legacy in official historical narratives.

### Analyst Consensus

- Historians and political scientists frequently interpret these references as signs that Putin sees himself as Peter’s heir in restoring Russian greatness, expanding its territory, and resisting foreign influence.

- Journalist Mikhail Zygar, in his book *All the Kremlin’s Men*, argues that Putin models himself on powerful Russian autocrats, especially Peter the Great.

### Direct Self-Identification?

- While Putin has not outright called himself “the successor of Peter the Great,” the parallels in rhetoric, symbolism, and policy are clear, and he has encouraged this vision among Russians.

---

**In summary:**

Putin does tend to view himself—and wants others to view him—as a successor to Peter the Great, especially in terms of restoring Russia’s historical strength and territory. This is reflected in his public statements, state narratives, and the symbolic actions of his government.

This thinking is independent of the moves described above. Also, for this theory to make sense, Putin would have had to have been afraid of NATO before Trump’s first term. But let’s be honest. Before Trump started pushing NATO countries to spend more on defense (and even after), it was weak, unfocused, and basically playing army like we all did when we were kids. Was NATO a real threat to Russia in 2013? I don’t think so.

Could Obama and the EU have done more ten plus years ago to have prevented us from getting to where we are now? Undoubtedly. Our failure to respond was emboldening. Could Trump I have done more? Yes. Was Biden’s half-assed, dial it in from afar response the right one? Of course not.

So, in my view, while the West has made numerous mistakes (some huge and stupid), Putin shares the blame for where we are now and for all the needless death and destruction.

3 replies by Stu Turley and others
12 more comments...

