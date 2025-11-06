Germany’s Wind Collapse: Why Renewables Can’t Be the Backbone

Daily Standup Top Stories

November 5, 2025 Clark Savage

Germany’s ambitious push toward renewable energy has long been hailed as a model for the world, but recent developments underscore the vulnerabilities inherent in relying heavily on weather-dependent sources like wind and solar. Just days […]

November 5, 2025 Clark Savage

In a stark reminder of the turbulent seas facing the renewable energy sector, Danish offshore wind giant Ørsted has reported a significant net loss for the third quarter of 2025, amounting to 1.7 billion Danish […]

November 5, 2025 Clark Savage

As the world gears up for the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30) in Belém, Brazil, from November 10-21, 2025, the global conversation on climate action is undergoing a notable shift. Bill Gates, the […]

November 5, 2025 Clark Savage

ENB Pub Note: This article is from David Blackmon’s Substack and supports several articles Stu Turley has written on The Energy News Beat Substack. We recommend following and subscribing to both Substacks. I drive by […]

November 5, 2025 Clark Savage

In a landscape dominated by headlines about renewable energy and the push toward net zero emissions, a new report from Wood Mackenzie delivers a sobering reminder: global oil demand is far from fading. According to […]

November 4, 2025 Clark Savage

In a move that could reshape the global energy landscape, Russian oil giant Lukoil has agreed to sell its vast international assets to Swiss-based commodity trader Gunvor Group, led by Swedish billionaire Torbjörn Törnqvist. The […]

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 – Intro

00:22 Wind Not Blowing in Germany as Wind Output Hits Yearly Low After Record October

03:29 – Ørsted Racks Up A Massive $262 Million Q3 Loss Facing Head Winds as Offshore Challenges Roll In – How will Investors React?

06:55 – What Can COP30 Accomplish in the Wake of Bill Gates’ Admission That Climate Change Is Not an Existential Threat?

12:31 – Wind Power’s Crumbling Facade: $1 Billion in Blade Fixes Can’t Mask the Rot – David Blackmon

15:07 – Oil Is Not Done Yet: Wood Mackenzie Report Says Oil Demand Increasing to at Least 2032

17:27 – If Approved: Russia Sells Lukoil’s Assets to Avoid Sanctions

19:51 – Outro

Follow Michael On LinkedIn and X

Follow Stu on LinkedIn and X

ENB Top News

Energy Dashboard

ENB Podcast

ENB Substack

ENB Trading Desk

Oil & Gas Investing

Need Power For Your Data Center, Hospital, or Business?

Is Oil and Gas An Investment for You?

– Get in Contact With The Show –

Video Transcription edited for grammar. We disavow any errors unless they make us look better or smarter.

Stuart Turley: [00:00:00] Wind not blowing in Germany as wind output hits yearly low after record October. Energy security starts at home and it needs stable forms of energy. That and more on this edition of the daily energy newsbeat. [00:00:13][13.3]

Stuart Turley: [00:00:22] Wind not blowing as Germany hits a yearly low after record October. Boy, we got to really talk about energy security starts at home and it needs stable forms of energy. If you’ve ever seen the great Bruce Willis in the movie, the last boy scout had a great line, sky’s blues, water’s wet, and women have secrets. We need to change that to an energy security quote, the wind blows sometimes and net zero equals deindustrialization and fiscal collapse. Germany’s ambitious push to renewable energy has long been hailed as a model of the world, but recent developments underscore the total problems inherent in relying heavily on weather-dependent sources like wind and solar. Just days into November, wind power generation in the country is forecasted to plummet. Holy smokes, just when you thought it was safe. We need Bruce Willis to save us, or we need Snake Plissken to save New York after that last election. According to Bloomberg models, German wind energy is supposed to drop dramatically starting Friday. Holy smokes! Both wind and solar production on Sunday alone, output expected to fall to around 1.2 gigawatts, roughly one-tenth of the year’s average so far. You can’t run a country and if you’re following net zero you are going to be bankrupt, and that’s exactly what’s happening. So when you take a look, let’s take a look at a moment of the energy mix in Germany. The once poster child for renewable is now a problem. The energy mix and 2025, 28% is wind. 16 to 17% is solar biomass 10% hydro 10% of the total renewables low carbon is between 62 and 65% somewhere around in there. But they got coal and they’re increasing their coal and their increasing their natural gas. They’re 23 to 25% coal 10% natural gas and others plus or minus five. So you sit here and take a look at this. They had nuclear. They just blew up their last two cooling towers and they have got a real problem They’ve got to get some additional natural gas through either LNG imports, or they’ve got to be able to figure out more coal in order to keep that baseline. Or they’re going to continue to borrow and can I borrow a cup of electricity from your neighbors? The neighbors are getting kind of tired of having to keep pumping electricity over the fence there. So guess who is kind of like California? California is kind of like Germany. They have a long followed Germany’s green leadership, almost to the letter of the same net zero playbook. California is only a few years behind in its deindustrialization is now caused a national security risk for the United States. And this is going to be, we can only sit back and kind of wonder how president Trump and secretary Chris Wright, Doug Burgum, and Lee Zeldin going to handle the national security risk that Governor Newsom has now incorporated there in California. [00:03:38][197.0]

Stuart Turley: [00:03:39] Let’s go to the next story. Orsted racks up a massive 262 million Q3 loss facing headwinds as offshore challenges roll in. How will investors react? I’ll tell you how. I’m getting phone calls. This is a stark reminder of the turbulent seas facing the renewable energy sector. Danish offshore wind giant orderstead reported a significant net loss for their Q3 2025 earnings amounting 1.7 billion Danish kroner. That’s about 262 million. That is a dramatic swing of profit of 517 billion kronor in the same period last year. Guess where they got that money? U.S. Taxpayer subsidies. You’re welcome and I hope you cashed that check before you went bankrupt. Q3 earnings report summary. The EBITDA is 3.1 billion Kroner, a sharp 68% decline from 99.5 billion Kroener in Q3 of 2024, excluding new partnerships and cancelation fees. EBITTA stood at 3.6 billion Kroner, falling short of the 4 billion Kran-Kroner analyst forecast. Revenue was 12.3 billion Kroener, down 22 percent. From 15.8 billion year over year, impairment lost a hefty 1.8 billion Kroner in Q3 alone, primarily tied to the United States portfolio. This brings the $9 million impairment total to 1.5 billion Krohner down from 3.4 billion Kroners in 9 million in 2024. This is a big deal when you sit back and take a look at it. This was the poster child of wind companies and they took advantage. You got to hand it to them. They saw a sucker born and they were offshore and they were leading the chart, but you take wind and you remove the subsidies and this is exactly the financial statement that you will get. And that is a problem. Wind cannot stand on its own. And everybody’s saying wind and solar are the cheapest out there. And you’ve heard me talk about the Texas Urcock grid. Texas Urcott grid has 181 nameplate capacity, but last year, this year in 2025, we’ve only had, I believe 82 gigawatts of peak demand. So we’ve overbought by 99 gigawatte of power that we need. Let’s just say 90 gigawattes that we’ve overpaid. For power, plus all the transmission lines. And everybody in the United States is wanting to know why their bills have gone up over the last five years. Well, it’s because all of the green energy that’s being added to the grid is requiring transmission lines, and those transmission get passed on to the consumers. So buckle up. Electricity is going up. [00:06:55][195.6]

Stuart Turley: [00:06:55] Let’s go to this next one. What can COP 30 accomplish in the wake of Bill Gates admission that climate change is not an existential threat? This one, you got to sit back and kind of go, well, Bill’s probably not going to go there this year since he would be ostracized, but the United Nations climate change 30th conference, COP 30 in Belém, Brazil, November 10th through the 21st that a global conversation on climate action is undergoing a notable shift. Everybody’s going, the United States is no longer funding the GRIFT program, budgets are cut. That is pretty funny. The article that I wrote on the Energy Newsbeat substack Now that Bill Gates has said climate change is not our biggest existential threat to humanity, how much money has he cost the global markets? That was a fun one to actually put out there and sit back and realize the man has an absolutely wimpy handshake. But that’s not the problem. The problem is that he’s flopped and he’s really delving into the finances and is still looking at ways that he can make money and I would be very cognizant on how you’re making money if he’s involved. So just warning you, be careful when you’re investing. Always ask your CPA if A, is it a good thing for your portfolio? I don’t give investment advice. I have my own investments but Make sure you ask your advisor, your certified professional planner, or your CPA, ask them for financial advice. Anyway. I got tickled at this and the amount of Amazon forest that they’ve actually taken apart in doing comp 30 is actually hilarious. Developing nations, listen to this, may need at least 1.3 trillion annually by 2035 from external sources, making us reductions a perennial stumbling block. Here’s the problem. If you can’t see where I’m going with this on this entire global. Griff on renewable energy and that is a simple fact that The emerging nations, and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed Cyrus Brooks, who introduced me to NJ Anouk, the head of the African energy chamber, that goes right in line with this. And NJ is absolutely out leading the charge for ending poverty, energy poverty in Africa. And he’s saying flat out, we don’t want handouts. We want business. We want to be manufacturing in Africa, we want low cost energy, we wanna use our natural resources and make a great trading partner. That’s exactly how the world ends energy poverty. [00:09:41][165.6]

Stuart Turley: [00:09:42] Let’s go to the next story here, but before that, let’s go ahead and take a moment and run an ad for our sponsor, Reese Energy Consulting. As always guys, the news and analysis you just heard. Is brought to you by world’s greatest website, www.energynewsbeat.com. Stu and the team do a tremendous job making sure that website stays up to speed. Everything you need to know to be the tip of the spear when it comes to the energy and the oil and gas business. Go ahead and hit the links in the description below for all links to the timestamps, links to articles, and specifically subscribe to the show on YouTube,subscribe to this show on Apple iTunes. Give us a follow there. Subscribe to our show on Spotify. Please leave comments there and subscribe to our sub stack, www.energynewsbeat.substack.com. That’s probably the best place to support the show. Stu does a great job of releasing two to three articles a week that really encompass the big themes that are going on. We also drop all of our podcasts there, which give a little bit of a breakdown. We just had a great, great podcast. So I highly, highly recommend everybody subscribe to the energy newsbeat.sub stack.com We’d also like to thank friends of the show Reese Energy Consulting for supporting the show guys. Reese Energy Consulting is the foremost midstream expert. Guys, if you had at all. Are dealing with issues in the midstream space, whether you’re an upstream company and need help with your first purchaser’s contract or renegotiating your gas contracts or figuring out where you’re gonna tie in your next pad because you’ve got multiple different options and you’re trying to break it all down. Reese Energy Consulting can help. If you’re in the mainstream space, I need an extra pair of hands, need some permitting or regulation help, or need some red team analysis on a final investment decision, guys. They have the team that can help you check out ReeseEnergyConsulting.com They have clients everywhere and all throughout the country from two people in a garage all the way up to the largest publicly traded companies in the world. So if you’re wondering, are you a good fit for them? The answer is yes. ReeseEnergyConsulting.com And finally guys, investinoil.energynewsbeat.com We are coming up on the end of the year. And I promise you guys, you do not wanna be paying money to Uncle Sam. You wanna keep as much money in your pocket. You wanna diversify your portfolio a little bit and you want to get some dividends. You can do that by investing in oil and gas. Check out investinoil.energynewsbeat.com Fill out our portfolio survey and our tax calculator. And guess what, you guys, you guys are gonna get and get a nice ebook that tells you here’s what you should look for when you invest in oil and gas. And also figure out what your tax burden is and figure out how much you might save relative to your tax burn if you did invest in Oil and Gas, guys. We practice what we preach here, guys, we do this stuff ourselves. Investin oil.energy newsbeat .com Don’t give your money to Uncle Sam. Figure out and find out if oil and gas investing is for you. Depending on if you qualify, we will, again, send you all that information and we may or may not point you in the right direction. Again, investin oil.energynewsbeat.com. [00:12:29][167.6]

Stuart Turley: [00:12:31] Let’s go to the next story here. Wind powers crumbling façade. $1 billion in blade fixes can’t mask the rot. David Blackmon, the great David Blackmon, the ugliest wind installation in Texas surrounding the town of Taft. I’ll tell you what, I drive by the town, not the town of taft, but I drive my wind farms all the time in Texas and it just is, it’s a I’ve also included the boneyard right outside of Abilene here in this boneyards is hideous. These things are toxic. The blades are a real problem. And as we see more and more of the subsidies dry up, you’re going to see more and more wind farms failing to repair their electrical equipment. This is going to be a bigger problem. David writes, a fresh report from Intel store, a Houston based outfit knee deep in the energy market, Intel drops a bombshell. America’s wind turbine fleet is set to hemorrhage over $2.92 billion on repair in 2025 alone and get this. Fragile Blades whose towering symbols of Biden-area virtual signaling gobble up 37% of that $292 billion on repairs, of that topping $1 billion in fixes just to keep the things from snapping like Texas twister. It like twigs in a Texas twisters. I can’t even say that real fast. That’s right, Mother Nature’s own fireworks show is frying these fiberglass behemoths left and right. I love David Blackman. Absolutely a cool cat and treasure my friendship and time with him. You’ve got to reach out to blackman.substack.com and follow him there as well too. But this is a fabulous article that’ll be in the show notes as well. And when you sit back and take a look, it is a real problem because the nameplate upgrades that were funded by the inflation reduction act or the porculous bill as Dan Pongino calls it, it was actually maintaining or taking care of maintenance, maintenance dollars. I’ve talked to some whistleblowers on this. I can’t really go into any more details. I can just say there was a lot of nameplate, upgrades getting maintenance on this thing, and that’s going to dry up and be a real problem. So. Buckle up for the wind industry. [00:15:06][155.4]

Stuart Turley: [00:15:07] Let’s go to the next story here. Oil is not quite dead yet. Oh, the story says oil is not done yet. Wood Mackenzie report says oil demand is increasing to at least 2030. And I put on the note here, would someone please hand Gavin Newsom the Wood Mackinsey report? I’m sorry. He can’t read. He is too busy looking in the mirror. A landscape dominated by headlines, renewable energy the push toward net zero emissions. A new report from Wood Mackenzie delivers a sobering reminder that global oil demand is far from fading. According to the consultancy’s energy transition outlook, 25 to 2026, released in October, the oil demand won’t peak until 2032. I don’t think it’ll be there and I’ll tell you why. I got a bull in the backyard and I’m going to go feed him here in a minute. He’s an oil boy. And I guarantee you that this is going to be something that you’re going to want to take a note. And that is if we can end the Russian-Ukraine war and you have India and you have China buying oil because they’re going be growing. Guess how China is going to survive. China is gonna take the industrialization from the EU and the UK and they are going to the manufacturing arm. And they’re going to be doing that in Canada. The U S is going to be switching and we’re going to be trading with Russia, India, all of the Middle East. And that is going to be the main trading blocks. We’re going to bifurcate into two trading blocks oil demand is going to be big again. And it is going to grow again. And so you’re going to sit back and say, this was an outstanding report. Energy Chris, Chris Wright estimates full replenishment could cost 20 billion and take years aiming to restore the SPR to the 727 million barrels from its current. Three ninety five from when president joe biden’s administration in the auto pen stole all that oil from the american people just to win a midterm election so when you sit back and take a look this is actually a very good article as well to europe’s decline in the uk will grapple with net zero and the industrialization i’ve got all that in the article that’s pretty cool. [00:17:26][139.7]

[00:17:27] Let’s go to the last story here. If approved Russia sells Luke oil’s assets to avoid sanctions. I found this kind of interesting. And I tagged it onto the today’s podcast for a very simple reason. The Russia oil giant, Luke oil has agreed to sell as vast international assets to Swiss based commodity trainer, governor group led by Swedish billionaire, I I’m going to butcher his name. I’m sorry. My Texas Oklahoma accent. Traborn Tronquist, the deal will be valued at 20 billion, comes in direct response to fresh U.S. Sanctions posed by the Trump administration in October last month, severely hampered Luke Oil’s ability to operate abroad. I think this is a great thing, but nobody’s really asking the quiet part, who does this benefit? And it benefits Putin again. And this is one way to end the war because this benefits Putin. And gets it done. The only way Putin showed up to Alaska. You’ve heard me say this before, but he showed up with a decree saying the sacklin project, and he wanted to try to find the money for Exxon because Exxson lost a lot of money due to the war. Hey, I don’t care. Let’s just end the war and in the killing. And I’m with president Trump on this. Let’s draw the line in the sandbox and everybody go home and call it good. And we’re going to move on. Let the warmongers not be able to fund their wars anymore because the warmungers need the constant fear in order to keep their war going. We need human lives. We don’t need, we need more people on the earth. We don t need less. So with that, like, subscribe, but I’ve got a couple of great podcasts coming up here. I’ve is the unpopular truth about electricity and the future of energy. [00:19:22][114.8]

[00:19:22] I’m interviewing him this Friday and then it’ll come out in about a week. And then I also have a couple other great ones out here. I have some other CEOs, as well as I have Lieutenant Colonel Alexia Nadeem and she is running and I’m hoping that she’s doing quite well. She’s running for Congress. That one’s gonna be a great one and that’ll be coming out on Friday. So if you’re listening to this, it’ll be out the next day. [00:19:50][28.4]

Stuart Turley: [00:19:51] So with that, like, subscribe, go to the energy news.co energy newsbeat.com, or go to the energy, newsbeat.sub stack.com. And again, thank you to our great sponsor, the Reese energy consulting, go to Reese energy, consulting.com appreciate that and have a fantastic day. Talk to you all soon. [00:19:51][0.0][1177.4]