Hinojosa Wants a Moratorium on New Data-Center Permits. Texas Already Has a 140-Day Window to Write the Rules.
On Fox News Thursday night, the governor-elect said she does not think she can stop projects already approved.
Sen. Charles Perry's SB 338, filed Nov. 12 with 15 joint authors — a Senate majority — would set cooling, water-reporting, grid and tax-abatement rules effective Sept. 1, 2027, if the 90th Legislature finishes the job this spring.
As the number of Data Centers in the US is being led by Texas, this could impact the national AI or SI race.
Texas Gov.-elect…
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