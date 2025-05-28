Energy News Beat

I wish I could agree with you, but here in rural Texas the drive is on and we feel the pressure. Batteries are getting a lot of traction and at anywhere upwards of $10,000/acre for leases of a minimum of 25 acres. - not many are going to say no.

Now with the extra lobbying of the Texas Association of Businesses and the Chamber of Commerce saying there will be jobs and economic growth the local drive is greater than ever. Infiltration at a local level and greed at it's finest. Who cares about a secure grid when they can put money in their pocket.

The bill I worked on, (SB 1754) which passed the senate but didn't see the light of day in the house, would have eliminated tax abatements at a local level, and now this is gone there is a even bigger push to get those abatements. With federal money drying up I fear that this will be even more of an issue for our local residents. Giving away our local tax dollars for nothing in return.

The talk coming out of a commissioners training session going on now is the same old rhetoric - if they give the abatement the county can control what happens - biggest lie there is - who is going to police those contracts with a solar/wind/battery company or their contractors and how? The only thing counties can do is a road use agreement, period, and then they should collect all the tax revenue - they are going to need it.

When these sites are abandoned at the end of the day, the counties will have to take over, when they can't handle it the feds will take over - superfund sites - and 30x30, the land is on.

Been preaching this for 5 years now... maybe I need to scream louder!

Washington is not going to save us any time soon, nor is the PUCT and ERCOT since they prefer batteries over dispatchable generation.

Solar is dead. It’s unreliable energy not renewable energy.

