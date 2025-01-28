January 27, 2025 – The tech landscape was rocked today as shares of several major U.S. tech companies plummeted due to the introduction of DeepSeek, a Chinese AI startup whose chatbot rivals established American models but at a significantly lower cost. However, alongside its technological prowess, DeepSeek has raised significant security and privacy concerns.

Here’s how DeepSeek achieved its cost efficiency:

The company used approximately 2,000 Nvidia H800 chips, which are less powerful than those typically used by U.S. companies, spending less than $6 million on development.

With a “mixture of experts” approach, DeepSeek optimized its AI for performance without the need for extensive computational resources.

The model was developed in just two months, demonstrating DeepSeek’s ability to innovate quickly.

Market Reaction

This breakthrough led to a notable market shake-up, with these top stocks taking a hit:

Nvidia (NVDA): Down by 17%, due to worries about the demand for its high-end AI chips.

Microsoft (MSFT): Declined by around 2%, with investors questioning the ROI on its AI investments.

Alphabet (GOOGL): Saw a 4% drop, as concerns mounted over its AI strategy’s competitiveness.

ASML Holding (ASML): Experienced an 5.75% decrease, highlighting broader concerns in the semiconductor sector.

Security and Privacy Concerns

Despite its technological achievements, DeepSeek has already encountered several security issues:

DeepSeek has been hit with what they describe as “large-scale malicious attacks,” leading to temporary restrictions on new user registrations. This has raised alarms about the platform’s security infrastructure.

There are accusations on social media that DeepSeek could compromise users’ digital security and privacy, with claims that the Chinese government might have access to user data.

Past reports have highlighted vulnerabilities in DeepSeek’s system, including prompt injection attacks that could allow unauthorized access to user accounts.

DeepSeek’s privacy policy indicates that they collect extensive user data, including keystroke patterns, which could be used for profiling or surveillance.

At the end of the day, DeepSeek’s rise not only challenges the economic models of AI development but also introduces a new layer of complexity regarding data security and privacy in AI. The tech industry is now compelled to address both the competitive threat and the security implications of this new player. As the market digests these developments, the focus will likely shift towards enhancing security measures and reevaluating data privacy policies in AI technologies.

Source: Nathan’s Newsletter on Substack; We recommend following, and subscribing.

https://energynewsbeat.co/investment-survey/