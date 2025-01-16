Geopolitical Energy Wars: The High-Stakes Battle Over Pipelines and Power

In the Energy News Beat – Conversation in Energy with Stuart Turley, talks with George McMillan dive into the intricate dynamics of global energy politics, focusing on the geopolitical implications of Russian natural gas pipelines, U.S. energy strategies, and the impact of infrastructure projects like Nord Stream. They analyze the economic, political, and military maneuvers surrounding energy supply chains in Eurasia, touching on the roles of countries like Turkey, Germany, and Iran. The discussion highlights the strategic competition for control of energy resources and infrastructure, emphasizing its influence on global power structures and economic stability.

George McMillan [00:00:07] The United States has a bunch of problems. Russian oil and gas. The cheapest form of energy. So whichever industrial power centers that they connect to by pipeline, we'll have industries that prosper and basically put everybody else out of business. Russia being in the heartland of Central Asia. Chinese energy integration is so much more cost competitive globally that the other industrial power centers are probably going to have to also integrate. Japan's been having energy production in the Sakhalin Island. Germany had the Nord Stream pipeline, but they also had the South Stream pipeline going through the Black Sea. And wherever there is a Russian or Chinese infrastructural project, there happens to be war, tension, color, revolutions all the way around Eurasia. That is causing a big problem for the United States and losing its allies. And also whoever integrates then pays in rubles. And then there's nobody to support our $34 trillion in debt and everything just collapses.

Stuart Turley [00:01:07] Hello, everybody. Welcome to the Energy News Beat podcast. My name's Do Turley, president and CEO of the Sandstone Group. I'll tell you what, this is really wild time that we're in right now. This is about the sixth episode with George. George Macmillan, he is the CEO over there and geostrategic company, and he is a dynamo with energy topics. Today, we just covered the Syria. And what everybody else is talking about is in Syria. We're already moving on to the next topics and some of these next topics. Let me go ahead and bring George in here. And George, welcome to the podcast. How are you today?

George McMillan [00:01:51] There's I think a decade's worth of news just has taken place since the elections.

Stuart Turley [00:01:56] I, I have never seen anything like this. In fact, when I was talking to you earlier, I said, you know, George, I did not have Nord Stream two pipeline being bought by a U.S. company on my bingo card. And then, sure enough, we've got other things going on on this. And as we get started in this, you send over a world affairs in context. Young lady, I had never seen this channel before and I want to give her a shout out that it is a fantastic channel and I'd love to have her on the podcast some time with you as well.

George McMillan [00:02:33] We'll work on that. Yeah.

Stuart Turley [00:02:34] You What also seems to be kind of funny is that it seems like my internet just cut out when we were talking there.

George McMillan [00:02:42] Yeah, There. Yeah, I'm here. Okay, if you could explain that pipeline, because I didn't have time to read it before you told me.

Stuart Turley [00:02:50] Okay, I.

George McMillan [00:02:51] Got it from the first time because I think there's a reason for that.

Stuart Turley [00:02:55] When we sit back and take a look at Nord Stream, Nord Stream one and two, there are four pipelines. And George, when you sit back and take a look, the world of affairs in by in context is not a great thing. One of the things that happened was Joe Biden stood up and had in a presser, a press conference, and they said how Joe Biden said, we are going to stop Nord Stream from happening. And the reporter said, How are you going to do that? Let me play this one piece. It's about a two minute clip from her that you sent over. So let's go ahead and add her to the stage here to the.

Video Clip [00:03:33] EPA is actually in a much, much worse place. Slovakia would have fewer alternatives as it would find itself further down the gas flow chain. Gas could be delivered from Czechia and also from Poland. Nevertheless, since additional Regasification Poland is only coming next year in 2025, Slovakia could even need to arrange.

Stuart Turley [00:03:59] Let me tee this up just a little bit here. She's talking about the Ukraine pass through pipeline from Russia, not contract not being signed. That is a critical piece for the EU right now because Germany, you and I talked about on an earlier podcast about the Germany deindustrialization and wanting Russian natural gas. So right now she's currently on the subject of the Ukraine not signing the deal and how the Europeans look at this. And this is different than what the United States is even hearing. So let me keep letting her talk.

George McMillan [00:04:43] Yeah, I'm first new. Let me interject. There's even in just that little short snippet. Right. I want to start with first one point. Another point that's really super critical is that that pipeline coming from Norway to Poland. The one that was happened to be completed the same day as Nord Stream blew up. Wow. You have to see, what does that thing do with when you start to look at the maps? Right. It ties in to the existing pipeline that goes from Norway to what is that, northwestern Germany, or does it go to Amsterdam? It keeps into the Groningen Field pipe pipeline networks and the German networks. It doesn't go all the way to Norway, so it doesn't bring in extra gas. So what does it do? It bypasses Germany and goes through. So why would it bypass Germany and go to Poland? They didn't need to build that pipeline. They did it so they could cut Germany off from gas. Wow. And everybody needs to because we war game that back in. That would have been 2022 on my telegram channel when we were getting all the maps and analyzing what is it do. Why? Because they could flow the the gas from Norway through the German network to Poland with the existing pipeline structure. So they spent billions of dollars on building that route over Denmark directly to Poland, bypassing Germany. Why would you do that? It's to hold them hostage.

Stuart Turley [00:06:16] Wow.

George McMillan [00:06:18] Okay. So people, the way that they're routing pipelines is, is people need to see these nuances. No. That is not lost on the German public. Absolutely.

Stuart Turley [00:06:29] Great.

George McMillan [00:06:29] Because it's the it's the Morgenthau plan again. And then that article. The fake Rand article. Yeah. It's fake rand article that they put in that it was I want to say it's satire, but it was written by an expert. Right. Because yeah, these these things are. Well, what is it? Reiss Acronym reward, Ideology, Coercion or ego. So what they're using over the German people is coercion. Right. So, yeah, they spent billions of dollars to have that hold that over their heads. And yeah, the German people know it.

Stuart Turley [00:07:02] Okay, I'm going to go ahead and stop her any time and then jump in and add something. But here she goes again.

Video Clip [00:07:07] Austria or from Italy. Supplies, of course, would depend on whether Austria, Czechia and Hungary have enough gas to satisfy their own demands. The decision not to extend the contract goes clearly against the best interest of Ukraine of its population. At the same time, it clearly serves the United States and its ambitions to sell more of its energy resources to the European Union. As you know, President elect Donald Trump recently said that he really wants the EU to start purchasing exclusively the US energy resources. And so, of course, the EU will become much more dependable on the United States. Ukraine stands to lose fees equivalent to about 5% of its GDP from ending the transit contract. Wow. But perhaps even more importantly than that, the decision of Zelensky's government actually undermines Ukraine's strategic role as an energy partner for Europe. From now on, it will assume a passive role of simply purchasing natural gas, simply purchasing LNG at much, much higher prices to its own detriment. For the United States, this is a strategic win, of course, there's no doubt about that. The U.S. essentially drives the plan to ensure that gas is bought exclusively from the United States. Now it is becoming crystal clear that the destruction of the Nord Stream pipeline, which Biden, by the way, promised would be made in operable and later on mysteriously just exploded.

Video Clip [00:08:46] If. Russia invades. That means tanks or troops crossing the border of Ukraine again. Then there will be there will be no longer a Nord Stream two. We will bring an end to it.

Video Clip [00:08:59] But how would you how will you do that? Exactly. Since the project and control of the project is within Germany's control.

Video Clip [00:09:06] We will, I.

Speaker 4 [00:09:07] Promise you, will be able.

Video Clip [00:09:08] To do it. So the destruction of Nord Stream was just a piece to the puzzle.

Stuart Turley [00:09:13] Wow. Yeah. And this to me is something that the American people do not understand, how the Europeans view U.S. troglodyte political behavior. Our politicians act like troglodytes and have a club and expect everybody to bow down to us. It is this messaging.

George McMillan [00:09:36] That we did. We did the Russian natural Gas and realignment stop. We're going to have to go back and do it again. We did that last year. All right. We didn't even complete that because I had to go on to other projects. But there's still many facets to that. And like I was explaining before, it seems it's the neo and the sea power versus land power doctrines of man. The big deal there is you want to stop production from turning. To do wealth by shipping stuff overseas and getting money for it or trading for it for something to create your economy. That's what you're trying to strangle Russia. So they're trying to okay their biggest export is natural gas, something that they can't replace. So the United States had their maritime choke points during the Cold War because they're still there to have cannons, Firepower center doctrine or, you know, speaking in Cannon to control the rim land areas all around Eurasia, especially in Central Asia. That's a key part to George Ambassador George Cannon's firepower center doctrine to try to strangle back then it was the Soviet Union and Russia and and China. It's always to stop infrastructural programs. So now they moved in a nonmilitary format, use trading blocks eastward, and then you charge tremendous transfer fees because you're adding tariff and trade barriers. So this is trading blocks are extremely mercantilist. People talk about Trump is going to add tariffs. The United States and the EU invented the EU to do nothing but tariffs and non-tariff trade barriers. We had we had the global agreement on tariffs and Trade for decades. You know, the GATT talks all over the place. Well, that was when I was a kid and I believed it. And then I realized, the whole reason the European Coal and Steel Union became the EEC and then the E.U. was to take the scattered European states and make it a United States because they need a federal. The the grand strategist that worked for Wall Street and city of London needed to federalize Europe somehow so they could control it. You go back to those I keep on on my when we go back to the slide sets of the of how the strategies work in theory there are at the grand strategic level and they need to operationalize the governmental levels in the military and in the law enforcement agencies and in the civilian sector, trade departments and also the intelligence community. So how do you do that? Well, you do that in Europe with Internet by the creation of international organizations, and that's done by Wall Street in the city of London. So that's how they control it. So they moved the EU East, put all these trade barriers in. And they're going to use guar to control the terrestrial choke points in the riverine choke points. Why do I say that? Because it's not just about moving into Ukraine and the Baltics to control the ports in near Saint Petersburg and in Rostov on Don and and no versus in in the eastern Baltic Sea. It's also putting U.S. troops along the Danube River Valley and the Volga River Valley, all the river valleys in the in the Black Sea, because you don't want the Russians to be able to send tankers up those rivers either. Right. Lately, mysteriously, those tankers in the Black Sea have been disintegrating.

Stuart Turley [00:12:56] Yeah, we lost. They lost three of them. Yeah. I mean, last week.

George McMillan [00:13:00] They're just old. You know, the pipelines just blow up by themselves. The tankers just blow up by themselves. You know, the Russia. I mean, the Chinese pipelines in Myanmar just blows up by itself. The weapon, the.

Stuart Turley [00:13:15] Internet and the interconnect the interconnect phone lines just magically get cut right.

George McMillan [00:13:22] In the with with Chinese vessels in the in the area. So obviously, they need to keep out. They don't want any Russian ships in either the Baltic or the Black Sea. They don't want any Chinese ships because they somehow associated them blowing up their own stuff or with problems. So these are all, you know, very convenient disturbances, let me put it that way, that are attributed to Russia and China that will then become non-tariff barriers to trade. So that's what these things are formed, whether they are or not. We didn't see those tankers sink. We didn't see, you know, the Nord Stream blowup. But just by who benefits in a tariff, you know, in a trading bloc tariff barrier and non-tariff trade barrier format within controlling, you know, the maritime choke points, the riverine choke points and the terrestrial land bridge choke points in that kind of format and the sea power versus land power doctrines. We can do it. Who benefits? We bought it, right? So we're using that kind of pattern matching analysis. Yeah, right. All right.

Stuart Turley [00:14:27] So, yeah, the Serbian president, you and I talked about the US could buy Nord and Nord Stream Volvo vote kick. I dare predict in the latest Nord Stream will be owned by American investor. And gas will flow from Russia to Europe through the pipeline, the Serbian leader said. Mark my words, one year until Nord Stream is up and running. Now, from a business perspective, you have three of the four pipelines. Three of the four are dead. You have one of them down. But if you bought. Nord Stream. On pennies on the dollar. You have cash flow of immediate pipeline already. Just turn on each side. You got cash flow.

George McMillan [00:15:10] Right. So let's back up a second. Why why did they put Hunter Biden in Archer? You know, Devin Archer and those people on Burisma to jack up the prices of Russian natural gas flowing east. So Germany. Okay. So they're either going to raise the price by LNG, but they can't put enough LNG there. We had that argument on on the LinkedIn pages are like, no, the United States is supplying plenty of LNG to Eastern Europe. No, they're not. Their factories are going out of business. Right. So that's that's a bunch of complete nonsense. Now the energy is spiking. So now they got to get the energy over. They didn't know the whole global war on terror had taken over the Middle East. You know, they they didn't control both the oil fields and the pipeline routes because pipelines go over land, bridges and terrestrial choke points. Okay. They didn't do that fast enough to replace what they're cutting off. So now they have to hurry up and do something, but they won't let they're using the EU. So Russia would buy the pipeline. So Germany and Russia can't directly connect again. So why did the Germans and the Russians build the Nord Stream pipeline? Because you can't rig elections in the water. Well, the EU just figured out a way to rig the elections in the water in the Baltic. Wow. Yeah, I went over that on a black page and speaks and. And the Working Brother program. You know, this has been once I lived I lived over in Central Asia, you know, and then I'd vacation in Eastern Europe or Southeast Asia. And I don't take normal vacations. I go out and I look at infrastructure. I just do. So the no, this has been and this is the American public is unaware of this. No, but they're aware, or at least the people I talked to are aware of it, because if I go to Baku or someplace like that, I'm talking to, you know, people that work in the oil platforms, obviously in in Iraq or in Kuwait and Doha. I'm talking to people that work out in the oil platforms. So, yeah, the people I'm talking to, you aware of this. You're in that industry. I've been aware of it for a while. So, yes, the United States is now going to make sure that whatever the price between Russian natural gases and LNG, the you know, the United States is going to take that profit margin. So with that. So German industry still isn't going to get its natural gas at a price where it can be globally competitive. The United States can now control Germany's inflation rate and productivity rate. People need to understand what that means. When I say energy is the multiplier of the multiplier coefficient in economic theory, that's what that means. Now they wow the German economy. That's why natural gas is global geopolitical realignment. So they're going to make it. So Russia is going to be like, all right, we can't make any money sending gas west. So what are they going to do?

Stuart Turley [00:18:05] They're going to go east.

George McMillan [00:18:06] They're going to go east. So, yeah. So that's what this play is over because the AfD is going to take power. It's not just the AfD and and and and Germany, like I've been talking about the I gave out a couple of minute conversation at that trucker convoy in in West Austin earlier this year. And I talked for a couple of minutes just said yeah, if Trump wins in in the United States and the AfD wins in Germany, the neo cons are going to be out of business in both sides. Well, I was cutting the discussion short because it was already a long day. And I was I was cold. But it's deeper than that because it's not just a day in Germany. It's the Freedom Party in Austria. Well, okay. And then Orban and Bejo in Slovakia, which is. Well, I'll do a quick discussion on that, because he wanted the natural gas and the articles written in English are stupid. People wanted. And I'll tell you why Vito wanted Zelensky to keep that contract going through the pipeline. Zelensky said, No. Okay. Like like that girl said there. They just robbed themselves of over $1 billion of annual revenue to do that. Well, guess what? Now, now they can't have the natural gas that's needed to run the electrical power plants. So now Slovakia can't supply Ukraine with with electricity. The Western media said acts acts like it's a 17 year old girl argument of, well, if you don't give me this, I'm not going to give you that. No, that's stupid. If they don't have the natural gas to run the electrical power plants, there is no way Slovakia can produce its own electricity, let alone send some to Ukraine. Right. So again, I can't stand journalists because they write about everything, but they don't have any methodological training in anything, so they end up framing everything and. Complete mess. Other than the people. That's why I only just read the trade. Industrial. You know, different blogs and stuff because. Unless you're talking to someone that's in the business, I mean, it's a waste of time, right? So now how is Ukraine going to get through the winter? You know, these people just don't think ahead.

Stuart Turley [00:20:16] And and she brought up a great point from world affairs in context, the canceling of the contract pipeline or the pipeline pass through from Russia. Gas in Ukraine is going to turn the Ukraine into a third world energy fourth world energy person for thank you. Thank you for the world because they're going to be then at the bottom of the food chain waiting for handouts. May I please have some more energy? They are absolutely going to be the all over begging for another bowl of gruel in and they're not going to get it. This is terrible.

George McMillan [00:20:57] Right? The option was and I been talking about this, you know, on the black page and speaks channels and, you know, maybe not very articulately back then. I'm a lot better at it now. But the option wasn't to move the EU forward. What's the opportunity cost on that? The opportunity cost is what are the other options, right? Well, the other option was the Intermarium plan. And people, if they want to know what I'm talking about, go to the what Sherburne and the Caspian Report. He did a video on it, I don't know, 4 or 5, maybe six years ago now, a long time ago. On the Intermarium plan between the Baltic and the Black Sea, which just included the Baltic countries, Poland and Ukraine. And then you have the Three Seas Initiative, which was going to widen that and include the Baltic countries and the Visegrad Visegrad countries too. So it would have been Intermarium plus Central Europe. It was the three seas because then it's the Baltic, the Black Sea and the Adriatic Sea. Well, that would have made the whole Warsaw Pact a neutral zone. Nobody can put weapons into the neutral zone. Naito wouldn't be able to go there and Russia wouldn't be able to go there. Right. And then do a free trade, free trade, east and west within that neutral zone. But that's not what that's not what the West did. They moved the EU and they shot off that that that many and free trade. Yeah they they shut off any independence of Eastern Europe Eastern and Central Europe at all. They could have made it a free trade zone. People Americans are unaware of that option that was not taken. So now you cannot really go they're not going to go back to that option now because then they got to admit the whole thing is over Russian natural gas and it's got nothing to do with anything. Right. And so, again, Trump's now in a tough spot because how do you reset it back to 1990? You kind of can't because the Russians can't make a deal with Trump because he's only going to be in for four years. Right. They don't want to make a deal. They're not going to want to make a deal. Would Trump have another administration come in later on and completely reverse it? And then that cuts off all Russian trade again. So they got to go east, going back to the five power center doctrine or it's India now, so it's six. That means Russia now has to concentrate, first of all, with China, they have to keep it out of Central Asia. We'll get into that in a minute. But now those other videos I sent you offline was about the merger between Honda, Nissan and Mitsubishi. Right. Okay. So now the Japanese car companies are having the same problems and global competition as the German companies.

Stuart Turley [00:23:36] And that goes back to our earlier we talked about this on the podcast before earlier podcast about Japan is not the US is not a good trading partner for Japan and.

George McMillan [00:23:49] People are talking about China with this car production has made a lot of efficiencies and in robotics and manufacturing. Okay that's that's true. But also they're operating with cheap natural gas. The other companies could make those efficiencies too. I sent you the videos on the Ford CEO going over to look at Chinese EV production and and engine production right capabilities. And he came back and says they got to revamp their plants. Well, okay they got to revamp that their plants but they also are paying a higher cost of energy. So how are they going to pay for the revamping, retooling of their old plants when you still got to then pay that back and then your energy costs are going to be higher, so you're still going to be noncompetitive. So I do a multivariate analysis. Of course, this is Energy News B, so we're focusing on the energy aspect of it, right? But since this is a Stem audience of a lot of MBAs and people have been in the industry, they know that an increase in energy costs drives up every single other cost factor.

Stuart Turley [00:24:49] The whole shooting.

George McMillan [00:24:50] Match. So then if you got to retool an old factory at higher gas prices, now you got to pay off the retooling. And at the higher gas prices, what are your profit margin? You may not have any. You might be out of business like Nissan. Right.

George McMillan [00:25:02] So now what? Now. Under Nissan and Mitsubishi are combining because the Chinese are beating them in Southeast Asia. Remember I said on my other shows that I done that I did with German companies and they're all their subsidiary are subsidiaries of subcontractors. If I can't stay in business in Germany, they're going to move to. They're going to move to Thailand. Thailand created the economic corridor and we're just in the province or provinces east of Bangkok. So even those businesses, China is doing better. So you got to move the business close to where the natural gas is. The Seven Sisters in the 50s did start drilling the oil and gas in the Gulf of Thailand. So they got that natural gas. But now China is beating them there, too. So go back to that Sakhalin two Hokkaido pipeline. Shinzo Abe was going to complete that undersea pipeline. Well the U.S. stock well and shot you know Abe just you know, God rest his soul. He miraculously mysteriously died, you know, just like just like the pipelines in in the Nord Stream and the pipelines in Myanmar. He also came to an unfortunate demise.

Stuart Turley [00:26:13] Right. Kind of like Biden saying, we know that Nord Stream is not going to be there. How do you know?

George McMillan [00:26:20] We know you got Abe coming to an unfortunate demise. The politician in South Korea last year that got stabbed in the neck. You had a feature that got shot. Before that, it was Alfred, her Hausen, and before that it was it was Enrico Melaye. You know of any and well, let's see, Saddam and Bashar Assad. We're going to trade natural gas to Europe and not pay in dollars. They were going to pay in euros. Same thing with Gadhafi.

Stuart Turley [00:26:47] They all no longer in power.

George McMillan [00:26:49] Yeah. All those guys came to an untimely demise one way or the other. So just I'm just making the correlation. I'm not making a cause. Nope. But there's a lot of correlations.

Stuart Turley [00:27:00] Yeah, we'll have to. We'll have to get with Tony Sega and see if any phone calls were made. Which politicians do some geofencing on people's phones? I am kidding. I'm not.

George McMillan [00:27:10] Yeah, we would never advocate that, by the way. No. Yeah.

Stuart Turley [00:27:13] No, I don't know. This is for entertainment purposes only.

George McMillan [00:27:16] Correct? We're just theoretically. Hypothetically speaking. Yeah, that is correct. It would be interesting.

Stuart Turley [00:27:21] I'll call Tony later. Right. So.

George McMillan [00:27:24] But yeah, but getting back to it, you know, Korea is going to have the same problem. And Right. They put diplomatic pressure to stop the Korean Peninsula pipeline coming from Vladivostok. So at what point does Korea have to have a problem? South Korea, I mean, and they're going to want to instigate that. Now, theoretically speaking, the Russians could have started that pipeline project on their own. Except that they just have too many. They have the problem of too many oil and gas fields and too much ground to cover to too many different people that are going to need it. Right. The nucleus is Russia and China. They need to put 100% of their energy now into controlling Central Asia and and China. Wow. So with that, since didn't everybody you know, since the neocons are celebrating their big victory in Syria, what I wanted to do was was go to where the next where the where the next big play is going to be. All right. Because okay, so let me go over because the way I do this reasoning. Yeah. It's sea power versus land power. Right. What's what's the sea power strategy here is the way we're looking at this, you know, put it in terms of statement. So with this map, it's Sergey. Some Lenny, probably. I'm probably butchering his name. It's get ready for the breakup of Russia. This was put out two years ago on on Unheard. I think the guy that is opposed to that is Freddie Sayers. He's a Brit, right. They were talking about this in 2022. And the neocon plan is to break apart Russia into a whole bunch of oblast. Now, this, that and the Wolfowitz plan and the fake fake Rand report. They were talking about breaking apart Russia. Well, this video is how long is it? It's a 32 minute video. And I urge everybody to watch it. So when you talk when people understand what breaking apart Russia entails, this is a very succinct, succinct half hour video on it. Right. And the reason why they want to break it up is to get the oil and gas pipelines to go through multiple countries so they compete against each other to drop the price. So the point of walling off Russia using the EU trading block and nado was to crash Russia and again go to the real Rand documents. We can maybe post those in the the links to those in the show notes or something. But yeah, I think they were, what, 2000, seven, 2009 sometimes during G y. And Fiona Hill did articles on that for for Brookings also on on re re routing the pipe. When you reroute the pipelines, you're rerouting the profits. Okay. So the neocon plan was to break apart Russia and send the gas pipelines any which way that they could, you know, above the Caspian. Through the Caspian underneath the Caspian. So Russia did not break apart as planned with with the Euromaidan revolution. That's that's what it was all about for that. Watch Ukraine on Fire with Oliver Stone. Watch Jeffrey Sachs talk about it. Watch John Mearsheimer talk about it. And the late Peter Cohen did the most videos on that. The professor from NYU and Princeton, he would always talk about that on the John Batchelor Show. I'm a New Yorker, so I used to watch his shows at night on Monday or Tuesday, whenever, whenever they were. So anyway, this is I'm just saying this because these events aren't random. They have been existed in print someplace for decades. So this is all preplanned. All right. So that just shows you what the Russian Oblast are and not Central Asia. Let me switch over. Let me switch over to another to another map that I want people to look at. Okay. All right. So since the neocon plan was to break apart Russia so they could access Caspian Sea oil, and again, I want people to look at what they're you know, they've got the maritime choke points. They're trying to control the land bridge choke point between the Caspian and the Black Sea. So they BP built the Baku to, say, horn. I mean, Baku to Tbilisi Sarhan pipeline in the. What was that? 27 I think they completed it by. Well, somewhere around there. So they wanted to they wanted to control if Russia breaks apart and they can control the southern republics, well, then they can control the north. You know, the North Caspian side also. That was the plan. So that's why miraculously, I know this is going to be hard for people to believe, but all kinds of weapons mysteriously showed up in Chechnya and Chechnya and that just then civil war started of the middle to late 90s. It's very similar to the different mujahideen groups that the United States supported during the 1980s in Operation Cyclone. Respective Brzezinski and Stansfield Turner. There's just a striking similarity. Again, correlations not cause, but millions of dollars a day of ammo is showing up. I'll let people imagination start to fill in the blanks. And traveling in that area. I know Aliyev is absolutely dead set against any Sunni sloppy Wahhabi mosque in in Azerbaijan whatsoever. He his police force do not allow it. So it's not coming from Azhar Bhaijaan. It's coming from the same parties. I'm just going to go way out on a limb and say it's coming from the same participants in Operation Cyclone. For that, people can Google that and watch this big Nick Brzezinski videos that are still on watch his interviews that are still on YouTube. There's a whole bunch of them. So I want I want people to double check where I'm getting this information from and how I'm making these inferences or deductions. So the Turkish plan has always to rebuild the Ottoman Empire. Okay. They got the first leg of that now with the fall of Assad. And again, we covered it last time. Now it goes from Sunni controlled Doha, Qatar, to Sunni controlled kingdom of Saudi Arabia through Sunni controlled Jordan. And now it's now it's Sunni controlled Syria to Sunni controlled Turkey. So that just what that just that's what happened there. There's still more work to do because you got all those oil and gas pipelines in the Eastern Med that either need to go through Turkey or they need to go undersea to Cyprus, to the Greek Isles and then into mainland Europe. Okay. So you still got that. But the Turkish plan and this is critical because like we're talking about off screen, the neo cons are really, you know, they're really excited that Assad is out. Well, and yes, Erdogan backstabbed Putin a little bit because they had to move from there to give up Syria. And I want discussion on that because they're saying, you know, that's a big loss for Putin. Well, no, it's not the base that he just he just handed. What did we say? I didn't have chance to look it up. But is that a $50 billion a year bill to the United States? No. The United States is now paying the check. He's no longer paying the check. Okay. So he didn't give us he didn't lose a big asset. He handed over a liability. Okay. He's either going to move. Okay. And then plus, why do I say Turkey? Syria was was prearranged with Turkey because Turkey did not attack the Russian bases. The Russians. Okay. That whole invasion, you know, lasted ten days. Assad. Just went ahead and let him out after they had Aleppo. Went ahead and gave them Hama and homes and. And left Damascus. You know, he pulled up over to Tartus and then flew out of Tartus when he left. So he wasn't going to fly over anybody else's territory. He he he made his exit plan within the first week by relocating to Tartus, because then he doesn't have he can just fly over the Med and leave. So that was that seems like it was prearranged. Then the Russians, their bases weren't overrun by HTC and they weren't slaughtered. Instead, HTC let the Russian bases break down there, you know, break down their posts, pack up their equipment and convoy out unharmed. You know, your free ride. Right. So that was prearranged between Putin and Erdogan in advance because it never you know, the bases weren't overrun. Right? Yes. Just waved them through. Okay. So why would you do that? Because obviously, Putin just decided to hand the bill over. He's going to move those ads to Iran. Okay. Some people are saying he's going to moving to Libya. He might do that. But he really wants to focus on Iran because now the game has changed. Right. So what this map is I know that's a lot of background information. Before I can start analyzing what this map is that's on the screen. So Turkey wants has always wanted to reunite with its Turkic speaking countries on the other side of the Caspian. So that's you know, for those people that don't know, it's Turkmenistan is back and Pakistan. I'm going to throw in Tajikistan. They actually speak Persian, but then Kyrgyzstan. I've been in that area a little bit, not as much as I would like, but a little bit. So they're trying to what he wants to do is take the oil fields out of the Caspian area. There's also some in Uzbekistan, in the Ferghana Valley and in Kyrgyzstan, Ferghana Valley, and then in Tajikistan and Afghanistan, the oil fields on the Ahmadiyya River. And what I think there's, what, 16 or there's several, about a dozen refineries in Iran. There is like two or there's like two in Turkmenistan and two refineries in in is back a something like that. I'm close. Don't quote me. People can look it up, but I'm close. So they want to take over those assets and they want to send all that energy west through Turkey to Europe. Right now, China has a Silk Road program to send everything east. So Turkey wants it to go east. And the different countries in Turkistan would want to have if they can sell it. The more customers they have, the more they can put up the price. So now here's the rub. The neo cons are, you know, eclectic over, you know, the victory in in Syria. But Turkey isn't going to want to break apart Russia and Turkmenistan. Yeah. So prices drop to the floor. They're going to want it control, too. So what happened in Syria? Erdogan and Aliyev? Aliyev is the president of of Azerbaijan. They decided that they're going to renegotiate with Putin and OPEC. That's what that's what occurred there. Yeah, that's what occurred. This is a continuation of negotiations over energy prices because it's none of their purpose whatsoever to see Russia fall apart and to see Central Asia fall apart. So city of London and Wall Street see the prices go to the floor and then then the city of London and Wall Street control the pipelines because they the you know, the the big cut big oil companies own the pipelines. Like you said, they just bought Nord Stream, Right?

Stuart Turley [00:38:27] Well, you said they might. Right.

George McMillan [00:38:30] Okay. Well, okay. All right. Whether they did or want to, you know, the reason is they want to see the price of energy go to the floor and then they're going to control the restriction and make the marginal income where everybody wants to, wants to increase that marginal income rate in their favor. So it doesn't it doesn't suit the needs of Turkey to cede that to city of London and Wall Street. He wants it to stay in Ankara. Right. So that's where the negotiation between Aliyev, Erdogan and Putin. I don't expect this to go to floor. It's just going to shift.

Stuart Turley [00:39:07] Well, see, this is making some huge sense because Turkey has had some of the world's worst inflation going on. Turkey had the stated goals to become the natural gas hub of the entire area. They're fighting to become the natural gas controlling point. This makes.

George McMillan [00:39:26] Sense. Again, I want I know I'm sound like a broken record, but your maritime riverine and terrestrial land bridge choke points. Right. Turkey has all of that. You know, they've got the Bosphorus Straits and Dardanelles. They are the land bridge between Eastern Europe, the Persian Gulf and the Caspian Sea. The peninsula covers it all. All right. So, yeah. So the next thing is the neocons are going to want to ride the back of Turkey to take away the Central Asian stans. You know what? Turkey? Calls Turkistan. But what Putin has know he wants to form the EU are the Europe, the Eurasian Economic Union. So and if you if people watch the different videos on Turkistan. Pay attention to the comment section. I use the comment sections of these things to do sentiment analysis. You want to do content frequency analysis and look for the modal group. Yeah, I don't read comments sections like normal people either. Right. Okay. I start to do content frequency analysis and look for the modal group. And when you start to look at what the Uzbeks write in the comments or what the Cossacks, right. And when I have my interpreters around, I like to Google YouTube videos in these other languages, and I like to go over the same format when I get nice because the sentiment analysis is the Uzbeks, the Turkmen, and the Kazakhs cannot wait for this to happen. They would love to do that. So, yeah. So going by that, you know, looking for model groups thought outliers in there. So yeah, they would love to unite. So then the sticking point comes to Iran. We had the different ethnic group maps in the other show where the Azeris or in Northern Tabriz part of Iran and then you got the Kurds. So now Erdogan started talking to Arslan about releasing him from prison. He's been in prison, I think, since 2018. I believe he's the leader of the PKK. Why go after Syria? Why is Erdogan publicly talking about releasing Ocalan when he's also threatening the Kurds in northern Syria, where the U.S. says, And that would extend to the Kurdistan regional government in northern Iraq, where the United States is. Why would he be doing that? Is he going to make a deal with Ocalan to drive the Kurds east and drive? I'm just throwing stuff out there. I just want this is like a pre game show. I want people to look at key on these different areas and see how it develops. That's all. That's all I can say. My crystal ball doesn't work, but right. Is he trying to make a deal to drive the United States out and to overthrow Iran? Because if he's doing that, then Putin has to throw more effort into Iran either way. Well, he's got to do that either way. Now he's got to move. And then any.

Stuart Turley [00:42:23] Way his air defense systems in there now. Correct?

George McMillan [00:42:26] Right. We're going to get to that, you know, in the next video, maybe. How long are we going on in this one? How much time?

Stuart Turley [00:42:33] We probably get about another 15 minutes. Ten. Okay.

George McMillan [00:42:36] Yeah, because we got to hit a break point here. So the next thing is, if the neocons in the West, are they pushing Turkey to do the Turkistan because breaking apart Russia didn't work. Now are they going to try to get in through Central Asia? And again, people John Lewis Gaddis, his book, he's the Yale professor that took over the grand strategies after Simon and Ken Kennan. Larry his book on strategies of Containment and on Grand strategy. That's where I'm getting this. I'm not making it up. All my books are from the military academies, the war colleges and the major universities. That's that's what I'm citing here. So that's where I'm getting this information. And there is videos that happen to correspond and corroborate that in real time, which is what I'm I'm just posting to one example. This channel is called Mehan ology. So obviously a reference to Alfred Thurmond that went to Annapolis West Point. Yeah. All right. So military academies and war colleges. So in this case and we'll well, I guess we'll end it here and pick it up on the next one. Okay. The the Israel now has forward operating bases in Syria. So now their F-35s can go to Iran and then come back because they can refuel over Syria because it's US protected airspace. They can bomb. We are targets and come back then could even if they needed to land at the U.S. air bases. Right. All right. So they can refuel on they could top up on the way in, refuel on the way out and that they have to land. So that just moved them. They were just out of field goal range. Now they're way inside field goal range. If I can make the football analogy here, they can get it All right. Next thing, is it going to be a limited strike on just their nuclear facilities or is it going to be a much wider battlefield shaping operation that totally wipes out the IRGC, Right. Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, you know, their army, their military. Right. If it's a wider strike on the IRGC, it's not going to be reported in Western media. I'll be I'll be looking for the information on Indian media and Pakistani media, because they will be covering that like crazy army. Is not so informative. Main Armenian media is way behind. I try to go through. There are different channels that are in English because I don't my French speak Armenian. I don't. I'm trying to get some stronger ties there. Well, I've sent you some of them. We'll see what happens. But the people that really monitor it is Indian media. So if it's a wider strike and it's a battlefield shaping operation, they'll be covering that immediately because they want to they want to access the international North-South trade corridor that goes to Iran and goes on either side of the Caspian Sea. They want to see that railroad go through right in trade. The United States wants that broken up and stopped. Wow. People talk about somebody on LinkedIn. I don't need to leave that interject the name, but they call Turkey and India and some other people, some traders, because they're a trader and he gets nada. Okay. There is no such thing as traders. They're not American citizens. Right? So there are countries with their own interests. Right? Right. Traders. All right.

Stuart Turley [00:46:02] They they have their own interests. And it's not a trader to me.

George McMillan [00:46:05] Yeah, that's not a trader. Okay.

Stuart Turley [00:46:07] Based on.

George McMillan [00:46:08] Interest. And geopolitics is about it's very mercantile istic. All these people talk about, well, if Trump wants to, you know, raise tariffs, okay, If you want to do away with tariffs, totally do away with the EU and need Naito tomorrow.

Stuart Turley [00:46:22] Exactly.

George McMillan [00:46:23] Because what is naito and enforces EU tariffs. Okay. So if they if people want free trade. I'm Austrian school all for it. Do away with do away with Naito. In fact do away with the U.N. to.

Stuart Turley [00:46:35] I'm all in all those in favor to get rid of the U.N..

George McMillan [00:46:38] So we'll pick it up with Iran because now the Turks have the Kurds in the way, the Armenians in a way, and the Persian Farsi speakers in the way.

Stuart Turley [00:46:48] So what you basically said is we're watching to see if Israel attacks Iran. At what level do they take out their if they take out their nuclear or do they take out their IGC and their basically their military capabilities? I do not think that they will take out that their oil, the car island. I do not believe that Israel will do that. I don't know why, but I don't believe that they will. It's just a hunch I have.

George McMillan [00:47:20] There could be some third party actors that might just take them, take that over the whole you euphemistically here. Yes. Yeah. There might be some third party actors that, you know, for their own safety, of course. My.

Stuart Turley [00:47:33] Sure. Yeah, yeah. We don't want those moles, you know, falling off of the drill bit, too. Yeah. We don't want those hurting you. Yeah.

George McMillan [00:47:42] We want to make sure those the people on those oil platforms are safe or it'll be a rescue mission for their own good.

Stuart Turley [00:47:50] My goodness.

Stuart Turley [00:47:51] So. All right. Yeah, we'll pick it up from there because.

Stuart Turley [00:47:54] Okay, this is a fantastic George. Well, George, people find you on LinkedIn and I'll have that in the show notes. This was nuts. This is crazy.

George McMillan [00:48:04] We'll record again today.

[00:48:06] Wow. All right. With that, this is Stewart's early presidency of the Sandstone Group. And this is Jordan McMillan with Geo Strategic Consulting, MacMillan's Geo Strategic Consulting. Thanks, George, for.