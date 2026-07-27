Global Energy Choke Points Under Fire

You won’t want to miss this Urgent Edition of the Global Choke Points under geopolitical stress. We are seeing tankers, refineries, and cargo ships being targeted globally, and you will want to hear the breakdown. How will this impact you as a consumer or investor?

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This Energy Realities Podcast episode covers several interconnected topics centered around global energy security and geopolitical challenges:



1. Maritime Choke Points & Energy Trade Routes

The primary focus is on critical global choke points—particularly the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb Strait—where the majority of global oil and energy trade flows. The hosts discuss how these narrow passages are vulnerable to disruption and how recent Houthi attacks on tankers have threatened energy security.



2. Houthi Attacks & Red Sea Disruptions

The discussion centers on Houthi rebels targeting tanker traffic in the Red Sea, forcing ships to take longer, more expensive routes. This has created significant economic pressure, with insurance companies (Lloyd’s of London) refusing to cover tanker traffic in the region, effectively blocking Saudi Arabia’s oil revenue.

The extra time in tanker traffic is huge.

We saw two Russian tankers turn around in the Mediterranean right after going through the Strait of Gibraltar, and then have to go around the Cape of Good Hope, adding millions to the delivery cost.

This brings up the huge problem of paper oil prices at $84.35 per barrel today, and delivery is between $140.98 and $220.23 per barrel depending on blend and location. At some point, the paper price of oil always catches up with the physical delivery price. Either demand destruction kicks in and oil demand goes down, and then the price follows.

We are seeing HUGE spikes in paper-traded barrels on a Friday afternoon when volumes are normally low, to the tune of 5 million barrels of oil being shorted; then that drives the oil price down, and impacts the overall market. The oil is not flowing smoothly around the world, and we are now missing 1.4 billion barrels of oil out of the market.

So is it market manipulation? Or is it just aggressive traders? I will let you be the judge of that one.



3. Pipeline Bypass Solutions & Their Limitations

The hosts examine proposed alternatives like the Sumed Pipeline (2.5 million barrels/day capacity) and the Eilat-Ashkelon Pipeline, explaining why these cannot fully replace the blocked sea routes and their capacity constraints.



4. Oil Market Manipulation & Pricing Anomalies

Discussion of suspicious trading patterns—including 5.1 million barrels traded in 4 seconds—suggesting potential market manipulation despite physical supply disruptions that should drive prices higher.

Here are two posts from X saying Saudi Arabia’s biggest refinery and oil plant was hit several hours ago. This is where about 7% of the world’s oil is processed. - And yet we are seeing oil not move. I am old enough to remember when a tanker would get hit several years ago, and oil would spike $40 dollars.

The world is not out of the woods of war yet.

From OilPrice.com: “The last time Abqaiq (in 2019) was attacked by drones, Brent prices rose 20%; today they are down 7%.



5. Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Crisis

We highlight the impact of Iran’s missile strike on Qatar’s LNG facilities (hitting 2 of 18 trains), which took offline approximately 20% of the world’s LNG supply. This affects Europe’s energy security and winter preparedness.

Qatar is not coming back online anytime soon.



6. Fertilizer & Helium Supply Disruptions

Beyond energy, the choke point disruptions affect 18% of the world’s fertilizer supply and significant helium exports, impacting global food production and industrial sectors.

This is setting up a global famine and is underreported right now.



7. European Energy Security & Net Zero Policy Conflicts

The hosts critique how Europe’s net zero policies have created vulnerabilities—offshoring fertilizer and energy production to reduce emissions, then losing access when geopolitical tensions arise. Germany and the EU face storage shortages and high energy costs.



8. International Response & Geopolitical Failures

Discussion of why the international community (particularly NATO allies) has failed to collectively defend open maritime trade routes, with the U.S. bearing most of the burden while allies cite political reasons (Trump-related) for non-participation.



9. UK Political Changes & Energy Policy

Analysis of new UK cabinet appointments, particularly Ed Miliband as Foreign Secretary and Miyada Fahnbulleh as Energy Secretary, both with strong net-zero advocacy backgrounds, raising concerns about future energy policy.



10. Data Centers & National Security

Brief discussion of Trump’s executive order designating data centers as critical national security infrastructure and allowing their placement on military installations to accelerate deployment.



11. Media Bias & Geopolitical Perception

Commentary on how global media portrayal of the U.S. and Republican leadership influences international perception and policy responses, with examples of media double standards.



12. Nigeria’s IEA Membership

Discussion of Nigeria joining the International Energy Agency as an associate member and questions about whether this helps address governance and security issues affecting African energy production.



The overarching theme is that energy security is under unprecedented strain due to the convergence of geopolitical conflicts, policy decisions prioritizing net-zero over resilience, and the failure of international coordination to protect critical trade infrastructure.

Just had the CEO of Jackery’s marketing team reach out to interview him on home energy security, and we will keep you posted. I have quite a few of their products and have used them for years. A great low-cost, high-value product line. This interview should be interesting to see how this market becomes more valuable. With the CEOs of multiple U.S. utilities all sounding the alarm for blackouts, this podcast is very timely.

Will be releasing an Energy News Beat stand-up tomorrow covering the global markets, and then on Wednesday releasing a cool interview with Natan Shahar, Co-Founder of Standard Carbon, a really cool way to capture output from Coal, natural gas, or other sources and turn CO2 into natural gas. Getting rid of the particulate matter that is a pollutant and actually having a product you can sell will be a big help for the carbon-concerned markets.



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