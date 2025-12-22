Gavin Newsom Stuffs California Consumers Stockings with Coal for Christmas with Energy Policies

His Energy Policies have now become a complete national security risk for the western half of the United States. When you consider the corruption, graft, and greed exemplified during Gavin Newsom's Governorship, it won't be easy to rebuild California after he leaves office.





On the Energy News Beat Stand Up, we cover these top issues and stories.



1. The energy policies and challenges in California, particularly the regulation of utility profits and the impact on energy reliability.



Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley discuss how California's approach to regulating energy providers like PG&E and Edison differs from other states, leading to issues with grid investment and energy reliability. They contrast California's "top-down" policies with a more collaborative approach in different states.



2. The geopolitical tensions and sanctions related to Venezuela and Russia.



We discuss the Trump administration's actions to intercept oil tankers related to Venezuela, and the potential motivations behind these moves, such as regime change, protecting Gulf Coast refinery interests, and impacting Russia's war in Ukraine.



3. The potential of nuclear fusion as an energy source, and its connection to Trump's media company.



Stuart Turley discusses the promise of nuclear fusion technology and how Trump's media company, Truth Social, may be involved in developing or licensing fusion-related patents. Just remember when Apple was selling for $6, and you could go back in time to load up. Is that what you should do now with DJT? This may well be the best long-term investment in our lifetime. What do you get when you combine Nicholas Tesla, Donald J. Trump, and his MIT Uncle? It may well be that you get limitless power and wealth.

Take a look at the Stock Chart from this morning. While I don’t give investment advice, my options are looking excellent. And I am just buying regular shares as well, but as always, check with your CPA and a certified professional planner. I use VectorVest for my stock prices and research, an excellent organization.



4. The outlook for the oil and gas industry based on the Dallas Fed survey.



We cover key insights from the Dallas Fed's survey of oil and gas executives, including their price expectations, activity levels, and concerns about a potential market oversupply. Is there a glut or is the glut misunderstood, or even is the market recalibrating to a new method? You will want to see our interview with Doomberg in January.

00:16 California Cuts PG&E and Edison's profits for grid improvement.

03:47 California's Corruption exposed by Katy Grimes at the California Globe

08:17 Oil and Venezuela's impact on global markets

11:06 Sanctions through Drone strikes

13:31 Fusion and President Trump may be a great investment for humanity

17:49 Lingering pessimism in the oil and gas industry



Michael is bringing special comments from the Dallas Fed Survey

Links to the Stories:

1.California Cuts PG&E’s and Edison’s Profits for Grid Investments: Gavin Newsom’s California Poses a National Security Risk Due to Flawed Energy Policies

2.San Francisco Crippled by Widespread Power Outages on Busy Holiday Shopping Weekend - Hat tip to Tom Steyer trapped in the power outage - As Stu says: Energy Security starts at home, and plan on any emergency, but also get involved and vote leaders out who don’t understand energy.

3.Trump Administration Intercepts a Second Tanker in Venezuela Oil Tanker Blockade

4.Sanctions through Drone Strikes now in the Mediterranean

5.Why Fusion Is Considered Energy’s Holy Grail, and how President Trump’s media company is betting on a breakthrough

6.Lingering pessimism, uncertainty further weigh on oil and gas activity – Dallas Fed

7.US Oil Drillers Drop 6 Rigs This Week According to Baker Hughes: What Is the Impact to Consumers and Investors?



Have an absolutely fantastic Christmas, and know that the world is on a path to healing. We appreciate all of our great subscribers, listeners, and patrons. 2025 has been a fantastic year for the Energy News Beat team, as we end up with over 19 million transcripts read, 2.4 million listens, and almost 300K views on YouTube.

Please let me know how we can help you get your story out there! We love talking about Energy and Investing.

