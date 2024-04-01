From Wind to Solar Waste

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, the host, Stuart Turley covers various topics including mounting losses in Sweden's wind industry leading to bankruptcy, Governor DeSantis backing a ban on wind energy in Florida, warnings about the crisis of solar panel waste in Australia, questioning the feasibility of phasing out oil and gas, tax experts warning of ripple effects from the Baltimore Bridge collapse, and the halt of salvage operations for the MV Dolly due to a high-pressure gas pipeline under the bridge. Turley emphasizes concerns about the sustainability and economic impact of renewable energy initiatives, calling for more effective solutions and responsible management of resources.

March 29, 2024 Stu Turley

Notwithstanding €billions in subsidies, Sweden’s embattled wind industry is on the brink of total financial collapse. The majority of Swedish wind power outfits are underwater, bleeding cash and have no hope of recovery. In the […]

March 30, 2024 Stu Turley

Emails show the governor’s office suggested wording that would have banned all wind energy in the state. Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office quietly helped write a bill to curtail wind energy in the state of Florida, […]

March 30, 2024 Stu Turley

A 12-year industry roadmap has been unveiled to address the rising amount of solar panel waste headed for the tip The solar industry is quickly approaching its tipping point, with unprecedented levels of waste headed […]

March 31, 2024 Stu Turley

Big Oil companies are skeptical of the green transition and believe it is failing. Oil majors continue to heavily favor fossil fuel production despite investments in green energy. There are challenges to achieving a successful […]

March 29, 2024 Stu Turley

Tax expert says economic damage from Baltimore bridge collapse is ‘hard to comprehend’ The impact of the Francis Scott Key Bridge disaster in Baltimore is “hard to comprehend” when it comes to the local economy […]

March 30, 2024 Stu Turley

by Captain John Konrad (gCaptain) Salvage efforts to remove the MV Dali from Baltimore’s Key Bridge were delayed indefinitely yesterday after a high-pressure subsea natural gas pipeline was discovered under the wreckage. Yesterday, the Maryland Port Authority held a […]

