Houthis vow to extend attacks deeper into the Indian Ocean
Suez Canal Authority
Another ship has been damaged by the Houthis, who now claim to have hypersonic missiles in their armoury and will expand their target zone deeper into the Indian Ocean to try and prevent enemy vessels from passing via the Cape of Good Hope.
To date, in their five-month campaign in solidarity with Hamas, the Houthis from Yemen have foc…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.