How can we rebuild U.S. manufacturing & construction? Well, we talked about the solution with Kip Eideberg, SVP, Association of Equipment Manufactures (AEM)

This is a fun interview with Kip Eideberg, SVP, Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM), covering all topics around increased equipment manufacturing in the United States.

We're headquartered in beautiful Milwaukee, Wisconsin. I'm obviously in Washington, D.C., overseeing our government relations activities. A team's mission is to help move the equipment manufacturing industry forward.

That means partly to ensure that the United States is the number one place in this world for equipment manufacturers to succeed, create jobs, invest in their communities, and make world-class equipment for the American market and markets worldwide. So we are very proud of that mission.

Thank you, Kip, for stopping by the ENB podcast and for your hard work improving the supply chain in the U.S. The energy sector needs serious help as we need more energy products sourced in the U.S. - Stu.

