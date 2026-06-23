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Ronald Stein's avatar
Ronald Stein
3h

Energy Transition

The “Energy Transition” is only an “Electricity Transition”.

To start with, there is no such thing as “renewable” energy, as it violates the First Law of Thermodynamics. Electricity from wind turbines and solar panels are 100% dependent on favorable weather conditions offered by free wind and sunshine.

Wind turbines and solar panels ONLY generate electricity but CANNOT make any products or transportation fuels for life as we know it.

Crude oil by itself is useless black tar, unless you build a multi-billion-dollar refinery to break it down to produce various types of transportation fuels like, jet fuel for planes, diesel fuel for trucks, gasoline fuel for cars, and bunker fuel for ships, and the oil derivatives manufactured from crude oil that are the basis of more than 6,000 products in our materialistic world.

Wind turbines and solar panels ONLY generate electricity but CANNOT make any products or transportation fuels for planes, trucks, cars, or ships.

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1 reply by Stu Turley
Lee's avatar
Lee
3h

Great piece. The grid was Ok until we started building generation hundreds of miles from the load. The political demand to add more renewables drove expensive and unnecessary upgrades. This has produced long waits for interconnection and a shortage of equipment and trained labor. A new project applying in California today will not be connected to the grid until well into the 2030s. There is a five year wait for substation transformers and circuit breakers. Gas turbines have a four year backlog. Investors can build all the generation they want but the grid isn’t going to be ready anytime soon.

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