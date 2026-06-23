Dr. Lars Schernikau, energy economist, commodity trader, and frequent guest on the Energy News Beat podcast, recently published a powerful analysis on his site, The Unpopular Truth. Titled “Can solar and wind + batteries really provide 24/7/365 electricity?”, it dismantles optimistic claims with hard data on intermittency, storage limits, grid physics, and full-system costs.

The short answer to the question in the title: It cannot—not reliably, affordably, or without massive hidden costs and backup systems. The U.S. grid’s physical realities, economics, and regional politics make a wind-and-solar-only future impossible without compromising the reliability (99.999%+ uptime) that modern society demands.

The U.S. Grid: Three Separate Synchronous Systems

The continental U.S. operates as three major synchronous interconnections (plus smaller isolated systems in Alaska and Hawaii):

Eastern Interconnection: Covers most of the U.S. east of the Rockies. Largest and most interconnected.

Western Interconnection: West of the Rockies to the Pacific coast.

Texas Interconnection (ERCOT): Mostly Texas, deliberately isolated for regulatory reasons (with limited DC ties to neighbors).

These are AC (alternating current) synchronous grids that must maintain precise voltage, phase, and frequency (60 Hz) in real time. Any imbalance causes instability, equipment damage, or blackouts. Synchronous generators (coal, gas, nuclear, hydro) provide rotational inertia that naturally stabilizes frequency. Wind and solar are inverter-based resources—they lack this inertia and require expensive add-ons (synchronous condensers, grid-forming inverters, batteries with specific controls) to mimic it.

Intermittency and the “Dunkelflaute” Problem

Schernikau highlights the core issue: solar and wind have low capacity factors (actual output vs. nameplate capacity). In the U.S., utility-scale solar averages around 24% and wind around 34% annually.

Periods of low or zero output (“Dunkelflaute” or dark calm periods) can last hours to days or longer across regions. Even in sunny/windy Texas or California, weather patterns create multi-day shortfalls. Batteries help for hours, not days or weeks.

Schernikau notes global examples and calculations showing that achieving firm power requires massive overbuilding (often 3–5x or more) plus enormous storage—economically and materially unviable at scale. Round-trip battery efficiency is 70–80%, with degradation, fire risks, and huge material demands (China dominates supply chains).

ERCOT example (Texas grid): High renewable growth, with wind and solar making up a large and growing share. Natural gas remains dominant for reliability. Solar generation is projected to surpass coal annually in 2026, but the grid still depends heavily on dispatchable thermal resources.

ERCOT has experienced renewable-related disturbances (e.g., inverter tripping events in the Odessa area) and faces growing challenges with evening ramps, low-wind periods, and rising demand from data centers and industry. Storage helps but remains limited-duration.

Grid Stability: Voltage, Phase, and Frequency

High inverter penetration reduces system strength and inertia. This increases the risks of frequency deviations, voltage instability, and cascading failures. Solutions like synchronous condensers or advanced inverters add high cost and complexity.

Schernikau emphasizes that electricity must be delivered on-demand, at the right location, with the right quality. Renewables often require extensive new transmission (itself facing massive regulatory and NIMBY delays) because the best wind/solar resources are often far from load centers.DC demand (e.g., for data centers, EVs, or certain industrial loads) offers partial relief by reducing some AC-DC conversion losses at the point of use. However, it does not solve the fundamental problems of generation intermittency, transmission stability, or the need for grid-wide balancing. The bulk transmission and distribution system remains overwhelmingly AC.

The Real Cost Story: LCOE vs. Full System Costs (FCOE)

Schernikau advocates for Full Cost of Electricity (FCOE) and energy return on investment (eROI) rather than simplistic Levelized Cost of Electricity (LCOE).

LCOE ignores:

Overbuilding and curtailment

Backup and storage

Transmission upgrades

Reduced utilization of existing assets

Integration and stability services

Material and environmental lifecycle costs

At higher penetrations, system costs rise sharply. Claims of “cheap firm renewables” often rely on optimistic modeling assumptions that Schernikau debunks.

Red States vs. Blue States: Policy Reality Check

Data consistently show blue states (Democrat-leaning) pay significantly more for electricity on average—around 37% to 38% higher than red states in recent analyses.

86% of states with above-average electricity prices are reliably blue.

80% of the lowest-price states are reliably red.

Why?

Blue states often impose aggressive Renewable Portfolio Standards (RPS), early retirements of coal/nuclear, restrictions on natural gas infrastructure, and heavy subsidies/mandates. This drives up costs via integration expenses, transmission needs, and reduced dispatchable capacity.

Examples: California (~33¢/kWh residential) faces high prices from renewables push, wildfire mitigation, and infrastructure costs. New York and others show similar patterns.

Red states more often prioritize affordable, dispatchable resources (natural gas, coal where economic) alongside renewables where they make sense (e.g., wind in Texas, Midwest). Texas (ERCOT) has massive wind + growing solar but maintains gas as the reliability backbone, keeping prices more moderate despite high renewable penetration.

Exceptions exist (hydro-rich Washington is blue but low-cost; some red states have unique factors), but the policy correlation is strong. Blue-state mandates accelerate the very issues Schernikau identifies.

Regulatory Burdens: The Hidden Brake on Everything

Permitting, environmental reviews, lawsuits, and local opposition delay all energy projects—renewables, transmission, gas, nuclear. Renewables often face extra hurdles from land use, visual impacts, and wildlife concerns. Transmission lines needed to move remote wind/solar power are notoriously difficult to site. This slows the entire system and inflates costs.

Dr. Lars Schernikau raises the huge question that nobody else is talking about: land reclamation and recycling. Wind, solar, and storage are not fully integrated into life-cycle business ecosystems for sustainability. As the Fact Sheet below from his great article points out, the 1 GWh utility-scale lithium-ion battery system is the equivalent to nearly 900 tons of TNT.

We know that solar panels in the United States are 95% not recycled, and are thrown into landfills or shipped to other countries for disposal, and we cannot find enough paperwork or contracts on wind to disprove the $89 billion liability for land reclamation that is coming due.

The Bottom Line

A wind-and-solar-only U.S. grid is not feasible with current or near-term technology. It would require:

Massive overbuilding and storage (impractical and expensive)

Continued or increased reliance on backup (gas or other dispatchable)

Costly stability solutions

Enormous transmission buildout

Schernikau’s analysis aligns perfectly with U.S. experience in ERCOT, California, and elsewhere: renewables are valuable additions in a diverse portfolio, but they cannot replace the fundamental attributes of dispatchable, high-inertia sources for reliability and affordability.

The real path forward is an “all-of-the-above” approach focused on:

Technology neutrality

Full accounting of system costs (FCOE/eROI)

Regulatory reform to speed permitting for all reliable sources

Innovation in nuclear, gas with carbon management, long-duration storage, and demand flexibility

Recognizing that energy abundance and reliability underpin prosperity

Dr. Schernikau’s work is essential reading for anyone serious about energy policy. The physics and economics are not negotiable—ignoring them leads to higher costs, reliability risks, and unintended consequences, as seen in varying degrees across red and blue states.

As Secretary Chris Wright has pointed out, we have spent over 10 trillion dollars globally on wind and solar, only to gain 3% in energy. We are watching the final days of the Renewable Energy “Bum Rush for Subsidies” and watching huge projects get started so they can claim their Subsidies. This just seems like a landfill waiting to be filled with taxpayer dollars and higher power bills.

We will see the United States continue to heal, but we will also see more movement from Blue States to Red States as those who can afford to leave do so. We all need to get involved locally and make sure that good energy policies are adopted at the local level.

I also recommend looking for power backup systems that are flexible and can fit in their go bags or help keep them safe with lights. You don’t have to spend a lot of money to get ready for any natural or man-made disaster.

Thank you again to all of our great patrons, sponsors, and subscribers. Let’s have a great day and be epic.

Appendix: Sources and Links

Dr. Lars Schernikau’s article: Can solar and wind + batteries really provide 24/7/365 electricity? (June 19, 2026)

The Unpopular Truth site and blog: unpopular-truth.com

Schernikau & Smith book: The Unpopular Truth: About Electricity and the Future of Energy (available on Amazon and the site)

Academic paper: Full Cost of Electricity (FCOE) and Energy Returns (eROI) – SSRN link via Schernikau’s site

U.S. Grid Interconnections: EPA, DOE

ERCOT data and reports: ercot.com

EIA Electricity data and capacity factors: eia.gov (Electric Power Monthly, Short-Term Energy Outlook)

Electricity price comparisons (red vs. blue states): Institute for Energy Research “Blue States, High Rates” report; ElectricChoice.com; various 2025–2026 analyses

NERC reliability resources: nerc.com

For the latest data, always cross-reference primary sources like EIA, ERCOT, and NERC, as the energy landscape evolves rapidly with new capacity additions (predominantly solar, wind, and storage in recent years). This article aims to present the unvarnished technical and economic realities for informed discussion on the Energy News Beat platform.