Hawaii has just made history with the nation’s first state-level climate change tax, signed into law by Governor Josh Green on May 27, 2025. Officially Act 96 (Senate Bill 1396), this “green fee” targets tourists through higher taxes on hotel stays and cruise ship visits, aiming to fund environmental protection and climate resilience. With nearly 10 million visitors flocking to Hawaii annually, the state is betting this tax will safeguard its pristine beaches and forests while setting a precedent for others. But what does it mean for travelers, Hawaii’s economy, and states watching closely? Let’s dive into the details and unpack the ripple effects.

The Nuts and Bolts of Hawaii’s Climate Tax

Starting January 1, 2026, Act 96 increases Hawaii’s Transient Accommodations Tax (TAT) on short-term stays—hotels, vacation rentals, timeshares—from 10.25% to 11%, a 0.75% hike. For a $400 hotel room, that’s an extra $3 per night, or $30 on a $4,000 stay. Add in county lodging taxes (3%) and the general excise tax (4.712%), and tourists will face a total tax burden approaching 19%, among the highest in the U.S. Come July 2026, cruise ship passengers will also pay an 11% tax on their bills, prorated by days spent in Hawaii’s ports, aligning sea-based stays with land-based ones.

The tax is expected to generate $85–$100 million annually, a hefty sum to tackle Hawaii’s climate challenges. Funds will flow into the state’s general fund, with the governor requesting legislative approval for projects like:

Shoreline protection : Replenishing sand on eroding beaches like Waikiki.

Wildfire mitigation : Clearing invasive grasses and building firebreaks, critical after the 2023 Lahaina fire that killed 102 and caused $13 billion in damage.

Climate resilience : Hurricane-proofing infrastructure and upgrading tech.

Ecosystem restoration: Protecting coral reefs and native wildlife.

Governor Green calls this “regenerative tourism,” ensuring visitors help preserve the paradise they enjoy. With a conservation funding gap of $560 million to $1.69 billion, the tax could also support bonds for bigger projects, amplifying its impact.

What It Means for Visitors

For the millions who flock to Hawaii’s beaches and volcanoes, the tax adds a small but noticeable cost. A family spending $4,000 on a week-long stay will pay an extra $30, while a $500-per-night resort stay means $4 more daily. While modest, this piles onto Hawaii’s already steep costs—flights, resort fees, and now taxes nearing 19%. Some travelers, like one X user who canceled a planned trip, are grumbling, and the Hawaii Hotel Alliance initially feared the tax could price out budget-conscious visitors, especially as Maui recovers from a 22% drop in arrivals post-2023 wildfires.

Yet, the impact may be overstated. A 0.75% hike is unlikely to deter most travelers, given Hawaii’s unique allure. Studies from places like the Maldives show a 10% tourism tax increase cuts demand by 5.4%, but Hawaii’s smaller increment should have minimal effect. Hotels, initially skeptical, now back the tax, recognizing that protecting beaches and trails is vital to keeping tourists coming. Visitors like Zane Edleman from Chicago say they’re fine with the fee if it visibly improves the environment—think cleaner beaches or safer hiking trails. The catch? Transparency. If funds get lost in the general fund without clear results, tourists might see it as a cash grab, eroding goodwill.

On the flip side, the tax could enhance the visitor experience. Funded projects may preserve coral reefs, maintain trails, and reduce disaster risks, ensuring Hawaii remains a bucket-list destination. Green argues the benefits “far exceed” the cost, but success hinges on showing tourists the payoff.

A Blueprint for Other States?

Hawaii’s tax is a first for the U.S., and it’s turning heads. States like Florida, California, or coastal New England, grappling with rising seas and tourism pressures, may see it as a model. Andrey Yushkov of the Tax Foundation notes no other state dedicates lodging taxes to environmental protection, making Hawaii a trailblazer. With federal disaster funding shrinking, states are under pressure to get creative, and tourism taxes are a logical target for places where visitors strain natural resources.

Take Florida, where tourism generates billions but hurricanes and erosion threaten coastlines. A similar tax could fund beach renourishment or flood defenses. California, facing wildfires and drought, might eye visitor fees to bolster resilience. Green himself urged other states to follow suit, citing the global need for climate action. Pacific nations like Palau and New Zealand already use tourism-based eco-fees, and Hawaii’s move could spark a U.S. trend.

But it’s not a slam dunk. Hawaii’s Democratic supermajority and tourism-driven economy (contributing $2.36 trillion to U.S. GDP in 2023) made passage easier. Conservative states skeptical of climate policies or extra taxes may balk. Even in liberal states, tourism lobbies could push back, fearing lost visitors to cheaper destinations like the Caribbean. Hawaii’s tax also faces legal scrutiny—cruise lines argue it may violate interstate commerce laws, though lawmakers are confident it’ll hold up. Other states would need to navigate similar hurdles, plus ensure funds are used transparently. Hawaii’s choice to funnel money into the general fund, not a dedicated climate account, raises red flags about accountability that others might avoid.

The Bigger Picture

Hawaii’s green fee is a bold step, but it’s not a silver bullet. The $100 million it raises is a drop in the bucket compared to the state’s $1.69 billion conservation gap. It tackles symptoms—erosion, wildfires—without addressing root causes like global emissions, which tourism itself fuels through flights and cruises. Critics argue it’s symbolic, shifting costs to visitors while letting bigger polluters off the hook. Equity is another concern: the tax hits middle-class travelers harder than wealthy ones, who may shrug off the extra $30.

For the energy sector, this raises broader questions. If tourism faces climate levies, could high-emission industries like aviation or shipping be next? The tax could spark debates about “user fees” for environmental impacts, a concept gaining traction globally. States watching Hawaii will track its revenue, tourism trends, and project outcomes. If visitors keep coming and beaches stay intact, expect copycats. If arrivals dip or funds get mismanaged, it’ll be a cautionary tale.

Final Thoughts

Hawaii’s climate tax is a landmark experiment in balancing environmental needs with economic realities, but it also raises new concerns about greed, graft, and theft.

For visitors, it’s a small price to pay for paradise—$3 here, $4 there—but cumulative costs could test Hawaii’s appeal. For other states, it’s a potential playbook for funding climate resilience and revenue for Democratically controlled funds that do not address the actual problem. However, politics and economics will shape who follows.

Energy and electricity prices are among the highest in the United States. Yes, I can agree, they are in the middle of the ocean, but we need to look at the energy science, not the climate change fear-mongering. Their use of fuel oil is among the worst sources of fossil fuels they could burn for electricity; they don’t have the land for solar energy, and the ocean is too deep for offshore wind. They have eliminated their coal plants, and yes, those coal plants were cleaner than the fuel oil they now use.

They could lower their emissions dramatically by transitioning to LNG-powered electricity plants at a fraction of the cost, and the installation would be easier. The odds of this event being addressed are zero. The energy hypocrisy runs deep in the Hawaii Democrats.

In my opinion, this represents an opportunity for a new fund where there will be no accountability. Much like the Billions of dollars the Biden Administration has allocated, it is likely that politicians and their friends will become even richer, with little to no effort made to save the environment.

Governor Newsom in California is busy tonight typing up his own for California taxing tourism, and visitors, you know he is serious when he starts taxing the illegal aliens in the state, the Democrats and NGOs let in.

Whether it’s a model or a misstep depends on execution, and the world is watching.

Energy News Beat will continue to track how climate policies, such as Hawaii’s tax, reshape tourism, energy, and state economies. Share your thoughts below, and stay tuned for more updates!