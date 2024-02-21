Ford Motor Co. slashed the cost of its electric 2023 Mustang Mach-E on Tuesday to be more competitive with Tesla and get the award-winning SUV into the hands of budget-conscious buyers.
Prices are being reduced $3,100 to $8,100 depending on the model, effective immediately, according to a pricing chart the automaker sent to its dealer network.
In addition…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.