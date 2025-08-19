In a stunning pivot that has left environmentalists reeling and industry insiders cautiously optimistic, California Governor Gavin Newsom is negotiating a compromise with Big Oil to ramp up drilling in Kern County.

I, for one, am not going to trust a thing he says, just saying.

This move, aimed at averting a potential gasoline price spike amid refinery closures, represents a stark reversal from Newsom's previous hardline stance against fossil fuels. But as the Golden State grapples with skyrocketing energy imports, uncounted wildfire emissions, and bureaucratic snarls in disaster recovery, one question looms large: Can Californians—and the nation—really trust Newsom to deliver on his promises?

The Compromise: From Foe to Friend of Fossil Fuels?

For years, Newsom positioned himself as a climate warrior, lambasting oil companies for "screwing" consumers and pushing aggressive regulations to curb drilling and emissions. Now, facing the closure of two major refineries and whispers of $8-per-gallon gas, he's singing a different tune. According to recent reports, Newsom and Democratic leaders are hashing out a deal that would grant blanket environmental review approvals for new wells in Kern County, expediting production to stabilize fuel supplies.

The proposed legislation isn't all giveaways to Big Oil. It includes trade-offs like new safety standards for offshore drilling, mandates to plug idle wells, and a potential end to fracking. Newsom defends the shift with pragmatic rhetoric: "We are all the beneficiaries of oil and gas. No one’s naive about that," he said, emphasizing the need to balance a "low-carbon, green-growth future" with stable, affordable fuel.

State Sen. Henry Stern, once a drilling critic, echoed this, calling for a "muscular version of climate policy that doesn’t have to be so all-or-nothing."

Reactions are predictably divided. Oil industry representatives, like Catherine Reheis-Boyd of the Western States Petroleum Association, welcome the talks, noting their impact on consumers.

But over 120 environmental groups have decried it as an "industry giveaway" that could poison air and water, with one advocate labeling it a "drill, baby, drill" betrayal.

This comes amid political pressures, including high gas prices ($4.49 per gallon, $1.33 above the national average) and federal rollbacks under President Trump targeting California's climate rules.

The negotiations, expected to wrap by mid-September, highlight California's precarious energy position. With affordability clashing against ambitious climate goals like net-zero emissions by 2045, this reversal risks undermining the state's role as a global green leader.

California's Oil Predicament: Imports, Refinery Exodus, and Self-Inflicted Wounds

At the heart of this drama is California's deepening reliance on foreign oil. The state imports between 60% and 70% of its crude oil needs—around 324 million barrels annually in 2024—from countries like Ecuador, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq, many with lax environmental standards.

This dependency has surged as in-state production plummets, forcing refiners to turn to international markets amid rising fuel imports, which hit a four-year high in May 2025.

Worse, California's refining sector is in freefall. Two planned closures will slash capacity by 17%, outpacing the decline in in-state consumption.

The reasons? Stringent regulations, high operational costs, and a push toward renewables have driven refineries out, creating a supply crunch without a clear transition plan.

Critics argue this is self-sabotage: By "regulating itself into an energy crisis," California has outsourced pollution while exposing consumers to volatile global markets.

This import-heavy model reeks of hypocrisy for a state touting climate leadership. While Newsom's compromise might provide short-term relief, it underscores the failure to build resilient, domestic alternatives—leaving Californians vulnerable to price shocks and supply disruptions.

Uncounted Wildfire Emissions: The Hidden Climate Culprit

Adding fuel to the skepticism is California's wildfire crisis, where emissions dwarf those from power plants but escape official climate tallies. In 2020 alone, wildfires spewed 127 million metric tons of CO₂—twice the power sector's output—wiping out 18 years of greenhouse gas reductions.

Energy Supply for California – A National Security Risk – Source Nathan Hammer

Yet these are dismissed under the "fast carbon cycle" assumption, presuming forests will swiftly reabsorb the carbon. Reality begs to differ: Longer fire seasons, overcrowded forests from poor management, and water shortages have turned this into a myth.

Newsom has poured billions into forest thinning and firefighting, but detractors say it's too little, too late, especially given water mismanagement that exacerbates droughts.

As the state imports oil from dirtier sources abroad, these uncounted emissions expose the hollowness of its green credentials. If wildfires aren't factored in, how accurate are California's climate progress reports?

Palisades Fire Fiasco: Promises vs. Permit Delays

Trust in Newsom erodes further when examining the aftermath of the Pacific Palisades fire. Despite executive orders to streamline rebuilding—signed in January 2025 to cut permitting delays—progress has been glacial.

Six months post-fire, only three building permits were issued for Palisades homes, with over 800 applications in burn zones like Palisades and Altadena yielding uneven results (e.g., just 44 permits in one zone).

Newsom touted the nation's "fastest residential cleanup," with debris removal nearly complete by July 2025, and joined local leaders to unveil rebuilding blueprints.

Mayor Karen Bass issued actions to accelerate approvals, greenlighting nearly 300 plans.

Yet, bureaucratic hurdles persist, including restrictions on development in burn zones to prevent future risks, which some see as overreach.

Rumors are circulating about state efforts to purchase scorched land, fueling widespread distrust.

This gap between rhetoric and reality—promises of swift recovery clashing with red tape—mirrors broader criticisms of Newsom's governance. If he can't expedite permits for fire victims, why believe he'll follow through on oil compromises without favoring industry over people?

What Will It Take to Believe Him?

Newsom's oil reversal may be a necessary evil in a state hooked on imports and hemorrhaging refineries, but earning trust requires more than words. Californians need tangible actions: Transparent accounting of wildfire emissions, a concrete plan to onshore refining and reduce foreign dependence, and streamlined bureaucracy that delivers for disaster-struck communities.

Until then, this "pragmatic" pivot looks like political expediency—especially with national ambitions on the horizon. As one environmental advocate put it, true champions "do the difficult thing" to address climate change head-on.

Newsom has the chance to prove he's one. But based on the record, skepticism is warranted.

The United States has the best domestic policy team for energy we have ever had as a nation. Secretary Chris Wright, Doug Burgam, and Lee Zeldin are the three horsemen of Energy, and the results are showing. Energy Dominance is their goal, and I believe they can achieve it, but Gavin Newsom’s energy policies pose a significant obstacle in their path.

California is our largest state economically, has the highest unemployment, and has among the highest energy costs to consumers. You can not trust Gavin Newsom’s track record, let alone anything he says.