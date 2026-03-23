A wild day on the Energy Realities podcast with Dr. Tammy Nemeth, Irina Slav, David Blackmon, and Stu Turley. Just as we started, President Trump postponed the bombing of Iranian Electrical Plants, and we had a wild discussion around the energy supply chain problems.

Lots of wild comments from the live group.

1. Global Energy Supply Crisis

The podcast centers on disruptions to oil and gas supply, particularly from the Middle East and critical chokepoints like the Strait of Hormuz. There’s significant concern about shortages affecting major energy importers in Europe and Asia, with discussions about oil, natural gas, LNG, and other energy commodities.

2. Geopolitical Tensions & Energy Markets

A major theme is how potential conflicts between the US, Iran, and other Middle Eastern countries directly impact energy security. The discussion covers sanctions, infrastructure disruptions, and supply route vulnerabilities, with concerns about retaliation measures affecting energy availability.

3. Government Policy & Interventions

The discussion explores policy responses, including:

Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) releases by the US and other nations

Energy transition policies and renewable energy debates

The role of fossil fuels in addressing the crisis

Questions about the effectiveness and unintended consequences of these interventions

4. Market Dynamics & Price Volatility

There’s a detailed discussion of oil and gas price fluctuations, factors driving market changes, and the potential for continued price spikes. The implications for consumers, businesses, and the broader economy are analyzed.

5. Broader Supply Chain Vulnerabilities

Beyond energy, the panel addresses interconnected systemic issues, including fertilizer shortages affecting global food production, microchip supply chain vulnerabilities, and helium scarcity.

Interesting Quotes:

“ If the world were running on solar panels and windmills, we wouldn’t have these problems, would we? We will be running on windmills or solar panels because they can’t run all the stuff that oil and gas run. That’s the point. This is a real point. We were never in an energy transition. “ Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Host

“ So our whole society remains confused because all the experts aren’t experts anymore. And, but we demand these immediate forms of communications and information so that we can go out and talk to our friends and claim we know what’s going on. When we really don’t know squat, that’s actually act. “ David Blackmon, Forbes Author, Substack Author

“ The UK wasn’t the only country though that’s tripling down. I mean the European central authorities are also tripling on more wind and solar because now is the time, it’s actually the new refrain, now is it the time to get off fossil fuels. It tells you how knowledgeable these people are. “ Irina Slav

“ The deep state is getting as like a wolf in the corner right now. Watch what happens. “ Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Podcast Host

We were tracking tankers in the Strait of Hormuz in real time as they passed through.

The above image is from Bloomberg on the bypass pipeline in Saudi Arabia.

Thank you to all of the people who turned in, and if you have any suggestions, let us know!

Check out Stu Turley on The Energy News Beat Substack:

For David Blackmon

For Tammy Nemeth

For Irina Slav