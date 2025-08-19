Energy News Beat

Energy News Beat

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ryszard Dzikowski's avatar
Ryszard Dzikowski
6h

Governor Gavin Newsom probably receives little money from Beijing, as the Chinese themselves are struggling with problems related to “renewable energy sources,” and he wants to supplement his income with help from the big oil industry.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Stu Turley
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Sandstone Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture