Prepared by ENB Research Desk for Stu Turley. Data as of Oct. 28, 2026 (CT). ENB opinions are labeled as Stu’s Take

1. Bottom line

Verdict in brief

Verdict: both grids remain inside their published standards, but the standards rest on assumptions that have quietly grown more generous. Britain’s 9.5% margin is 8.4% on NESO’s own previous method and 0.47 GW — under 1% of peak — on Kathryn Porter’s stress case. NERC puts five regions at high risk by 2029. Make no mistake: Kathryn Porter is a National Treasure for the UK, and if she moves to the United States, she needs to be treated as such. She is on point.

NESO: 5.9 GW , 9.5% of average cold spell peak demand (NESO). Appendix D: 5.2 GW (8.4%) on the old method. Porter’s ladder ends at 0.47 GW — 0.8% of the 62,100 MW denominator (data).

NERC: 13 of 23 areas face resource adequacy challenges over ten years (LTRA). EEA 3s ran 10 in 2025, 21 in 2024, 26 in 2022 (NERC).

NERC’s 2026–27 winter assessment is not yet out; its schedule gives Nov. 18, 2026 (NERC).

2. What the margin measures, and who sets it

Three things move a margin: build capacity, lower the forecast, or credit the fleet more generously. Only the first adds a megawatt. Britain’s number comes from the National Energy System Operator, owned by the Secretary of State (framework); in PJM an auction decides, and 2028/29 cleared 6,831 MW short (PJM).

Chart 1. NERC long-term risk ratings by area, 2026–2030. Source on chart.[/caption]

3. Britain: the headline, and the number behind it

NESO’s Winter Outlook, published 23 October 2026, gives 5.9 GW of de-rated margin — 9.5% of average cold spell peak demand — against 6.1 GW (10.0%) last winter, with loss of load expectation “of less than 0.1 hours per year” (NESO). Chief operating officer Kayte O’Neill credits a “refined modeling approach.”

The methodology change. The old model “converted demand and wind observations into separate probability distributions,” then scaled wind down “during the highest-demand periods.” The new one “calculates demand net of wind by subtracting wind output from demand in each corresponding historical half-hour” (Workbook). Without the change, Appendix D gives “5.2 GW (equivalent to 8.4% of average cold spell (ACS) peak demand)” — about 900 MW below last winter, not the 200 MW the headline implies.

Kathryn Porter’s critique of 27 October does not dispute the arithmetic; it disputes what the arithmetic is asked to prove. The outlook “looks more like wishful thinking than a serious analysis of the true security risks this winter.” She writes that “NESO has changed the way it calculates the contribution of wind generation, increasing the amount of firm capacity attributed to the wind fleet,” that “this change produces a far better result,” and that “A comparison based on different methodologies buried in an appendix is a weak foundation for reassuring readers that electricity security has barely changed.” Her verdict: “That’s pretty misleading in my opinion.” (Watt-Logic)

Her assumptions. Porter “reduced wind’s assumed firm capacity contribution from 16.5% to 10% of installed utility-scale capacity and halved the 6.6 GW contribution attributed to interconnectors, removing the Irish interconnectors.” Ladder: 5.90 GW; 4.42 GW at 12%; 3.76 GW at 10%; 2.61 GW with interconnectors halved; 0.47 GW with both. “This is an illustrative stress scenario, not a probabilistic forecast.”

ENB rebuilt it and matches within rounding: 2,135 MW less wind credit plus 3,296 MW less interconnector credit gives 469 MW (data; E1).

What it does not establish. Porter concedes her work “doesn’t show that NESO’s equivalent firm capacity calculation is wrong,” and NESO that its metric “does not show whether risk is concentrated in a small number of severe weather years” (Workbook).

Chart 4. Britain’s margin by winter, published series, old method and Porter’s stress case. Source on chart.[/caption]

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4. North America: NERC’s own scorecard

The winter assessment. The most recent is 2025–26, published November 2025. Peak demand rose 20 GW (2.5%) after “years of flat or low (~1%)” growth; resources rose 9.4 GW (NERC WRA). Seven areas were named at elevated risk: NPCC-Maritimes, NPCC-New England, SERC-East, SERC-Central, Texas RE-ERCOT, WECC-Basin and WECC-Northwest. NPCC-Maritimes carried 16.9% against a 20% reference — “270 MW below the area’s Reference Margin Level.” In the extreme scenario, SERC-Central falls to −0.9%, WECC-Basin to −21.1% and ERCOT to −20.0%.

The long-term assessment. The 2025 LTRA finds 13 of 23 areas facing resource adequacy challenges over ten years; five reach High Risk — MISO from 2028, and PJM, ERCOT, WECC-Basin and WECC-Northwest from 2029. Ten-year summer peak growth is 224 GW, 69% above the prior projection, against more than 105 GW of peak seasonal capacity confirmed or announced for retirement (LTRA).

The extreme scenario is where the two NERC documents meet. Four areas fall below zero — WECC-Basin at −21.1%, ERCOT at −20.0%, WECC-Northwest at −8.5% and SERC-Central at −0.9% (WRA). Read those as deficits, not margins. WECC-Basin and WECC-Northwest are also two of the five areas the long-term assessment escalates to High Risk from 2029. [Stu’s Take] Two of the four areas below zero in the winter stress case are two of the five at the top of the ten-year risk list — one finding measured twice.

PJM is where the margin crosses the line. Anticipated reserve margin falls from 29.7% in 2026 to 13.9% in 2030 while the reference level rises from 18.6% to 26.3%; loss-of-load hours go from 3.50 in 2027 to 65.50 in 2029 (LTRA). The auction has priced it: 2028/29 cleared at the $325.00/MW-day cap, 6,831 MW short — “the first in PJM history in which the entire RTO fell short of the reliability requirement” (PJM). ENB traced the cost side in its earlier deep dive, Who Pays for the Wires?

Chart 2. PJM and ERCOT reserve margins against their reference levels, 2026–2030. Source on chart.[/caption]

5. Preparedness signals: what governments tell people to expect

Britain’s three-day campaign. The Cabinet Office launched “Be Ready” on 22 October 2026 with partners in France, Ireland and the Netherlands: prepare for three days without normal services, with three liters of water per person per day. “Being ready for 3 days helps” (GOV.UK). The Prime Minister, 23 October: “It’s not about panicking… It’s about just taking sensible measures to have enough in the house” (BBC).

It is all-hazards, not an electricity forecast — but a state expecting its margin to hold would not seed three days of household self-sufficiency the same week its operator published a 9.5% cushion.

FORTRESS. Announced 30 September 2026. The Secretary of War: “Every major military installation in America is going to generate its own power independent of the civilian grid” (DefenseScoop; Army). The 90-day figure is unconfirmed. Fox News Digital reported on 25 October, citing documents it reviewed, that installations “would be expected to sustain essential operations independently for at least 90 days” (Fox News). No DoD document states 90 days, and the department spokesperson quoted throughout Fox’s report has not confirmed the figure. Snopes rated the claim “Mostly True” on 26 October, noting that the 90-day figure remains unconfirmed (Snopes). The only standard ENB could verify is shorter: Army Directive 2020-03 requires the Army to “plan to sustain energy and water for a minimum of 14 days” (Army).

That gap matters—when the best-resourced institution in the country builds islanded power, it says something about how much it trusts the grid’s worst case.

6. What removes margin without warning

Physical attack. On 15 February 2026, a Fairfield, Maine man was accused of firing dozens of rounds at three Central Maine Power substations; more than 10,000 customers lost power, and in May he was federally charged with destruction of an energy facility (Bangor Daily News). Four days later, a 23-year-old drove through a substation gate in Boulder City, Nevada; thermite was recovered, but no critical components were damaged (WaterISAC; CNN).

Cyber pre-positioning. CISA-led advisory AA24-038A assesses that China state-sponsored actors “are seeking to pre-position themselves on IT networks for disruptive or destructive cyberattacks,” that Volt Typhoon compromised environments in “Communications, Energy, Transportation Systems, and Water and Wastewater Systems,” and that this enables “lateral movement to OT assets to disrupt functions,” with footholds held “for at least five years” (CISA).

Supply chain. Executive Order 14421, signed 26 August 2026, declares a national emergency over “the foreign supply of bulk-power system electric equipment” — transformers, inverters, storage and control systems — and lets DOE condition the “continued use, operation, maintenance, servicing, or updating” of installed equipment (White House; Federal Register).

A claim ENB is not treating as fact. On 2 October 2026 the ransomware group Incransom listed Sangre de Cristo Electric Association, a Colorado cooperative, claiming access to “SCADA/EMS-related environments” and “control-system credentials” (Ransomware.live). This is hacker-sourced. The cooperative’s notice says the incident was in its IT network, that “at no time was your electric service or the electric grid affected,” and that it had “no evidence that financial or other sensitive personal information was compromised” (SDCEA).

7. Texas, and the states that kept the old assumptions

The clearest natural experiment is the five years since Winter Storm Uri, which forced ERCOT to order 20,000 MW of rolling blackouts. FERC and NERC attributed 75.6% of unplanned outages and failures to start to freezing and fuel problems (FERC/NERC); Texas recorded 246 deaths (DSHS).

Texas then did three things that show up in documents rather than press releases. A weatherization rule for generators and transmission providers, 16 TAC §25.55, with ERCOT inspecting every generation resource at least every three years (PUCT); a parallel rule for the gas side, 16 TAC §3.66, requiring critical gas facilities to weatherize and file annual attestations (RRC); and the Texas Energy Fund: 9 loans, 5,446 MW, $4.11 billion committed as of 23 October 2026 (Texas Energy Fund). Inspections stand at 4,588 cumulative (ERCOT).

NERC singles Texas out — “Texas is an exception, where the Railroad Commission of Texas adopted rules to require critical natural gas facilities to implement weather-related emergency preparation measures” — in a document that otherwise records that freeze protection “mitigations are voluntary for the natural gas industry in most of North America” (NERC WRA).

The slower learners are not villains in the data. PJM’s problem is load, not weatherization. Virginia’s is the queue behind the load: Dominion reports about 70 GW of requested data center demand, 25 GW with connection dates through 2031 (SCC). New York’s is retirement sequencing: the Gowanus barges must stay available through May 1, 2029 (NYISO). California’s is the gap between a 42.7%–53.2% planning margin and a distribution system that keeps producing emergencies — 10 CAISO alerts in 2026 to date, against 23 in 2025 and 61 in 2024 (CAISO).

Chart 3. EEA 3 declarations by year and firm-load-shed hours, 2021–2025. Source on chart[/caption]

8. What a margin costs, and what the alternatives cost

The cheapest megawatt of margin in the last two years has been one already built and talked out of retiring (EIA). The most expensive per unit of reliability may be the one at the customer’s wall: a $16,818 battery is defensible for a household and indefensible as a way to run a transmission system.

Land, fuel and lead times. Offsetting 105 GW of retirements means gas turbines, and turbines mean pipelines and queues. ENB’s September 2026 conversation with Doomberg and Steven Wang of Jackery Americas put reported waits at two to three years for transformers and five years for large gas generators (ENB). In Britain the constraint is interconnection: NESO assumes “that all interconnectors will perform in line with their Capacity Market de-rating factor obligations during periods of stress” (NESO), and Porter notes “there is no mechanism whatsoever for NESO to compel imports to Britain from other countries” (Watt-Logic).

9. Limitations: what none of these numbers capture

Correlation, not capacity, is the risk. NESO concedes its metric “does not show whether risk is concentrated in a small number of severe weather years” (Workbook).

Transmission constraints sit outside the calculation. A national margin can coexist with a regional blackout (Watt-Logic).

Load forecasts are the softest input. NERC warns that ERCOT and PJM revisions “indicate that some large-load projects have slowed or failed to materialize” (LTRA).

Firm load shed is not the only failure. NERC counted zero hours in 2023 and 2025, but 70.5 in 2021 and 56.5 in 2022 (NERC).

10. Track record: what the margin series actually did

Britain’s published de-rated margin ran between 5.1% (2015/16) and 12.9% (2019/20), fell to 6.3% in 2022/23, and has climbed back to 9.5% on the current method — 8.4% on the previous one (NESO). The series has been a poor predictor of events on the day: its lowest reading, 5.1%, was a quiet winter, and the emergency of recent years — 23 June 2026 — arrived in summer.

North America’s record is more textured. Firm load shed hours since 2021 read 70.5, 56.5, 0, 0.43, 0, and EEA 3 declarations went 10, 26, 16, 21, 10 (NERC). The January 2025 cold snap set PJM’s all-time winter peak of 143,714 MW and still held reserves, with a 9.24% forced outage rate NERC called “relatively low… for the weather experienced” (NERC WRA). The system has been stressed and held — the strongest argument against the alarmist reading, and the weakest against complacency.

11. What readers should ask, and what to watch

Ask for the like-for-like number. When an operator changes method and the headline is stable, the second number is the story. NESO published it; ask every operator to. Watch NERC’s 2026–27 Winter Reliability Assessment, due Nov. 18, 2026 (NERC) — the first to price in a full year of data-center load growth. Watch the PJM 2029/30 capacity auction. NERC projects PJM’s margin crossing below its reference level in 2029; that auction turns the projection into a price. Watch whether any state follows Texas on gas weatherization. NERC’s finding that freeze protection is “voluntary… in most of North America” is the largest unaddressed winter vulnerability (NERC WRA). Watch DOE’s rulemaking under Executive Order 14421, due within 120 days of 26 August 2026 (Federal Register).

12. Stu’s Take

The buffer is thinner than the headline. Every number in this section links to the source above.

For two years, the argument about the grid has been framed as if the only question is how fast we add wind, solar, and batteries. That is not the question. The question is what happens on the worst Tuesday in January, and the people who answer it for a living tell us—in their own filings—that it is getting tighter.

In Britain, the operator published a 9.5% cushion, then disclosed in an appendix that its previous method gives 8.4% (NESO). Kathryn Porter takes that to 0.5 GW — under 1% — with two assumption changes she states plainly (Watt-Logic). I do not think 0.5 GW is the forecast. I think it is the right stress test, and that an analyst can get there from the operator’s own workbook in a day is the story.

In America, NERC has five regions at high risk by 2029, PJM’s margin crossing under its reference level that year, and an auction that already cleared 6,831 MW short at the price cap (LTRA; PJM). None of that is a blackout forecast. All of it says we stopped building the capacity that shows up in bad weather and started building the kind that shows up in good weather.

Texas is the counter-example and should be studied, not caricatured. Weatherization on both the generator and gas sides, 4,588 inspections, and $4.11 billion committed to dispatchable plants (PUCT; RRC; ERCOT; TXEF) are what taking a failure seriously looks like. And don’t get me wrong: Texas is still pushing a huge grid expansion it doesn’t need if it chose a different power source. We have too much wind and solar on the Texas grid, which raises the big question of whether we need a new pricing model. They don't need to spend billions and charge ratepayers to get more solar and wind on the grid.

Restructure pricing, then add dependable power sources.

The threat picture sharpens the question. Volt Typhoon pre-positioning, substation shootings in Maine and Nevada, and an executive order treating foreign-made transformers as a national emergency (CISA; White House) — none of that is in a reserve margin. A margin is a weather forecast. The grid is being asked to survive things that are not weather.

So: the lights are not going out next month, and anyone selling that is selling something. But assuming the grid is somebody else’s problem is over. That is why we spent the year with Steven Wang on home batteries (Jackery) and Doomberg on bulk-power supply chains (Doomberg). A household that can ride through three days is not a prepper — it is a ratepayer who read the appendix.

13. Open questions