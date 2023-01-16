Greta Thunberg calls for protest against expansion of German coalmine – Video of Police Violence
CLIMATE ACTIVIST ALSO DENOUNCED ‘POLICE VIOLENCE’ AGAINST CAMPAIGNERS AT THE ABANDONED VILLAGE OF LÜTZERATH
ENB Pub Note: The energy hypocrisy is hard to explain. Due to bad energy policies, coal and fossil fuels are growing in use worldwide. We should go to renewable energy when the technology allows for low-cost implementation. Let’s use the lowest kWh for all people globally, with the least environmental impact. Please fill out the form, and come on the EN…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.