Ford hits the brakes on $12 billion in EV spending because EVs are too expensive
The car company says it isn’t backing off its next-gen EVs, but it is pausing some big factory projects, including a plant in Kentucky.
Ford is postponing $12 billion in EV factory building, including a planned battery factory in Kentucky. The reasons given were an unwillingness by customers to pay extra for its electric vehicles. You see, they’re too ex…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.