German energy supply secure, coal plants not needed, says minister
German Economy Minister Robert Habeck says the nation’s power supply is more independent than before the energy crisis and is secure even after several coal-fired power plants have been shut down.
“That means several coal-fired power plants that were still on the grid as a precautionary measure over the last two years are superfluous and can be taken off…
