From Russia with gold: UAE cashes in as sanctions bite – accelerated by the self-inflicted demise of the U.S. dollar.
We have been tracking the demise of the U.S. dollar and the direct impact of the Biden Administration sanctions weaponizing the dollar. The ENB team is working on several articles and interviews on the podcast. These are around the dollar, the petrodollar, and geopolitical disasters that could only be interpreted as deliberately trying to destroy the do…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.