Globalists are using ‘Green Energy’ to destroy OUR way of life.
Renewables only generate electricity but CANNOT make any Products for the 8 billion on this planet.
Published January 16, 2024 at America Out Loud https://www.americaoutloud.news/globalists-are-using-green-energy-to-destroy-our-way-of-life/
Ronald Stein is an engineer, senior policy advisor on energy literacy for the Heartland Institute and CFACT, and co-author of the Pulitzer Prize nominated book “Clean Energy Exploitations.”
In 10 years before the p…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.