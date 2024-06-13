Greek Bulker Hit and Taking On Water After Multiple Houthi Attacks
A Greek-owned bulker was hit by multiple attacks by the Houthi while sailing south in the Red Sea bound for India earlier today. The vessel is reporting that it is “not under command,” awaiting assistance from the collation forces in the region.
The situation is still unfolding in the Red Sea, with reports saying the Tutor (82,357 dwt) was approximately …
