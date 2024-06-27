Google Doesn’t Want You To Know The Truth About Heat Waves And ‘Climate Change’
Last week, we published an editorial arguing that government data didn’t support various claims about climate change. And we predicted Google would demonetize it. We were right. (See: Heat Wave Sets Off New Round Of ‘Climate Crisis’ Lies.)
Shortly after that article was published, Google’s AdSense informed us that it had “disabled ad serving” on that pag…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.