California Governor Gavin Newsom has long positioned himself as a champion of green energy, waging what can only be described as a total war on the state’s oil and gas industry. His policies, including a ban on hydraulic fracturing by 2024 and a goal to phase out oil extraction entirely by 2045, have drastically curtailed domestic production.

The result? A “success” so profound that California, once a major oil-producing state, is now forced to import jet fuel from as far away as India – and the odds are overwhelming that this fuel originates from Russian crude, rerouted through Indian refineries to skirt sanctions and geopolitical tensions.

This irony isn’t just symbolic; it’s a logistical and environmental nightmare. India’s first-ever jet fuel export to the U.S. West Coast – a 60,000-metric-ton shipment to Chevron – underscores the fallout from refinery disruptions and closures in California.

With India remaining the second-largest buyer of Russian oil, importing $2.9 billion worth in October 2025 alone, it’s a safe bet that much of this jet fuel started as discounted Russian crude.

But the environmental cost of this global detour is staggering, directly contradicting Newsom’s climate rhetoric.

The Carbon Footprint of California’s Imported Jet Fuel

To quantify the absurdity, let’s break down the CO2 emissions generated by shipping this fuel across the globe. Assuming a typical route for Russian crude from ports like Vladivostok or Novorossiysk to Indian refineries (approximately 5,600 to 9,100 nautical miles, or roughly 10,000 to 16,800 km), followed by refining and then shipping the finished jet fuel from India to California ports like Los Angeles (about 11,269 nautical miles, or 20,870 km), the total distance for the supply chain exceeds 30,000 km per shipment.

Using industry-standard emission factors for oil tankers – around 5.26 grams of CO2 equivalent per ton-kilometer – we can calculate the emissions for the shipping legs alone.

For the 60,000-ton jet fuel shipment:

Crude oil leg (Russia to India): To produce 60,000 tons of jet fuel (assuming a conservative 10% refinery yield for jet from crude), approximately 600,000 tons of crude must be shipped. This requires multiple tanker voyages, generating roughly 35,000 tons of CO2 (based on 11,112 km average distance and 5.26 g/ton-km).

Jet fuel leg (India to California): Shipping the 60,000 tons generates about 6,600 tons of CO2 (20,870 km at 5.26 g/ton-km).

Refining in India: Adding emissions from processing the crude (typically 0.65-0.85 tons CO2 per ton of jet fuel produced) contributes another 39,000-51,000 tons of CO2.

Total for this single shipment’s supply chain: approximately 80,000-93,000 tons of CO2 – equivalent to the annual emissions of over 18,000 average U.S. cars. If produced domestically in California, this fuel would avoid the vast majority of the shipping emissions, slashing the carbon footprint by 50-60%. Newsom’s “green” policies are ironically fueling a dirtier global energy trade.

Gavin Newsom at COP30 is a clear warning of an energy crisis.

This speech, at face value, is a perfect example of a U.S. leader not understanding financial markets.

1. The Trump administration’s abandonment of environmental policies and actions, which Gavin sees as an “abomination” and a “disgrace”. The speaker contrasts this with California’s leadership on climate change and clean energy.

2. California’s role as a “stable and reliable partner in low-carbon green growth”, with the state generating a significant portion of its energy from clean sources. Gavin highlights California’s cap-and-invest program as an example of the state’s progressive environmental policies.

3. The economic imperative to address climate change, including the financial risks posed by climate change and the importance of changing energy production and consumption patterns.

4. The competition between the United States and China, particularly in terms of supply chains and manufacturing. Newsom emphasizes the need for the U.S. and its legacy industries to wake up to this challenge.

5. The absence of the Trump administration at the COP30 conference, which Newsom sees as a “great abdication” and a missed opportunity for the U.S. to be present on the global stage.

He clearly does not understand global economics and brags that California is the 4th-largest economy in the world. Yet it is energy-intensive and has the highest energy costs in the U.S. Data Centers, which limit future growth.

California’s Oil Industry in Freefall: Insights from Energy News Beat

Drawing from reports on EnergyNewsBeat.co, the state’s oil infrastructure is crumbling under Newsom’s assault. California’s main oil pipelines, critical for transporting crude from production fields to refineries, are hemorrhaging money – losing up to $2 million per month due to plummeting throughput from reduced drilling.

With production declining steadily, these pipelines are operating far below capacity, raising questions about their viability. Experts estimate they could shutter within 1-2 years if trends continue, exacerbating supply shortages and driving up costs for refiners and consumers alike. I think the finance will not allow them to continue, and their failure will cause irreparable harm to Californians.

Drilling permits have nosedived: from over 550 in 2022 to just 86 in 2024, and are projected to be even lower in 2025. We can only track down 7 permits this year.

He was supposed to have released 2,000 for Kern County in 2026, but we can not count on those.

This isn’t market-driven; it’s policy-induced. Newsom’s administration halted new permits for years, only recently greenlighting some to offset refinery closures – a panicked reversal that won’t reverse the damage fast enough.

Newsom’s Defiance: Offshore Drilling “Dead on Arrival”

As President Trump pushes to reopen offshore drilling along California’s coast to boost domestic energy security, Newsom has doubled down. At the COP30 climate summit in Brazil, he declared the proposal “dead on arrival” in California, vowing to fight it tooth and nail.

This stance ignores the science: increased drilling not only fills pipelines but also reduces natural oil seeps. Studies show that extracting oil eases reservoir pressure, cutting seafloor seepage of hydrocarbons and methane – a potent greenhouse gas – by up to 50% in areas like the Santa Barbara Channel.

Shutting down production has the opposite effect, worsening environmental impacts while starving the economy.

The Toll on Consumers and National Security

California consumers are already paying the price – literally. Gas prices hover well above the national average, and with two major refineries closing soon (Phillips 66’s Los Angeles facility in late 2025 and Valero’s Benicia plant in 2026), representing about 17-20% of the state’s refining capacity, expect spikes in gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel costs.

This “perfect storm” of reduced production, pipeline woes, and refinery shutdowns will hit drivers, truckers, and airlines hard, potentially adding $0.50-$1.00 per gallon at the pump

.But the risks go beyond wallets. California hosts over 30 military bases – actually closer to 44 installations across all branches, from Naval Base San Diego to Edwards Air Force Base.

These facilities rely on steady supplies of jet fuel, gasoline, and diesel for operations. Dependence on distant imports from India (and indirectly Russia) creates vulnerabilities: supply chain disruptions, geopolitical instability, or even sanctions could leave bases scrambling. In a world of rising tensions, this isn’t just mismanagement – it’s a national security crisis waiting to happen.

Great energy leaders like Steve Hilton, Ronald Stien, George Harmer, Doomberg, David Blackmon, and Mike Umbro have been on the Energy News Beat podcast talking with me about these huge issues.

Newsom’s war on oil may score political points with environmental activists, but it’s backfiring spectacularly. California needs more drilling, not less, to secure its energy future, protect the environment from unchecked seeps, and safeguard its economy and defenses. Without a course correction, the Golden State’s energy independence will remain a relic of the past, replaced by costly, carbon-intensive imports.

