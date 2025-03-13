ENB Pub Note: The climate crisis religion has not had humanity’s best interests for decades. We are now seeing the money trail for the first time. The Climate Crisis is a way to scare people to give up control and transfer money. The Biden Administration and their blatant corruption shoveling of money may be the wake-up call the world needed. The climate protestors we find have all been paid actors over the years, and the tax dollars were used to pay for their protests. Their protests were used to justify horrific energy policies that cost the global citizens even more. Their goals are to de-industrialize and ruin the family base support system to put total civilian controls in place.

Biden’s EPA funneled billions to newly formed NGOs, with political insiders, not scientists, deciding who got the cash.

​As the Biden administration gasped its final breaths, Jennifer Granholm’s last days as Energy Secretary were not spent ensuring accountability or delivering results. [some emphasis, links added]

Instead, they were a frenzied, last-minute cash grab, a breathtaking rush to shovel billions of taxpayer dollars into the pockets of politically connected insiders.

Was this truly about advancing clean energy, or was it just another brazen scheme to redirect public funds under the convenient guise of climate activism?

The deeper you dig, the clearer the pattern becomes: freshly minted nonprofits with no track record, billions funneled to organizations that barely existed months ago, and an astonishing lack of oversight in how these funds will be spent.

No real infrastructure. No real impact. Just a money pipeline dressed up as environmentalism. But, of course, we’re told this must be done to ‘SAVE THE PLANET.’

A Skeptic No More: The Moment of Realization

I’ll be honest, I didn’t always think this level of corruption was possible, much less supported by the very scientific discipline I’ve devoted my career. I’ve always believed in rigorous science, transparent research, and the importance of addressing environmental challenges with real, tangible solutions.

But what I’ve found here has shaken that belief to its core.

I used to think the rhetoric about rampant green energy fraud was overblown. Now? The scale of outright theft is staggering.

A recent investigative report called it “like throwing gold bars off the Titanic“ (The Free Press). That phrase perfectly captures the madness of it all: billions of taxpayer dollars vanishing into thin air, handed out to NGOs that barely existed a year ago.

Even the EPA’s own Inspector General has now formally referred this $20 billion mismanagement to federal authorities, confirming the massive fraud and financial mismanagement behind these so-called “climate initiatives” (EPA).

If this were truly about the environment, we’d see real projects, real infrastructure, and real pollution reductions.

Instead, what we’re seeing is a feeding frenzy for political insiders, and worse, an entire network of self-enriching organizations built on the back of the environmental cause.

The Fastest Billion-Dollar NGO Boom in History

One of the most outrageous revelations is how quickly these so-called environmental nonprofits were formed before receiving massive government payouts.

Take the Climate United Fund, which was awarded nearly $7 billion in grants, despite the fact that it was created just five months earlier and had no public financial records or significant past work in environmental projects.

Upon examining the leadership of the Climate United Fund, it becomes evident that the organization is led primarily by political operatives, financial strategists, and community organizers, not scientists or engineers. Not a single leader appears to have formal training in earth science, atmospheric physics, or energy engineering.

These are the people now entrusted with billions to shape America’s climate strategy.

It was part of a broader $20 billion disbursement from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which handed billions to eight nonprofit groups—many of which had no history of handling large-scale climate initiatives.

This isn’t just mismanagement.

This is the calculated repurposing of environmental rhetoric to channel taxpayer money into organizations that, for all intents and purposes, exist only to absorb federal cash.

And these organizations are just the tip of the iceberg.

A Money Pipeline Masquerading as Climate Action

The EPA’s Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, a $27 billion program ostensibly designed to accelerate the country’s transition to clean energy, has turned into a black hole of corruption.

According to reports, John Podesta, Biden’s climate czar and a longtime Democratic operative, was instrumental in deciding which organizations received money from this massive federal slush fund (New York Post).

And let’s be clear: these groups were not chosen based on their expertise in climate science, renewable energy, or sustainability.

Instead, they appear to have been selected based on their political connections and their ability to act as financial pass-throughs for government handouts.

