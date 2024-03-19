Geopolical Energy Heaven!

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, hosts Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley cover several significant headlines. They discuss the issue of climate bureaucrats giving China a free pass on pollution, highlighting China's increasing emissions compared to the US. They also delve into the remarks by the Saudi Aramco CEO at Ceraweek, criticizing the failure of the energy transition and advocating for continued investment in oil and gas. Additionally, they touch upon Ukraine's decision not to extend a gas transit deal with Russia, potentially signaling a shift in energy dynamics. Finally, they discuss Germany's long-term LNG supply deal with Abu Dhabi, emphasizing the importance of energy agreements amid global shifts. In the finance segment, they explore how private equity firms are capitalizing on shale consolidation, with significant distributions to investors fueled by asset sales. They debate the future of drilling strategies and the role of technology in the oil and gas industry. Overall, the hosts provide a comprehensive analysis of key developments shaping the energy landscape.

China’s annual greenhouse gas emissions have soared over the past 20 years, dwarfing those of the U.S. But according to our progressive federal bureaucrats, America’s cumulative historical emissions are the problem and Beijing now deserves […]

HOUSTON — Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said Monday that the energy transition is failing and policymakers should abandon the “fantasy” of phasing out oil and gas, as demand for fossil fuels is expected to […]

Kiev has no plans to prolong the current contract with Russia on gas transit to the EU when it expires this year, Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko said on Sunday. Brokered by the EU, the […]

Germany’s state-controlled firm Securing Energy for Europe (Sefe) has signed a deal with ADNOC, under which Abu Dhabi’s national oil company will supply LNG to Germany for 15 years beginning in 2028. ADNOC signed the […]

NEW YORK, March 18 (Reuters) – Oil prices climbed about 2% to a four-month high on Monday on lower crude exports from Iraq and Saudi Arabia and signs of stronger demand and economic growth in […]

Some private-equity firms backing oil-and-gas producers cashed in on rising consolidation in the U.S. shale industry last year, selling assets for an expected $30.55 billion and fueling distributions to investors—a contrast with the dearth of exit […]

