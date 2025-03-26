Global Investment Growth

Daily Standup Top Stories

March 25, 2025 Clark Savage

If you have any questions about how regulatory actions can kill an economy or investments, look at what is happening in the United States after President Trump took office. Confirmed Foreign Investments Since January 20, […]

March 25, 2025 Mariel Alumit

The ‘Social Cost of Carbon’ shouldn’t have been set so high by Biden’s EPA, because plants do just fine with more carbon and warmer temperatures. ​One of the major issues I have had with “climate […]

March 25, 2025 Mariel Alumit

On Tuesday, Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy discussed the Alaska LNG project and other potential energy and trade cooperation with South Korean Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun, as the U.S. Administration is looking to attract Asian investors in the […]

March 25, 2025 Mariel Alumit

Iraq approved BP’s $25B contract to develop key Kirkuk oil fields. The Western megadeals may stabilize Iraq’s oil ambitions and play a role in softening Baghdad–Erbil tensions. The BP deal signals a potential resurgence of […]

March 25, 2025 Mariel Alumit

States and localities are using lawsuits to shape national energy policy by targeting companies the federal government wants to see prosper. ​Throughout the presidential campaign, Donald Trump made no secret about his priority of bringing […]

Michael Tanner [00:00:00] Now, I would go back and say SoftBank has pledged to spend $100 billion. And as Elon Musk said, they don’t have half that money. So yes, there is a commitment. If anybody, Mase Oda’s son loves to spend big. So I would, he’s famously had the WeWork investment after spending 12 minutes with Adam Newman. So I do agree that there is lot of money getting thrown around. You know, I would be interested to see… You mentioned that Nippon Steel, it’s bid for US Steel. Now that’s under regulatory review right now via the FTC.

Michael Tanner [00:00:42] What’s going on, everybody? Welcome into the Wednesday, March 26, 2025 edition of the Daily Energy Newsbeat Standup. Here are today’s top headlines. First up, who? How much and what countries are investing in the U.S. since Trump took office? Interesting one here. Next up, new study shows Biden EPA overstated climate costs, confirmed CO2 and warming benefits. In the most obvious headline of 2025. Who would have thought that? We’re going to fly up to Alaska. Alaska seeks South Korean investors for its $44 billion LNG project. Best be calling Greece Energy Consulting to help out with that. Absolutely. Next up, BP’s mega deal approved and is the West back in Iraq. Super interesting here about what’s going on with BP and Iraq. Finally, in the news segment, states using climate lawfare are pushing and undermining federal energy push. Super interesting. Stu will then toss it with me. I will cover what happened in the oil and gas markets today and touch a little bit on the API. surprising draw in their crude oil inventory guesstimates. As always, I am Michael Taylor, joined by Stuart Turley in the flesh. Great to see you as always. Hey, and tomorrow we’re on field. Yes, tomorrow’s gonna be great. We are on site. If you’ve ever wanted to become Billy Bob Thornton from Landman, we’re gonna be out showing off a little bit at one of our great. great investments place. So we are excited to be there, but excited to have you here in the flesh. Let’s go ahead and kick this. Where do you want to begin?

Stuart Turley [00:02:20] Hey, let’s start with President Trump. My buddy, Mr. President Trump, who, how much, and what countries are investing in the U.S. since President Trump took office. Michael, today we’re talking about money, regulatory issues, and investments. Investments are critical. Yes. Let’s take a look at Japan. Japan put in SoftBank, $100 billion, Taiwan, $ 100 billion, Japan, Nippon Steel. 14.1 billion but the country’s Michael Saudi Arabia 600 billion bucks UAE you ready for this one 1.4 trillion dollars of it’s with a T that’s with that big T I thought you were doing a timeout I’m like oh let’s go Batman and then you had the UAE for 20 billion or up to 40 billion in some But some of the biggest news comes from Peter St. John Jones. He is a… I follow him on X. Please go follow him. He has pointed out that the key… to the Trump’s tariff success is a carrot and not a club. And why are all these people jumping in? Because of the regulatory things going on. When you invest in manufacturing in China, they steal your technology and then they rob you blind. That’s why everybody’s lining up to come to the United States, because we’re not going to rob you blind anymore. This is pretty cool.

Michael Tanner [00:03:51] These are some big numbers. Now, I would go back and say SoftBank has pledged to spend $100 billion. And as Elon Musk said, they don’t have half that money. So yes, there is a commitment. If anybody, Massey Oda’s son loves to spend big. So I would, he’s famously had the Wheatwork investment after spending 12 minutes with Adam Newman. So I do agree that there is a lot of money getting thrown around. You know, I would be interested to see… you mentioned that Nippon steel, it’s bid for US steel. Now that’s under regulatory review right now via the FTC. It was not looked favorably upon by the old FTC, I think what’s interesting though is this new federal trade commissioner is not actually that far to the right of where Lena Conn was. And on something like this, you could argue there are national security implications with having one of our… fewest homegrown manufacturers being bought out by a foreign country. Now, obviously it’s Japan. Japan is not an adversary when it comes to that, but I do think it will be interesting there. We will see where that comes down. I think some of these other numbers that you mentioned, 600 billion from Saudi, 1.4 trillion from the UAE. Holy smokes, South Korea and the UAe, again, specifically for real estate, that’s a little bit different. I some of the Saudi and UAE money is not all pegged for energy, but the investment is coming in heavily. And I think that’s a signal that at least America is going to be a place of deregulation. You’re going to able to invest very easily. Now, the question is, are the returns in the United going to be relative to some of the other global markets, I think that remains to be seen. Thanks a lot.

Stuart Turley [00:05:39] Let’s go to the next story here. You know, this all goes around the Biden’s EPA overstated climate cost and confirmed CO2 warming benefits. I’m shocked. Really, holy smokes. This is on the edge of our great Secretary Wright discovering that they buried the report from President Biden and saying, wait a minute, we’re. the LNG exports were banned and he didn’t even know about it. This is on top of that interesting reanalysis of the larger data set yielded significantly different results in previous studies. The study found adaptations from CO2 fertilizer have a beneficial effect on crop yields, which I had noted before. This is an amazing turn of events and people are tired of faulty reporting, burying reports, and hiding it for investment reasons. This is playing on big time.

Michael Tanner [00:06:40] Yeah, well, I’m shocked. Actually, what’s funny is, you know, Biden claimed he didn’t know about it, yet he read it three times and actually was hosting a show about it. He just, he forgot that he was… But, again, I do… Again, I do think it’s interesting, you mentioned this extended crop yields, absolutely unbelievable. I mean, I think that’s the dirty little secret about increased CO2 is the increase of greenery that happens. Now, obviously, there’s a place of, you know, we talk about economics, the amount of large-hand returns, not quite sure if any of that stuff is necessary. But, you, know, it is interesting, am I shocked that they’re overstating the costs and underplaying the significance of CO2? No, absolutely.

Stuart Turley [00:07:22] But here’s the thing, and that is when you go by and you define CO2 as a pollution, that’s where Lee Zeldin is getting most of his regulatory pull from because the Obama administration plugged that in and said CO2 is a pollutant and you must mandate it and you must wipe it out. Well, is it plant food or is it a pollutent? I have no idea. All right, let’s jump to the next one. Alaska seeks South Korean investors for a $44 billion LNG project. This is huge. Dunleavy and other Alaska state representatives, energy officials, have been touring American North Asian allies, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea to pinch the benefits of Alaska’s LNG. This is just another great story of investing in the United States LNG march that we see going on.

Michael Tanner [00:08:13] Yeah. Yeah. I mean, you know, I find it unfortunate that we’re having to go to other countries to pitch this. We should be, you know, we should be investing in the United States in this type of stuff. But you know there is strong support from the Trump administration. who, you know, this article does point out, has been pressing Japan and South Korea to buy more LNG, which is really a way to reduce their trade deficit with Asian allies. So, I mean, I see what the thing is there. Now, the time when state held oil and gas could be CPC corporation, has gone ahead and signed a letter of intent to invest in the LNG project and buy from it, which is also part of the move to kind of, which is huge because, you now, we know how important Taiwan is to China and the implications surrounding that. So you better.

Stuart Turley [00:08:57] So, hey, let’s go with some really good geopolitical stuff around here. With BP’s mega deal approved is the West back in Iraq. Here is, there’s a couple key points here. Iraq approved BP’s $25 billion contract to key Kirk oil fields. The Western mega deal may stabilize Iraq’s oil ambitions. Michael, here’s something most people don’t realize. Iraq is one of the biggest oil fields and natural gas fields, but they’ve had to install a floating natural gas LNG import facility because they don’t have the technical skills to develop their own wells. So this is a gigantic thing. This follows on yesterday’s news that Shell may be delisting and they’re having some serious doubts about being in the UK with all of the serious problems. So if you had Shell and BP leave the UK, holy smokes, Batman, that’s good. Where are they gonna go? Oh, the US.

Michael Tanner [00:10:06] And then there’s some real interesting minute details about what it takes to operate in Iraq. It’s basically a huge water flood. And if you know anything about water flood, you need a lot of water to move oil. You need a lot of to move a little bit of oil. And when you’ve got a lot of oil down there, it is a technical deal. Yeah. So I think there is a, somewhere someone was saying in this article that the water injection basically needs to for about two percent of the combined flow of the Tigris and the Euphrates River which is which is pretty unbelievable and about six percent during the low season so this does require a lot of water like you said the technical requirements of this is crazy it’s why they’ve had to resort to some offshore stuff but yeah I do think this is

Stuart Turley [00:10:53] This is very interesting, you know. And one bit of hypocrisy while you catch your breath there. Are you ready for this? You ready? California imports from Iraq. And this is absolutely hilarious.

Michael Tanner [00:11:06] So, so question here. It’s long been talked about that BP would consider moving their main listing from the London Stock Exchange to somewhere in the United States, whether I assume the New York Stock Exchange, maybe the newly, the yet to be created Texas Stock Exchange. Which I promise you, if that comes to fruition, Energy News Beat’s listed. We’re taking Energy News Beats public via the Texas Stock exchange. I promise, you guys, that we will do that. But my question to you is, let’s just say they go through with really diving deep into Iraq. Is that gonna hurt them when they try to look to list on the stock exchange here in the United States? Are they gonna get penalized? Maybe not by investors, but obviously by the government.

Stuart Turley [00:11:51] That one is a good question because the United States buys from sanctioned countries anyway. So, you know, you sit back and kind of go, they may be a sanctioned country. Take a look at California and New York and everybody else. They’re buying outside the sanctions. So the answer is…

Michael Tanner [00:12:07] I don’t think it would matter. You heard it here second, guys. US buys sanctioned oil. Who would have thought? Yes.

Stuart Turley [00:12:14] to the last one here. Okay. United States states using climate lawfare are undermining the federal energy push. This lawfare stuff has just got to stop. This is absolutely nuts. Congress is on board with the Senate and the House passed budget package include to unlock. However, the federal government gives states and localities in partnership that trial bar advocacy groups may take away. There are several in here, like Bucks County, Pennsylvania, filed a lawsuit against ExxonMobil. Then we have the one filing in New York. against them. If I was a large oil company, I would seriously look at not doing business in New York.

Michael Tanner [00:12:59] Well, I mean, obviously, because you’re just going to become a target for political retribution. Yeah, which which is clear here, again, and a lot of these advocacy groups, as this article mentioned, are based there. So trying to navigate not just governmental pressure, but then this this private sector pressure, which hopefully with the with with what Doge is doing in the end, tightening up with the federal budget. You don’t have some of these non federal federal organizations going after you.

Stuart Turley [00:13:25] advocacy groups. Right. And take a look at Texas and Oklahoma. Texas enacted a law prohibiting political subdivisions from entering into contingent fee contracts for legal services. And then you have Oklahoma legislator is is considering a bill that would amend the state’s public nuisance law to clarify the legal meaning of marketing and selling of products not to be a public nuisance. That you really get after it. Hey Sandy, so as everybody gets ready to listen to your part of the day, make sure that you read this to your pets, hug your kids, and then really share this.

Yeah, absolutely. And even Sandy's getting fired up over here about what's going on with these, with what's going on. It's unbelievable. But let's go ahead and jump over to finance. We are now starting to upload the video to all of our podcasts So thank you to the team for getting that fired up I know I'm I'm a you know a resident Spotify podcast guys So the fact that we cannot get those videos up on there are is really awesome So go check us out there. Also go check this out on Substack, theenergynewsbeat.substack.com. If we talk a lot about the show about LNG, these guys are the LNG and natural gas experts in the field, whether you're designing and looking at investing in the Alaska LNG project, which you are, I'd highly recommend going and connecting with Reese. If you are interested in becoming Billy Bob Thornton for Landmade, we are gonna be out in the field tomorrow, talking about a bunch of stuff. I think we're gonna be doing a live show from the field, so that'll be great. Highly recommend you guys go to, again, investingoil.energynews beat.com, again. The benefits of investing in oil and gas, tax deductions, portfolio diversification, a little bit of monthly dividends, and then you can show up to every single party They basically say, yo, guess what? I am Billy Bob Thornton. So let's jump over here real quick though and cover the markets. I continue to fall about six tenths of a percentage point for the two-year yield, about four-tenths of a percentage point for the 10-year-yield. Dollar index was basically flat. Bitcoin was up to about $87,000. We’re actually over $88,000 since settle here at about $8,700, $800. Crude oil sitting at basically $69 even. That’s basically flat on the day. It was up over $69.50. It’s fallen a little bit, mainly due to some stuff we’ll talk about from Russia and Ukraine, which I want to get Stu your thoughts on. But natural gas has fallen about 1.8 percentage points. It’s now sitting at $3.84, so not great for any of your natural gas producers. The XOP contract was actually extremely flat. What are we looking at here? It’s basically flat, up 0.03 percentage points, $132.54. I do, Stu, want to quickly talk about oil prices because really what caused the swing was this energy C-spire. that Russia and Ukraine signed. Basically, there was a maritime and energy truce that was stricken between Ukraine and Russia, which offset most of the concerns about glowing, tightening oil supply, mainly due to those tariffs on countries that are buying Venezuelan production. Basically, this was United States, which he deals with both Ukraine and Russia to pause attacks in the sea and against energy targets, with Washington then agreeing to about lift some sanctions that it had against Moscow, not energy related sanctions, more financial related sanctions. But both Kiev and Moscow came out and said that they’re going to rely on us to enforce these deals while, you know, expressing some skepticism that either side is going to actually be able to withhold. Talk us a little bit through what you’re seeing out there. Does this have a chance of actually holding through? Where do you think, you know, that was one of the big goals of the Trump administration was to bring…

Stuart Turley [00:19:06] this war doing and it’s still raging. It is still raging and part of the problem is President Trump is dealing from a standpoint, Michael, of not having all the information that he needs. Right now, as George McMillan has said, all President Putin has to do is nothing. Because of the weaponization of the sanctions, he’s moved all of his business to Asia. He does not… Russia had a 4%… You’ve heard me say this before. 4% GDP growth last year. Why? Because of energy. Energy is about 40% of his exports. So when you sit back and take look, the left. Germany has again won. But right now in this energy pause, who has violated the last one on these things? Zelensky. When they said, by the way, we’re going to stop, Zelenski started lobbing all these drones over there. I don’t know if we trust Zelenske to stop that yet. I don’t if President Trump trusts Zelenskey after that White House thing. So I think that there is hope that the death will stop. Right now, President Putin, in fact, even Bloomberg had on their article yesterday, President Putin is in no rush to end the war. And it’s because he’s not enticed by money. He has found a way around it. Now, the LNG dark fleet is being shut down, but that’s not where he’s making his money. His money is in oil and gas, and now this Venezuelan issue cropped up. China had a Scooby Doo moment yesterday. Oh, by the way, we’re going to add another 25% on top of that. So, I think that we’re in a wait-and-see mode for about another two to three weeks while we figure out how we get President Putin to the table. He is really not interested. He’s got to have a carrot. Just like President Trump is doing with his carrot and getting people to invest in the United States, he’s got figure out what carrot to get President Putin off that table.

Michael Tanner [00:21:19] Yeah, I mean, maybe since you accidentally got added to that energy group chat on signal, you could just drop in there that unbelievable. That was the

Stuart Turley [00:21:29] I mean, it’s just, I had to make a little bit of a joke about that. When the group keeper comes out and Hillary Clinton makes a joke that’s actually funny, that’s frightening. She goes, you’ve got to be kidding me. I mean Hillary Clinton needs to go away, but that was funny.

Michael Tanner [00:21:46] I just couldn’t go on there. Signal group chat, our nation’s brightest, still using Signal, that’s completely unbelievable. Finally, Stu, last thing we’ve got here is API crude oil inventories. That was the only other thing that I think pulled prices up. 4.6 million barrel draw is estimated by the API. As you guys listen to this on Wednesday morning, you will be seeing at 10 a.m. the crude oil inventory report in EIA. So if it’s anything bigger or smaller, that will move markets. But that’s only about the only other thing I saw today, Stu. I think on the oil side, it’s a little bit all quiet the Western Front, you know, we covered the royalty sell by Oxy, you know, I think they’re gearing up for a lot of different changes, as we talked about, but you know don’t really not really see anything too scary on that front. So we will keep you guys abreast. This was fun. It’s always fun getting together, seeing you in person. What else? What are we missing today? What do you think?

Stuart Turley [00:22:43] about. Oh, I’m just trying to take a look and see about how we can export energy and really take the United States to his. President Trump’s looking at energy and taking control of the nuclear power plant in Ukraine caused me to start thinking about this from a really whole new level of, oh, by the way, energy is a service. That’s a whole new paradigm shift. I think it could be a very good thing for the United Sates.

Michael Tanner [00:23:11] Yeah, no, absolutely, guys. Well, hey, we appreciate you guys checking us out here on the world’s greatest podcast. As always, energynewsbeat.com. For Stuart Turley, I’m Michael Tanner. We’ll see you tomorrow, folks.