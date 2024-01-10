Houthis fire their greatest barrage of weapons to date in the ongoing Red Sea shipping crisis
The Houthis launched their largest attack so far yesterday evening.
According to the US military the “complex attack” consisted of 18 attack drones, two anti-ship cruise missiles, and one anti-ship ballistic missile. They were all shot down through efforts of F/A-18 aircraft from the US aircraft carrier Dwight D. Eisenhower, three US destroyers and one B…
