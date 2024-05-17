Guest Op-Ed: New York’s Grave Warning
The closure of the Indian Point nuclear power plant demonstrates the massive impact of shutting down even one nuclear power plant. Without Indian Point, or new nuclear, it will be difficult and expensive for downstate New York to decarbonize its electrical grid. New York must now grapple with greater natural gas dependency, higher emissions, higher pric…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.