Fishermen, activists protest offshore wind farms near Montauk, cite recent whale deaths
The winds of change are blowing.
Conservative activists, environmentalists and New Jersey fishermen protested the construction of wind turbines off the East Coast on Monday, highlighting increasing whale deaths in the region that they say are tied to offshore renewable energy.
The coalition, organized by the Committee for a Constructive Tomorrow, sent out…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.