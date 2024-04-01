Ford Slashes Two-Thirds Of Its Workforce At F-150 Lightning Plant
HUNDREDS OF WORKERS ARE BEING REASSIGNED TO OTHER PLANTS TO FOCUS ON GAS TRUCKS AND SUVS.
Ford’s shake-up of its electric vehicle plans didn’t end after it delayed its battery production goals and cut investments in its Model e division last year. Reports out of Dearborn, Michigan, now suggest that from next week onwards, Ford will drastically reduce the workforce at the plant that builds the F-150 Lightning electric truck.
Only one-third of …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.