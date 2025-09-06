The Russia-Ukraine war, which began with Russia's full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, has roots stretching back decades. While Russian President Vladimir Putin has framed the conflict as a defensive response to NATO's eastward expansion and threats to Russian security, Western leaders and Ukrainian officials describe it as an unprovoked act of aggression aimed at erasing Ukrainian sovereignty. This article examines the history of deals with Russia, NATO's movements, key events leading to the invasion, and parallels to hypothetical U.S. reactions if faced with similar encroachments, such as on Mexico's border. Drawing from declassified documents, diplomatic cables, and reports from multiple perspectives, it highlights the complex interplay of promises, provocations, and power politics.

Jeffrey Sachs really has a fantastic 4.26-minute description

When you sit back and realize that 70% of Americans don’t understand how we got here, a single 4-minute explanation from Jeffrey Sachs paints President Zelensky, President Putin, the UK, and the US in a different light.

It was the Bank of London and Boris Johnson who communicated to President Zelensky to keep the war going on, with millions dying for no good reason.

The End of the Cold War: Assurances and NATO's Early

The dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991 marked a pivotal moment, but tensions over NATO's role began even earlier. In February 1990, during negotiations over German reunification, U.S. Secretary of State James Baker assured Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev that NATO would not expand "one inch eastward" beyond a unified Germany.

Similar verbal assurances came from other Western leaders, including German Chancellor Helmut Kohl and British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, who emphasized no eastward expansion to ease Soviet concerns.

Gorbachev later confirmed in interviews that these discussions focused on East Germany and did not explicitly bar future NATO enlargement elsewhere.

However, declassified U.S., German, and Soviet documents reveal a broader understanding among Soviet officials that NATO would not encroach on former Warsaw Pact territories.

From the Russian perspective, these assurances were binding, leading to the withdrawal of Soviet troops from East Germany and the dissolution of the Warsaw Pact. Yet, no formal treaty enshrined them, and Western officials maintain that NATO's "open door" policy was never relinquished.

U.S. State Department documents from as early as 1994 discussed Ukraine's potential NATO ties, tied to the Budapest Memorandum, where Ukraine denuclearized in exchange for security guarantees from the U.S., UK, and Russia.

Russian critics argue that this early planning sowed seeds of distrust.

NATO Expansion: Waves and Warnings

NATO's enlargement unfolded in phases, each drawing Russian protests. Here's a timeline of key expansions:

Western views emphasize that enlargement was driven by Eastern European countries' sovereign choices for security against potential Russian resurgence, not aggression toward Moscow.

From Russia's standpoint, it represented a direct threat, especially after the 1997 NATO-Russia Founding Act, which Yeltsin called a "forced step" to mitigate expansion.

Burns' 2008 memo, titled "Nyet Means Nyet," highlighted unanimous Russian opposition, predicting confrontation if ignored.

Ukrainian perspectives frame NATO aspirations as essential for survival against Russian influence, not provocation.

However, some Western analysts, like John Mearsheimer, argue that expansion unnecessarily antagonized Russia, leading to the crisis.

2014: Maidan, Crimea, and the Donbass SparkTensions escalated in 2014 with Ukraine's Euromaidan protests, sparked by President Viktor Yanukovych's rejection of an EU association agreement in favor of Russian ties. Protests turned violent, leading to Yanukovych's ouster. Russia labeled it a U.S.-backed coup; Western sources describe it as a popular uprising against corruption.

U.S. Assistant Secretary Victoria Nuland mentioned $5 billion in U.S. aid to Ukraine since 1991 for democratic reforms, which Russian narratives twist as funding regime change.

Russia annexed Crimea in March 2014, citing a referendum (disputed as illegitimate by the West) and historical ties.

In Donbass, separatist uprisings, backed by Russia, led to civil war. A tragic flashpoint was the May 2, 2014, Odessa Trade Union House fire, where clashes between pro-Ukrainian and pro-Russian groups resulted in 48 deaths, mostly pro-Russians, from fire and violence. Investigations found both sides threw Molotov cocktails, rejecting claims of deliberate massacre by "neo-Nazis."

Minsk Agreements: Failed Path to Peace

The Minsk I (2014) and Minsk II (2015) accords, brokered by France, Germany, Russia, and Ukraine, aimed to end Donbass fighting through ceasefires, autonomy for separatist regions, and troop withdrawals. Failure stemmed from mutual non-compliance: Ukraine cited Russian forces' presence preventing elections, while Russia blamed Ukraine for not granting autonomy.

Western views highlight Russia's initial non-implementation as key; Russian perspectives accuse Ukraine of stalling.

By 2022, over 14,000 had died in Donbass, fueling Russian claims of "genocide" against ethnic Russians—a narrative debunked by casualty data showing low deaths (78 civilians from 2019-2021) before the invasion.

Lead-Up to Invasion: Escalation and Diplomacy's Collapse

In December 2021, Russia proposed security accords barring Ukraine from NATO, which the U.S. rejected, asserting sovereign rights.

OSCE reports noted a surge in explosions along the Donbass line in mid-February 2022, attributed to both sides but escalating amid Russian buildup.

At the Munich Security Conference on February 19, Zelenskyy questioned the Budapest Memorandum's guarantees, hinting Ukraine might reconsider non-nuclear status if unsecured—misinterpreted by Russia as a nuclear threat.

Russia invaded on February 24, citing "denazification," "demilitarization," and protection of Donbass Russians under the UN's "Responsibility to Protect"—claims dismissed by the West as pretexts for conquest.

Ukrainian views see it as imperial revivalism; Russian narratives blame NATO encirclement.

The map below illustrates Russia's territorial claims: Crimea (annexed 2014, striped red), and the partially occupied Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts (orange). Kyiv remains under Ukrainian control, but these areas represent Russia's "new realities."[Map description: A beige map of Ukraine labeled with Kyiv in the north-center. Eastern regions, Luhansk and Donetsk, are orange; southern Zaporizhzhia and Kherson are also orange; Crimea is striped red. Russia is labeled to the east.]Putin's Peace Conditions and Ongoing WarIn June 2024, Putin outlined terms for "permanent peace": Ukraine's neutrality, no NATO membership, recognition of Crimea and the four oblasts as Russian, no temporary ceasefires, and demilitarization excluding "Nazis."

Absent agreement, Russia would advance further. These demands echo earlier ultimatums, which Ukraine views as capitulation.

Zelenskyy's 10-point plan counters with complete Russian withdrawal and accountability. Meaning the war mongers pulling his strings said they need to continue to fight.

The Trump-Mexico Analogy: A U.S. Perspective on Encroachment

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has drawn parallels, stating in rallies and interviews that Russian troops in Mexico would be intolerable, akin to the Cuban Missile Crisis.

He argued NATO's push toward Ukraine mirrors what the U.S. would view as existential threats from Russia or China on its borders.

This analogy underscores Russian security fears but also highlights hypocrisy critiques, as the U.S. has intervened in its "backyard" (e.g., Panama, Grenada).

Conclusion: Provocation or Pretext?

Was Putin provoked? Evidence shows NATO expansion alarmed Russia, with warnings like Burns' memo unheeded.

Yet, no binding no-expansion treaty existed, and Russia's actions—from 2014 annexations to the 2022 invasion—escalated the crisis.

Ukrainian sovereignty and self-determination remain central, but failed diplomacy (Minsk) and mutual distrust perpetuate the war.

For energy implications, Russia's control over pipelines and resources in occupied areas has disrupted global supplies, underscoring the war's broader stakes. Peace requires addressing both security concerns and territorial integrity, but current positions suggest no quick resolution.

In the article China May Be About to Unveil a New Global Currency: Dollar Dominance Challenged, Global Trade Reshaped, I cover the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and how it is rolling out energy, oil, and gas trading in currencies other than the U.S. Dollar.

President Putin has telegraphed his path to peace

Many times, President Putin has telegraphed that he wants to do business with the United States and President Trump. I have said this many times, I believe President Trump is the best president we have had in the past 100 years, and he can get this deal across the line. He needs to quit listening to the war mongers and understand that the Bank of London and Zelensky do not want an end to the war. They are broke and are using Zelensky to explore ways to finance their needs. Their actions give credence to the phrase of them being broke.

Andrew Korybko’s Newsletter on Substack states:

Trump’s unwillingness or inability to coerce Zelensky into any of Putin’s demanded concessions paired with increasingly concerning reports about plans to deploy NATO to Ukraine to spook Putin into ditching his balancing act and pivoting to China. The successful clinching of their long-negotiated deal over the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline, which will nearly double Russia’s gas exports to China to ~100 bcm a year and at a cheaper price than the EU receives, signifies the failure of Trump’s Eurasian grand strategy. Putin might have held out for longer had Trump not inadvertently catalyzed the incipient Sino-Indo rapprochement via his hypocritically punitive tariffs that aim to derail India’s rise as a Great Power. That spooked India into patching up its ties with China, which alleviated their security dilemma that the US was exploiting to divide-and-rule them. This in turn reduced India’s worries about closer Russian-Chinese energy cooperation that it previously feared could lead to Russia becoming China’s junior partner. It was never officially voiced, but astute observers and those who’ve talked to Indian thinkers know that India was worried that China might leverage its influence over Russia to get it to curtail or cut off military exports to India, therefore giving China a pivotal edge in their border dispute. The Trump-induced Indo-US split and attendant alleviation of the Sino-Indo security dilemma freed Russia up to clinch the Power of Siberia 2 deal without fear of spooking India into the US’ arms and thus dividing-and-ruling Eurasia. The growing convergence between BRICS and the SCO, which aim to gradually reform global governance via their complementary efforts to accelerate multipolar processes, is due in no small part to India’s embrace of both in response to new strategic threats from the US. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first visit to China in seven years to attend the SCO Leaders’ Summit, during which time he held an important bilateral meeting with President Xi Jinping, is expected to lead to a new normal in Sino-Indo ties. The roots of their tensions haven’t been resolved, but Russia expects that they’ll now be better managed, ergo why it clinched its deal with China over the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline right after also concluding that the US won’t try to help it obtain any of what it wants from Ukraine. To review, Trump signaled escalatory intent in Ukraine reportedly as the quid pro quo for the US-EU trade deal and then Sino-Indo ties improved as Indo-US ones worsened, thus making Power of Siberia 2 politically possible. Trump’s foreign policy towards Eurasia has therefore indisputably failed. His team’s misguided approach towards Russia and India in demanding too much of them led to those two and China working out their differences, which exist amongst themselves bilaterally but also regarding their ties with the US, and consequently accelerated multipolar processes at the expense of the US’ unipolar interests. The Rubicon has clearly been crossed after this latest pipeline deal and it’s anyone’s guess how the US will respond.

The SCO Summit and the Siberia 2 Pipeline are a very telling point of failure of the Trump Adminstration’s judgment on ending the Ukraine War.

These stories cover the pipeline and the SCO conference, and this could have been avoided. China may be about to unveil a New Global Currency: Dollar Dominance Challenged, Global Trade Reshaped, and The Power Of Siberia 2 Pipeline Deal Signifies The Failure Of Trump’s Eurasian Grand Strategy.

All President Trump had to do was not listen to his war monger crowd. President Putin has repeatedly telegraphed through the media how to end the war. And that was through business deals. Well, he is now ending the war on his terms by moving his natural resources to Asia and leaving the EU in the dust. They are facing a total fiscal and social collapse.

The Bottom Line

The Russia/Ukraine war just got really ugly, I mean, really ugly, baby type ugly. When I was fighting in my black belt classes, we would always use the phrase, “It does not hurt till the bone shows.” Well, I think we are getting close. The bone has not broken through the skin yet.

Now that Russia has better ties with India and China, there is a path forward for business. The Siberia 2 pipeline will transport European gas to Asian markets. Make no mistake, the energy mix in the EU and the UK just got a little more complicated. Germany better fire up the nukes, and the UK better work with Norway to get more of the North Sea moving forward without windfall profits taxes.

The EU has a list of countries, which it refers to as the Coalition of the Willing, to deploy peacekeeping troops in Ukraine once guarantees are in place. However, President Putin has stated that any troops from the United States or NATO countries are a non-starter.

The extra tariffs on India were a mistake, but they can be corrected. President Trump needs to not listen to the war mongers and work out business with Putin. When we utilize our energy exports as a service through our United States oil companies, which are drilling in the Arctic with Russia, we will exert energy dominance through our service. It will help keep oil prices low enough for growing economies, but high enough to fund more exploration and production.

But this is up to Putin, and he wants to bleed the Bank of London dry. So all Putin has to do is nothing, and he is off to the races. President Putin’s plan is evident and is not all that far off from President Trump’s ideas.

President Trump has to get him to the table with business deals of drilling for oil in the Arctic. Because he is currently at his maximum capacity for oil and gas production.

It is also counterintuitive, but oil prices tend to rise when a peace deal is signed. By removing the sanctions and price caps, and with OPEC+ unable to add more oil to the markets, there will be higher prices.

President Trump would say “Drill Baby Drill,” and President Putin would say Качай, детка, качай!" or Pump baby Pump.

How do you think this will play out?