Heat Wave Hypocrisy - A/C For Me But Not For Thee!

Energy Policies for decades have been influenced by the climate scaremongering that the UN admitted was intentionally exaggerated. We are seeing the EU overreach in energy and carbon policies, and their hypocrisy in the open, this week's heat wave.

You won't want to miss Irina Slav, David Blackmon, Dr. Tammy Nemeth, and Stu Turley as we cover this crisis and its implications. The global “Climate Change” narrative, coupled with the Net Zero rules and regulations, is a wealth transfer from the poor and middle class to the wealthy and the wealthiest.

As much of Europe sweltered under a recent heatwave with record temperatures in parts of Belgium and surrounding countries, staff at the European Commission’s iconic Berlaymont headquarters in Brussels faced a stark reminder of hierarchy.

Energy Realities Podcast This Morning

Politico Called it Out

On Friday, June 27, 2026 (or the relevant recent date matching reports), employees on floors 1 through 7 received an urgent text: “BERL — URGENT — Due to extreme weather conditions, forced shutdown of air cooling system from floor 1 to 7 for the rest of the day.”The 13-story building houses Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (on the 13th floor) and most of her 26 commissioners on floors eight and above. Those upper levels kept their air conditioning running. Lower-level staff did not. One anonymous official called it “like feudalism.” Another labeled the decision a “disgrace.” A staffer on the eighth floor noted indoor temperatures still reached 25.7°C despite AC on their level.

Politico broke the story, highlighting the irony during a heatwave that tested energy grids, workers, and vulnerable populations across Europe.

The Heat Narrative and Shifting Weather Map Colors

This incident ties into broader debates about how “extreme heat” is framed. Viral social media posts over recent years have circulated comparisons of weather maps from past decades versus today, claiming identical temperatures now appear in alarming reds and oranges instead of cooler greens or blues—allegedly to push a climate crisis narrative.

Fact-checks and analyses consistently show these comparisons are often misleading. Many contrast a general forecast map (with a neutral green background and numbers) against a dedicated temperature color-scale map, or maps from different providers with varying scales for accessibility and clarity. Color choices depend on the data type and purpose, not deliberate exaggeration of the same temperatures.

That said, the perception of heightened alarmism persists, especially when elite institutions impose costs and restrictions on ordinary citizens while shielding themselves.

Climate Policies, Renewables Spending, and Grid Realities

Europe’s aggressive climate policies—driven by the Green Deal, REPowerEU, and net-zero targets—have funneled hundreds of billions (part of trillions globally) into wind and solar. These intermittent sources now form a large share of electricity in many EU countries.The continental European grid operates at 50 Hz and is largely synchronous. High penetration of inverter-based renewables (wind and solar) reduces system inertia, complicating frequency stability and increasing risks of voltage issues or curtailment. Grid operators have reported rising stability challenges, with some regions facing higher costs for backups, interconnectors, and upgrades. Europe has invested heavily in grid reinforcements precisely because of this transition.

The US grid (primarily 60 Hz, with major interconnections) faces parallel issues in high-renewable areas like California and Texas, though natural gas provides more flexible baseload and peaking support. US policies like the Inflation Reduction Act have accelerated wind and solar deployment with substantial subsidies, but energy security concerns have kept gas and interest in nuclear prominent.

The result in both systems: higher electricity costs for consumers in many jurisdictions, supply volatility, and questions about whether the spending delivers proportional benefits versus reliable, dispatchable power.

UN/IPCC Quietly Updates Extreme Scenarios

Adding fuel to skepticism, Energy News Beat reported on updates to climate modeling scenarios for the IPCC’s upcoming Seventh Assessment Report (CMIP7). The extreme “doomsday” pathways—particularly RCP8.5 and its successor SSP5-8.5—have been deemed “implausible” given real-world trends in renewables deployment, coal use trajectories, and policy developments.

These scenarios, which assumed massive ongoing coal expansion and projected up to 4–5°C warming by 2100, dominated thousands of studies, media coverage, and policy justifications for over a decade. Climate policy expert Roger Pielke Jr. noted: “The IPCC and broader research community have now admitted that the scenarios that have dominated climate research, assessment, and policy during the past two cycles of the IPCC assessment process are implausible. They describe impossible futures.”

Global energy transition investment hit around $2.3 trillion in 2025 alone (with hundreds of billions annually into wind and solar), part of roughly $10 trillion over two decades in green initiatives, subsidies, and related spending. Critics argue much of this was accelerated by fear based on now-retired worst-case assumptions.

This does not negate observed warming or the role of greenhouse gases. It does highlight how policy rushed ahead of robust, updated scenario analysis, with real-world costs in energy prices, grid strain, and opportunity costs.

China and the US: Adding Reliable Baseload

While Europe doubles down on intermittent renewables, major powers prioritize energy security with dispatchable sources:

China continues approving and constructing large amounts of new coal capacity (dozens of GW annually in recent years) alongside rapid nuclear expansion (aiming for significant growth toward 70+ GW operational soon and much higher long-term targets) and renewables. Coal provides an essential baseload for its massive and growing demand.

The United States relies heavily on natural gas for flexible generation, has completed major nuclear projects (e.g., Vogtle), and sees renewed policy support for nuclear expansion alongside renewables. Coal retirements continue in some areas, but gas and nuclear remain central to reliability.

Both nations recognize that wind and solar alone cannot guarantee 24/7 power without massive overbuild, storage, or backups—lessons Europe is learning the hard way on its 50 Hz grid.

Key Points in the Podcast:

1. European Heat Wave and Air Conditioning Debate

The episode opens with a detailed discussion of the recent heat wave in Western Europe and the controversial debate around air conditioning. Key points include:

The hypocrisy of European officials opposing air conditioning while enjoying it themselves (the European Commission example where lower floors lost AC while upper floors kept it)

French politicians’ criticism of air conditioning as harmful to climate goals

The irony that France has abundant nuclear power but restricts AC use

Air conditioning as a life-saving technology that has prevented deaths in northern cities

2. Net Zero Policy and Control

A recurring theme throughout the episode is that net zero policies are fundamentally about control rather than environmental benefit:

The removal of air conditioning units from homes by UK authorities

Surveillance systems (flock cameras, number plate readers) being implemented alongside net zero policies

The hierarchical enforcement of net zero rules (elites exempt, ordinary people restricted)

The argument that “decline is a choice” and net zero advocates are choosing economic and human decline

3. UK Grid Vulnerability and Energy Dependence

The hosts discuss serious concerns about Britain’s energy security:

The UK grid nearly failed during the heat wave and had to import electricity from France

The UK had to request permission from Brussels to exceed import limits

Dependence on interconnections with other countries creates vulnerability

Wind and solar failed during the heat wave (no wind, solar overheating)

Concerns about what will happen in winter when heating demand increases

4. EU Methane Regulation and International Tensions

A significant portion covers the EU’s proposed methane tracking and reporting requirements:

The US, Algeria, Nigeria, and Qatar sent a letter opposing the regulation

The regulation creates a “camel’s nose under the tent” for future taxation and control

Concerns about extraterritorial enforcement and verification by EU officials

The contradiction between companies voluntarily committing to methane reduction but resisting EU mandates

Implications for LNG pricing and European energy costs

5. European Energy Crisis and De-industrialization

The hosts discuss Europe’s broader energy challenges:

The cost differential between Russian pipeline gas ($6) and LNG ($15)

Spain requesting exemptions from Russian LNG bans

Geopolitical complications (Turkey, Arctic routes, Iran’s actions in the Strait of Hormuz)

The EU’s apparent choice to de-industrialize rather than maintain competitive energy costs

The expansion of carbon border adjustment mechanisms despite business complaints

6. Agricultural Policy and Government Control

Brief discussion of the UK’s new agricultural policy:

Plans to restrict cattle farming and push farmers toward oil seeds and lentils

Another example of government overreach and control

7. Grid Physics and Fiscal Responsibility

Technical discussion about grid infrastructure:

The incompatibility of DC systems with existing 50/60 Hz AC grids

The fiscal irresponsibility of net zero policies that violate the laws of physics

The resulting price increases and grid instability

Overarching Theme

The episode presents net zero policies as fundamentally about control, wealth transfer, and elite hypocrisy rather than genuine environmental protection. The hosts argue that these policies prioritize ideological goals over human flourishing, energy security, and economic viability.

Have a great week, and we are taking a break next week and will be back in two weeks.

Great comments from Jeff and MDbone! Way to go!

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