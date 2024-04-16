Gas, oil and geopolitical updates

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, the host, discussing a range of topics from geopolitical tensions affecting oil prices, with analysts predicting possible escalation in prices due to conflicts between Iran and Israel, to corporate adjustments in the energy sector such as BP scaling back its EV charging unit and Tesla laying off staff globally. He also covers challenges and necessary policy adjustments for power grids due to increasing demands, and concludes with a look into Turkey's potential role as a gas hub. Throughout the podcast, Turley engages with various aspects of the energy industry, emphasizing the impact of geopolitical events on energy prices and market dynamics, while also inviting energy experts to contribute to the conversation on energy poverty and the broader energy transition.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:52 - What’s Next for Oil? Analysts Weigh In After Iran’s Attack

06:11 - Israeli War Cabinet Vows Response to Iran as Oil Prices Cool Down

07:52 - BP Cuts Jobs as Supermajor Scales Back EV Charging Unit

09:33 - Tesla lays off more than 10% of staff globally as sales fall

11:16 - Power grids are facing more demand than ever. Policy needs to catch up.

14:49 - Turkish Parliament to consider bill on sale of LNG as part of gas hub creation

18:47 - Outro

Please see the links below or articles that we discuss in the podcast.

April 15, 2024 Mariel Alumit

Oil futures were barely moved by Iran’s unprecedented attack on Israel, with traders attributing the lackluster price action to the notion that the strike was well-flagged beforehand, and expectations that the conflict will remain contained in […]

April 15, 2024 Mariel Alumit

Israel convened its war cabinet on Monday morning, vowing a response to what is being described as a direct attack on Israel, despite various reports suggesting that Iran coordinated its missile barrage with Washington and […]

April 15, 2024 Mariel Alumit

BP has cut over a tenth of its workforce in its EV charging business, BP Pulse, as the supermajor is downsizing the division and retreating from several countries to focus on just four key markets, […]

April 15, 2024 Mariel Alumit

BERLIN, April 15 (Reuters) – Tesla (TSLA.O), told staff it is laying off more than 10% of its global workforce, an internal memo seen by Reuters on Monday shows, as it grapples with falling sales […]

April 15, 2024 Mariel Alumit

Todd Snitchler is the president and CEO of the Electric Power Supply Association, which represents U.S. competitive power suppliers. For the first time in decades, power demand is growing rapidly across nearly every part of the country […]

April 15, 2024 Mariel Alumit

Deputies of the Turkish Parliament, after a month and a half break caused by local elections, will resume legislative activity on April 16. One of the important documents that they will consider is a bill […]

