Global coal use to reach record high in 2023, energy agency says
IEA REPORT SAYS DEMAND IS EXPECTED TO GROW IN INDIA, CHINA BUT DECLINE IN UNITED STATES, EUROPEAN UNION.
Global coal use is expected to reach a record high in 2023 as demand in emerging and developing economies remains strong, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has said.
The demand for coal is seen rising 1.4 percent in 2023, surpassing 8.5 billion tonnes for the first time as usage in India is expected to grow 8 percent and that in China up 5 percent du…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.