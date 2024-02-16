House delivers blow to Biden’s climate agenda, votes against natural gas moratorium
'JOE BIDEN WOULD RATHER APPEASE THE RADICAL ENVIRONMENTALISTS IN HIS PARTY THAN PROTECT HARDWORKING AMERICANS,' GOP WHIP EMMER TELLS FOX NEWS DIGITAL
The House voted Thursday afternoon in favor of stripping the Biden administration’s authority to permit natural gas export projects in a blow to the president’s climate agenda.
In a 224-200 vote, the House approved the so-called Unlocking Domestic LNG Potential Act, with 215 Republicans and nine Democrats voting in favor.
Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas, who…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.