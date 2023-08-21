Growing share of Americans favor more nuclear power
As the first new U.S. nuclear power reactor since 2016 begins operations, more Americans now say they favor expanding nuclear power in the United States than a few years ago, according to a recent Pew Research Center survey.
A majority of Americans (57%) say they favor more nuclear power plants to generate electricity in the country, up from 43% who said…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.