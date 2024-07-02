Governor Newsom’s unpopularity might have something to do with his extreme mandates that make life unaffordable.
Not surprisingly, with California having huge costs for electricity and fuels, the recent Public Policy Institute of America survey revealed that California’s “green” Governor Newsom is by far the MOST UNPOPULAR Governor in America !
Published July 1, 2024 at America Out Loud NEWS
