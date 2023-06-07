Game Day: It’s a new world for golf fans after LIV and PGA Tour merger – How did energy make this happen?
ENB Publishers Note: While watching all of the fallout from this wild merger with LIV and the PGA, it occurred to me that we have to wonder how this came about. In stark contrast to the United States’ energy policies, Saudi Arabia has implemented a “Saudi First” energy policy for years.
While I do not agree with everything going on with the Saudi leaders…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.