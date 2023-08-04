GM confirms Cadillac Celestiq starts at a whopping $340K
GM has now confirmed the official starting price of the Cadillac Celestiq: $340,000 before any option.
When GM first announced the Celestiq, we anticipated that it would be expensive, considering that GM said it would be hand-building it, but we didn’t know that it would be actually aiming for the Rolls Royce market.
The automaker had previously only ment…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.