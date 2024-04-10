Grid Could Be Fix in 2 Years

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, the host, Michael Tanner discussed significant developments in the energy sector. Key topics included an innovative solution to enhance the U.S. electric grid's capacity by replacing existing power lines with advanced materials, a unique agreement between a pipeline company and an environmental group to ensure community benefits from a CO2 pipeline project, and updates on oil and gas finance markets, including the implications of geopolitical tensions and OPEC's strategy on oil prices. Tanner also emphasized the importance of addressing regulatory and financial incentives to improve the grid infrastructure and speculated on the motivations behind the slow adoption of advanced grid technologies. Additionally, he provided insights into the potential financial implications of carbon sequestration projects and highlighted the need for cooperative long-term planning among utilities to overcome the fragmented management of the U.S. electric grid.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:08 - The U.S. Urgently Needs a Bigger Grid. Here’s a Fast Solution.

04:56 - Pipeline company, environmental group strike unique ‘community benefits’ agreement

08:24 - Markets Update

11:31 - Outro

Please see the links below or articles that we discuss in the podcast.

April 9, 2024 Stu Turley

One of the biggest obstacles to expanding clean energy in the United States is a lack of power lines. Building new transmission lines can take a decade or more because of permitting delays and local […]

April 9, 2024 Mariel Alumit

LINCOLN — The developer of a carbon-dioxide pipeline and an environmental group have struck a “one-of-a-kind” agreement to ensure “community benefits” from the pipeline as well as support for the project. While similar CO2 pipeline […]

Follow Stuart On LinkedIn and Twitter

Follow Michael On LinkedIn and Twitter

ENB Top News

Energy Dashboard

ENB Podcast

ENB Substack

– Get in Contact With The Show –