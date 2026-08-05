Grid Collapse or Energy Reality: Eight Stories That Will Define 2027

In a rapidly shifting global energy landscape, the stakes have never been higher. From Texas governors taking unprecedented action on data centers to Houthi attacks disrupting critical shipping lanes, from Europe’s plummeting LNG reserves to the fundamental clash between net zero policies and energy reality, this episode of the Energy News Beat cuts through the noise to deliver eight critical stories that will reshape how you think about energy security, grid stability, and economic resilience.

Whether you’re an industry professional, policymaker, or simply someone concerned about the reliability of the power grid and the affordability of energy, this conversation exposes the hard truths behind the headlines—including why demand destruction is coming, why coal consumption is hitting record highs despite net zero mandates, and why 2027 could be a pivotal year for American energy independence.

Buckle up: this is essential listening for anyone who wants to understand where energy markets are headed and what it means for your wallet and your future.

1. Data Center Regulation & Energy Impact

Texas Governor Abbott has halted new data center connections to the ERCOT grid pending a comprehensive audit. This follows New York’s similar moratorium. The host emphasizes concerns about data centers’ massive water consumption and energy demands, noting ERCOT has over 1,800 projects (474 gigawatts) in its interconnection queue.

Abbott stated: “Our top priority is to protect Texans’ safety and quality of life. That includes providing affordable energy, maintaining a reliable electric grid, preserving water for our communities, and championing Texas values… Simply put, Texans must come first.”

This has about 1,800 requests now under review by ERCOT, and compare that to New York’s Gov only putting a pause because of 5 data centers.

We need to put in data centers, but not at the expense of consumers, farms, or our water. Time will tell how Gov Abbott does, as he has not handled everything in Texas as well as he could have.

2. Global Energy Market Volatility

The podcast covers extreme volatility in global energy markets driven by geopolitical tensions, security concerns, and climate-related disruptions. Oil prices fluctuate between $75-$114 per barrel, with significant disparities between paper and physical delivery prices.

I did see that President Putin and Zelensky might be closer to getting a peace deal done, and this would be huge. As I mentioned on the podcast, will the EU start buying Russian natural gas, oil, diesel, and other things again?

3. Red Sea & Houthi Attacks

Ongoing attacks by Houthis on shipping in the Red Sea and Bab-el-Mandeb Strait are disrupting oil and LNG supply chains. Recent cargo ship sinkings and attacks on Aramco facilities are constraining global energy supplies.

This is a real problem for President Trump, and I fully blame our Congress. - I use the “C” word on the podcast can call our Congress “Clowns”. If they had passed the Save America Law, President Trump might have different options on the table to look at rather than worry about a midterm election.

I am looking forward to some polster trying to call me and say “donate to the Republican party,” and my response will be - I am an independent, but like Bill Maher, my vote is in play. The Clowns in Congress have lost our ability to trust them. Sorry for ranting, and back to energy.

4. European Energy Crisis

Europe faces severe drought conditions affecting the Rhine and Danube rivers, preventing barge transport of fuel. LNG inventories have dropped dramatically (from 85.2% to 57.1% in one year), creating critical supply shortages.

These rivers are also impacting nuclear power plants, and it is not “Climate Change” as the rivers have been this low in the past.

5. Refinery Capacity & Demand Destruction

Global refineries are running at full capacity as buffers dwindle. The host predicts demand destruction will eventually reduce fuel prices, but warns of short-term price increases and supply constraints.

6. Net Zero Policy Critique

The host argues that net zero policies lead to de-industrialization and fiscal collapse. He contends that increased wind and solar investment paradoxically increases fossil fuel consumption due to manufacturing and grid support needs.

7. Coal Demand & Bank of England Policy

Despite the Bank of England cutting support for thermal coal, global coal consumption is at record highs and projected to continue rising through 2027, contradicting net zero objectives.

And it was fun mentioning “Turley’s Law” as David Allen, CFA mentioned on the podcast. The more we invest in wind and solar, the more fossil fuels are used. - Still holding true again.

8. U.S. Power Grid Vulnerabilities

New York City’s aging power barges pose blackout risks. The host criticizes energy policy decisions, including reliance on Canadian hydroelectric imports, and warns of grid instability due to renewable energy integration challenges.

9. Williams Companies Acquisition

Williams Companies announced a $5.5 billion deal to acquire Momentum Midstream, demonstrating continued investment in midstream infrastructure.

The Williams Companies are a fantastic organization, and this is HUGE. (WMB)

10. Preparedness & Backup Power Solutions

The host emphasizes the need for personal preparedness with backup power solutions like solar panels and battery storage units, predicting increased grid instability in 2027.

We are recording the CEO of Jackery Systems next week, and that should be fun. I will have a few more articles about the overall market and what I have learned about different systems.

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Links for all the Stories:

1.Texas Governor Greg Abbott has directed a halt on new data center connections to the ERCOT grid pending a comprehensive audit of their energy use, water consumption, financing, ownership, and community impacts.

2.Global Energy Market In Flux with Russia, Strait of Hormuz, Bab el-Mandab Strait and drought in the EU all in play

3.Refineries Globally Are Running Flat Out as Buffers Have Dwindled

4.Houthis Claim Responsibility for Another Attack in the Red Sea

5.Europe Gas Buffer Hits 18-Year Seasonal Low with Little Upside Hope

6.Williams Cos. Reaches Deal to Buy Momentum Midstream for Up to $5.5 Billion

7.Net Zero has hit the Bank of England, and they cut all support for coal. But the rest of the world increases use of coal and low-cost energy.

8.New York City’s Aging Power Barges Show the Blackout Risk Is Real

We also have Doomberg next week, and buckle up, it is about to get wild. We appreciate all subscribers, patrons, and sponsors!

A shout-out to Steve Reese and the Reese Energy Consulting group for sponsoring the Podcast https://reeseenergyconsulting.com/.

Data2 if you have any business systems, can you trust A? Well, they have the patent on validation. . https://data2.zoholandingpage.com/energy

And we have WellDatabase rolling in as a new sponsor.

https://welldatabase.com/

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