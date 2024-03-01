A Texas Railroad Commission (RRC) spokesperson has revealed to Rigzone that the organization has not seen an overall impact on production, despite wildfires in the state.
“We understand production may fluctuate as companies take measures to protect their employees and facilities,” the spokesperson told Rigzone when asked if the wildfires have affected oi…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.