How Did President Trump Change the Oil Markets?

What a day on the news Desk! In this edition of the Energy News Beat Stand Up, we cover several key stories.

1. How President Trump changed the global oil market and his actions regarding Venezuela’s oil exports. The transcript discusses how the Trump administration captured Venezuela’s President Maduro and used new financial mechanisms to bypass the old system and fund Venezuela’s oil exports.

Add to the mix that OPEC is looking to change the pricing models and matrices to use production and refinery demand, oh, like going back to supply and demand basics. As OPEC and OPEC+ were unable to increase production even with higher quotas last year. How is OPEC going to handle the pricing when President Trump’s Administration is managing the flow of oil for one of its members? Is the US now a de facto member of OPEC?

The New Financial System Can Change the Entire Oil Market

So the new financial mechanisms put in place are now accelerated through the use of Qatar’s banking and the funding of Venezuelan oil money to bypass the old system, royalties, and ownership claims, all through a veil of legal protections.

2. Norway’s decision to award 57 new offshore oil and gas exploration permits, reversing its previous plans to shut down the industry. The transcript highlights Norway’s commitment to maintaining high levels of oil and gas production.

3. The potential implications if the U.S. were to leverage its NATO membership to purchase Greenland. The transcript discusses the high financial and military costs Europe would face if the U.S. were to leave NATO. President Trump would not have to go to war if he cut a deal with them.

Pay them in royalties, and it would be a slam dunk.

I had a blast yesterday talking with Rey Trevinio, David Blackmon, and Karr Ingham on this one in Dallas at the Real News PR Studios.

4. A study showing that New England ratepayers could save $400-700 billion by replacing wind, solar, and nuclear power with natural gas and nuclear power.

5. Tesla’s progress in building a lithium refinery in Texas that will produce enough battery-grade lithium to power around 1 million electric vehicles per year. This is an outstanding story about cleaner lithium, done in Texas, which is one of the reasons I watch Tesla Stocks.

Stories and their links:

1.How President Trump Changed the Global Oil Market and Sold Venezuelan Oil

2.Norway Awards 57 Drilling Permits in Offshore Oil, Gas Exploration Round

3.What If President Trump Uses NATO Membership as Leverage to Buy Greenland?

4.New England Ratepayers Would Save Up to $700 Billion Replacing Wind, Solar with Natural Gas, Nuclear

5.Tesla Lithium Refinery Steps Up to the Plate and Hits a Home Run for Energy Dominance in North America

Tomorrow I am interviewing Doug Sandridge, Oil and Gas Executives for Nuclear Founder, who just got back from Saudi Arabia. We are going to talk about their latest news and what is going on with oil.

Thanks to Steve Reese and the Reese Energy Consulting Group for Sponsoring the Energy News Beat Podcast in 2026.