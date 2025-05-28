Economic Headwinds Threaten Solar Industry’s Bright Future

The solar industry, long hailed as a cornerstone of the clean energy revolution, is facing a perfect storm of economic and operational challenges that threaten to dim its prospects. From drying subsidies and Chinese overproduction to grid connection delays and rising power curtailments in California, the sector is facing headwinds that could alter its trajectory. This article explores these issues and their implications for the industry’s future.

He posted his story today, “Is the Solar Boom Set to Collapse?” which prompted me to examine the overall market. I highly recommend subscribing to David Blackmon’s Substack.

In a story headlined, “Chinese solar billionaire steps back as industry turmoil deepens,” FT reports that Li Zhenguo has decided to step back from everyday management of Longi, the massive solar company he founded a quarter century ago. His decision to turn over management of the firm to senior executive Zhong Baoshen comes amid a cratering stock price, which has fallen by 80 percent from its 2021 peak. Longi has reported losses in each of the last two quarters, a Chinese industrywide phenomenon which has enveloped peer solar companies like Jinko Solar, JA Solar, Trina Solar, Tongwei, and TCL Zhonghuan. The central issue in China, according to analysts at Morningstar, is the same as it is in the U.S.: The capacity of planned solar developments and equipment production vastly exceeds the demand. “The current industry capacity across polysilicon, wafer, cell, and module production is more than double the projected 2025 demand,” said Cheng Wang, a Morningstar analyst quoted by FT.

Subsidies Drying Up: A Blow to Solar’s Growth Engine

Government subsidies have been the lifeblood of solar energy, driving down costs and spurring adoption worldwide. In the U.S., the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) have poured billions into solar, offering tax credits like the 30% investment tax credit for rooftop installations. However, the landscape is shifting. In California, the nation’s solar powerhouse, the Net Energy Metering (NEM) program has been overhauled, slashing payments for excess power fed into the grid. This reform, implemented in 2023, has extended payback periods for residential solar systems from 3–5 years to about 9 years, dampening consumer enthusiasm. The California Public Utilities Commission estimates that non-solar ratepayers will shoulder an $8.5 billion subsidy cost by the end of 2024, prompting calls for further reductions to ease the burden on low-income households.

Globally, subsidy rollbacks are also evident. In Europe, countries like the UK have scaled back feed-in tariffs, while China, the world’s solar manufacturing hub, is reevaluating its generous support amid overproduction woes. Without these financial crutches, solar’s cost-competitiveness is under pressure, particularly as installation and labor costs rise. The industry must now innovate to survive in a less subsidized world, potentially leaning on advancements like battery storage to enhance value.

China’s Overproduction: A Double-Edged Sword

China dominates the global solar market, producing 80% of the world’s solar panels and driving costs down through economies of scale and state-backed subsidies. However, this dominance has led to a glut of panels, with production capacity in 2024 exceeding global demand by more than double. This overproduction has slashed panel prices by 50% in the past year, benefiting consumers but devastating manufacturers. Chinese firms, facing negative margins, are locked in price wars, while Western competitors struggle to compete.

The U.S. has responded with tariffs to shield domestic manufacturers, but these measures raise costs for developers and slow installations. Southeast Asian factories, often Chinese-owned, have become workarounds for tariff evasion, further complicating trade dynamics. Meanwhile, allegations of forced labor in China’s Xinjiang region, a polysilicon production hub, add ethical and political layers to the crisis. The oversupply threatens to persist for years, potentially bankrupting smaller players and stifling investment in new manufacturing unless global demand accelerates.

Grid Connection Delays: A Bottleneck for Growth

Long wait times for grid interconnection are another hurdle. In the U.S., solar developers face delays of up to 3–5 years due to overwhelmed grid operators and outdated infrastructure. The surge in renewable projects, spurred by IRA incentives, has created a backlog of over 2,000 gigawatts in interconnection queues nationwide. These delays increase project costs, deter investors, and slow the transition to clean energy.

The problem is particularly acute in regions with ambitious renewable targets. In California, the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) struggles to integrate new solar capacity, exacerbating congestion on transmission lines. Developers are forced to navigate complex permitting processes and rising costs for grid upgrades, which can erode project viability. Solutions like streamlined permitting and investment in grid modernization are critical but require significant political and financial commitment.

California’s Curtailment Crisis: Wasted Potential

California, home to over 1.3 million residential solar systems, is grappling with a surge in power curtailments. In 2023, CAISO curtailed over 2.5 million megawatt-hours of renewable energy, primarily solar, equivalent to the annual consumption of nearly 400,000 households. This represents a 546% increase in curtailments since 2017, despite only a 41% rise in renewable generation.

Curtailments occur when solar generation exceeds demand or transmission capacity, particularly during spring when solar output peaks and demand is low. Oversupply and congestion are the main culprits, with 94% of 2023 curtailments attributed to solar. CAISO’s “duck curve” phenomenon—where midday solar surges create a steep evening ramp-up in demand—exacerbates the issue. On some weekdays in 2023, curtailments even surpassed solar generation, signaling a systemic mismatch between production and consumption.

Efforts to mitigate curtailments include expanding battery storage (California added 4.9 GW by 2023, with 7.6 GW planned by 2024) and leveraging the Western Energy Imbalance Market (WEIM), which avoided 10% of curtailments in 2022. However, these solutions are not scaling fast enough. Curtailments not only waste clean energy but also erode the financial returns of solar projects, discouraging further investment.

Navigating the Storm

The solar industry’s challenges are daunting but not insurmountable. To weather these headwinds, stakeholders must act decisively:

Innovate for Cost Reduction : Manufacturers should invest in next-generation technologies, such as perovskite cells or integrated storage solutions, to lower costs and reduce reliance on subsidies.

Strengthen Domestic Supply Chains : The U.S. and Europe must bolster local manufacturing to counter Chinese dominance, using targeted incentives and trade policies that balance protectionism with affordability.

Upgrade Grid Infrastructure : Policymakers should prioritize transmission upgrades and streamline interconnection processes to accommodate renewable growth.

Enhance Energy Storage and Flexibility : Expanding battery storage and demand-response programs can align solar generation with consumption, reducing curtailments.

Reform Subsidies Equitably: Governments should redesign incentives to support low-income adopters and storage integration while minimizing cost shifts to non-solar ratepayers.

The solar industry stands at a crossroads.

The Impact of Increased Solar Energy Use on Consumer Electricity Prices

The rapid expansion of solar energy, driven by technological advancements, subsidies, and environmental imperatives, has reshaped the global energy landscape. While solar power is often celebrated for its declining costs and environmental benefits, its integration into electricity markets has complex effects on consumer electricity prices. This article, I tailored for Energy News Beat Substack, examines how increased solar adoption influences consumer electricity bills, building on the economic headwinds facing the solar industry—such as subsidy reductions, Chinese overproduction, grid connection delays, and California’s curtailment challenges—and incorporating the specific impact on retail electricity prices.

Solar’s Cost Decline and Consumer Benefits

Solar energy has become dramatically cheaper over the past decade. The levelized cost of energy (LCOE) for utility-scale solar dropped from $180 per megawatt-hour (MWh) in 2008 to under $30/MWh by 2018, making it competitive with or cheaper than fossil fuels in many regions. Residential solar systems have also become more affordable, with average installation costs falling from $40,000 in 2010 to $25,000 today. These cost reductions, coupled with incentives like the U.S. federal Investment Tax Credit (ITC), have enabled homeowners to lower their electricity bills by generating their own power, often offsetting 100% of their consumption.

For consumers with solar panels, the savings are significant. By reducing reliance on grid electricity, solar adopters can lock in lower effective electricity rates, shielding themselves from rising utility prices, which have increased 21% nationally over the past decade. Net metering policies, where utilities credit homeowners for excess solar power fed back to the grid, further enhance savings, often doubling demand for residential solar by effectively subsidizing installation costs.

The Paradox: Rising Retail Electricity Prices

Despite solar’s falling costs, retail electricity prices for non-solar consumers are rising in many regions, creating a paradox. Several factors tied to increased solar adoption contribute to this trend:

Grid Cost Shifts and Net Metering Controversies

Net metering, while beneficial for solar adopters, shifts grid maintenance costs to non-solar consumers. Utilities still incur fixed costs for maintaining power plants and transmission lines, which solar users rely on at night or during low solar output. As solar reduces utility revenue from daytime sales, utilities raise rates to recover these costs, increasing bills for non-solar households. In California, the Public Utilities Commission estimates that non-solar ratepayers will bear an $8.5 billion subsidy cost by the end of 2024 due to net metering. This cost shift has sparked regulatory pushback, as seen in California’s 2023 NEM reform, which slashed compensation rates for new solar installations, extending payback periods and slowing adoption. Transmission and Infrastructure Investments

Solar’s expansion requires significant grid upgrades to handle variable generation and connect remote solar farms to population centers. Between 2012 and 2017, U.S. transmission costs rose 50%, partly driven by renewable integration. Projects like Texas’s $7 billion Competitive Renewable Energy Zone, built to link wind and solar to urban areas, illustrate how these costs are passed to consumers through higher rates. Long interconnection queues—delaying projects by 3–5 years—further inflate costs, as developers face rising expenses for grid upgrades. Intermittency and Backup Costs

Solar’s intermittent nature requires backup power from natural gas, hydro, or batteries to ensure grid reliability, especially during evening peak demand when solar output drops. These backup systems, often underutilized, add to system costs. A 2019 study by Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory noted that grids with over 30% variable renewable energy (VRE) face increased ancillary service costs to maintain reliability, which are passed to consumers. In California, the “duck curve” exacerbates this issue, with massive daytime solar generation leading to negative wholesale prices, followed by costly evening ramp-ups. Market Volatility and Wholesale Price Effects

High solar penetration can depress wholesale electricity prices during the day due to oversupply, as seen in California, where prices often turn negative in cooler months. While this reduces costs for utilities, it discourages investment in baseload power (e.g., nuclear or gas), which is needed for reliability. Over time, reduced baseload capacity can lead to price spikes during high-demand periods, increasing retail rates. A 2016 analysis projected that solar growth could lower wholesale prices by reducing natural gas demand but warned of long-term volatility if storage and baseload investments lag.

Quantifying the Impact on Consumer Prices

Quantifying solar’s exact contribution to electricity price increases is challenging due to regional variations and confounding factors like natural gas prices and grid policies. However, studies and data provide some insights:

National Trends : The U.S. average retail electricity price was 12.49¢ per kilowatt-hour (kWh) in 2022, with residential rates rising 4.7% annually since 2018. While solar’s low LCOE should theoretically lower prices, the cost shifts from net metering and grid upgrades offset these savings for non-solar consumers.

California’s Case : California, with 27.3% of its electricity from solar, has some of the highest retail rates at 22–39¢/kWh, compared to Wyoming’s 8.24¢/kWh. The state’s heavy solar reliance, combined with curtailments (2.5 million MWh in 2023) and grid costs, contributes to these high rates.

Germany’s Example: Germany, a solar leader, spent €24.3 billion above market prices in 2017 on renewable feed-in tariffs, leading to retail rates among Europe’s highest. This suggests that aggressive solar adoption without adequate storage or pricing reforms can inflate consumer costs.

A 2018 Forbes article argued that renewables, including solar, inherently raise electricity prices due to their need for extensive land, transmission lines, and storage, estimating that solar farms like California’s Ivanpah produce far less power per unit of land than nuclear, driving up system costs. However, a 2019 counterpoint from Forbes noted that technological fixes (e.g., storage) and market reforms could mitigate these costs, suggesting the price impact is not inevitable.

Regional and Socioeconomic Disparities

Solar’s impact on prices varies by region and income level. In high-solar states like California and Texas (which added 11.4 GW in 2024), non-solar consumers face higher rates due to cost shifts. Rural low-income households, spending 9% of income on energy compared to 3% for wealthier households, are hit hardest, as they often lack access to solar due to upfront costs or unsuitable housing. Community solar projects, which could bridge this gap, included low-income households in less than half of cases as of 2018.

Mitigating Price Increases

To balance solar’s benefits with its cost impacts, several strategies are emerging:

Storage Expansion : California’s addition of 4.9 GW of battery storage in 2023, with 7.6 GW planned for 2024, helps store excess solar power for evening use, reducing curtailments and price volatility.

Rate Design Reforms : Replacing volumetric charges with fixed fees or time-of-use rates can better align costs with grid usage, reducing the burden on non-solar consumers.

Grid Modernization : Streamlining interconnection and investing in transmission can lower costs and delays, benefiting all ratepayers.

Equitable Policies: Expanding access to solar for low-income households through subsidies or community solar can reduce disparities and spread savings more broadly.

Conclusion

Increased solar adoption has a dual impact on consumer electricity prices. For solar adopters, it delivers significant savings on the monthly bill, locking in low-cost power and shielding against rising utility rates. Those numbers do not look at the cost of equipment, and massive “loan” numbers have been scammers dream.

However, for non-solar consumers, particularly low-income households, solar’s integration raises retail prices through cost shifts, grid investments, and backup needs.

In California, where solar is a major player, these dynamics are stark, with high rates and curtailments highlighting the challenges of rapid adoption without adequate storage or policy reforms. Nationally, solar’s low LCOE holds promise for affordability, but only if paired with investments in storage, grid upgrades, and equitable rate designs. And then those costs are often not added in on the calculations.

While working on my microgrid, it has become very apparent how expensive redundancy and energy security can be. Not everyone can afford energy security, but everyone should have access to the lowest kWh rates with the least environmental impact. Under our current policies, wind and solar are not delivering on these key points.

I have yet to find any solar or wind farms that include land reclamation in their budgets, and this is going to be a significant issue within the next three years. As the subsidies dry up, the "flipping” of wind turbines or “upgrading” equipment under the Inflation Reduction Act results in a significant amount of money being spent on repairs, while labeling them as upgrades.

For the first time in decades, I feel that our energy leadership in the United States is finally looking at the big picture, and it is truly a mountain of broken policies, wasted money spent, and vast amounts of corruption at the core of the United States ’ energy policies. The Trump administration domestically is the strongest team I have ever seen.

As the solar industry navigates economic headwinds, addressing these price impacts will be crucial to keeping the political leaders honest if that is even possible. The fact that the Republican Congress cannot codify the Trump Executive Orders tells you that we are under one-party rule. The RINOs got to go.

Energy News Beat will continue to monitor the impact of solar and other renewable energy sources on consumer costs and the broader energy market.