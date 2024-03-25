Fury after Exxon chief says public to blame for climate failures
DARREN WOODS TELLS FORTUNE CONSUMERS NOT WILLING TO PAY FOR CLEAN-ENERGY TRANSITION, PROMPTING BACKLASH FROM CLIMATE EXPERTS
The world is off track to meet its climate goals and the public is to blame, Darren Woods, chief executive of oil giant ExxonMobil, has claimed – prompting a backlash from climate experts.
As the world’s largest investor-owned oil company, Exxon is among the top contributors to global planet-heating greenhouse gas emissions. But in an interview, publishe…
