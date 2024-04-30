G7 demands further reduction in Russian gas dependence
(MONTEL) THE G7 GROUP OF INDUSTRIALISED NATIONS HAS CALLED FOR A FURTHER REDUCTION OF RUSSIAN GAS IMPORTS, SAYING ANY LIMITATION ON THE NATION’S EARNINGS FROM ENERGY EXPORTS WOULD BE OF SUPPORTIVE OF
“We recognise restricting Russian energy revenues is an essential part of our support to Ukraine and are pursuing to end significant dependency on and to work on transitioning away from imports of Russian gas as soon as possible,” the group added in a statement released at the end of a three-day summit in Turin.
Many nations, including the EU bloc, impos…
