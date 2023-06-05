Fossil fuels got a boost from lawmakers aiming to fix Texas’ grid, while renewable energy escaped stricter regulations
THE BILLS WILL GIVE OWNERS OF NATURAL GAS POWER PLANTS INCENTIVES TO BUILD MORE CAPACITY, BUT THEY DON’T GO AS FAR AS ORIGINALLY PROPOSED TO CHANGE HOW ELECTRICITY IS CREATED AND SOLD IN THE TEXAS MAR
Texas legislators largely ignored pleas for reform from environmental advocates during this year’s legislative session — failing to act on lowering energy use, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and lessening the disproportionate impact of pollution on communities of color.
At the same time, the laws they did approve try to block local attempts to control…
