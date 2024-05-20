Free Wind Energy = Free Lunch?

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, the hosts, Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley cover a range of energy-related topics. They discuss the misconception of "free" wind energy costs, the impact of recent deadly storms in Houston on power outages, Biden's administration increasing tariffs on Chinese imports, and the declining interest in electric vehicles for the first time since 2021. They also touch on a new policy excluding Chinese companies from benefiting from the EV critical minerals tax credit and the significant merger of Crescent Energy acquiring Silver Bow Resources, enhancing its position in the Eagle Ford.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:57 - Who is paying for the Free Energy Wind?- or as Penguin Empire Reports – “Who’s paying for lunch?”

06:17 - Widespread power outages from deadly Houston storm raise new risk: hot weather – NPR

09:32 - Biden Administration Increasing Tariffs on $18B of Imports from China

12:40 - Electric Vehicle Buying Interest Declines for First Time Since 2021: Report

15:32 - Chinese Companies Should Not Benefit From the EV Critical Minerals Tax Credit

20:27 - Markets Update

25:29 - Crescent Energy to Buy SilverBow as U.S. Shale Mergers Continue

28:21 - Outro

Please see the links below or articles that we discuss in the podcast.

May 18, 2024 Stu Turley

ENB Pub Note: This is a guest post from the Pengquin Empire Reports Substack. We highly recommend supporting and following them. “In the financial world, it tends to be misleading to state ‘There is no […]

May 18, 2024 Stu Turley

ENB Pub Note: As of 9:31 PM Saturday, 368,204 Texans were without Power. That is a significant recovery from the over 1.2 million impacted by the storm’s power outage. HOUSTON — As the Houston area […]

May 18, 2024 Stu Turley

A fact sheet posted on the White House website this week announced that U.S. President Joe Biden is directing his trade representative to increase tariffs under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 on […]

May 18, 2024 Stu Turley

American consumer interest in buying electric vehicles dipped over the past year due to concerns about charging facilities and high purchase prices, according to a recent study by automotive data and analytics firm J.D. Power. […]

May 17, 2024 Mariel Alumit

The Inflation Reduction Act established the Section 30D New Clean Vehicle Credit, which includes a $3,750 critical minerals tax credit. Taxpayers are eligible for the credit if they purchase qualifying, new electric vehicles with batteries […]

May 16, 2024 Mariel Alumit

Crescent Energy will buy SilverBow Resources in a deal valued at $2.1 billion to create a major player in the Eagle Ford shale formation as the U.S. oil and gas mergers continue in the second […]

Follow Stuart On LinkedIn and Twitter

Follow Michael On LinkedIn and Twitter

ENB Top News

Energy Dashboard

ENB Podcast

ENB Substack

– Get in Contact With The Show –